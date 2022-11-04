ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

New details about South Carolina attorney and accused killer Alex Murdaugh on ‘Dateline’

By Stephanie Thompson
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mphbY_0iz0nv3T00

(NBC News) — Friday, a new “Dateline” will reveal surprising and exclusive new details about the deaths and legal cases surrounding Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina lawyer accused of killing his wife and son last year.

Here is a preview of Craig Melvin’s report:

‘Lopez vs. Lopez’: Father-daughter stars, George Lopez and Mayan Lopez share details of their relationship

This is the “low country,” a remote and watery corner of South Carolina. Where Spanish moss hangs from the old oaks that line the streets. Where families trace their lineage back generations. And where a certain family — the Murdaughs — have been caught in a nightmare that seems to have no end.

Alex Murdaugh was once a partner in the family’s century-old law firm. He was rich, successful, powerful, and known to everyone in the low country. And then in June 2021, he dialed 911.

911 CALL: I need the police and an ambulance immediately. My wife and child have been shot badly.

Now Alex Murdaugh is known across America — even the world — thanks to more than a year of coverage that sounds less like a crime story and more like a southern gothic tale of trust and betrayal.

We will cut through the headlines with new interviews from those closest to the tragedies, and scandals surrounding Alex Murdaugh.

JUSTIN BAMBERG: Good lawyers don’t steal their clients’ money, good lawyers don’t betray people’s trust, good lawyers don’t watch you bury your son and then steal your son’s money.

PAMELA PINCKNEY: He painted a pretty picture in front of my presence. But behind my back, it was otherwise

‘I love George just as much’: Angela Wagner finishes testimony against her son

CRAIG MELVIN: So everyone’s always known that he’s not who he pretended to be?

MARTY: Uh-huh.

CRAIG MELVIN: And now the world knows.

MARTY: Now the world knows.

Friday’s “Dateline” looks at the family’s storied history and scandals of the last few years on NBC4 at 9 p.m.

About ‘Dateline’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jx0du_0iz0nv3T00

“Dateline NBC” is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 31st season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Natalie Morales, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy.

Dateline is the #1 Friday newsmagazine and reaches more than 17 million people every week through its broadcast, and millions more through its social media platforms and podcasts.

The stories range from compelling mysteries to powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations. When major news breaks, they go to the scene, putting the pieces together to bring the viewer the full picture. And in every story they tell, they help the real people who lived the events share their journeys with the viewer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
osoblanco.org

Who is Harris Faulkner? What happened to her? Why is Harris Faulkner not a part of the Outnumbered?

Harris Faulkner is still employed with Outnumbered; since 2005, she has held the title of the most senior member of the conservative network. Fox News host and Outnumbered host Harris Faulkner has been with the conservative network since 2005 and built a fan base. She is the host of Outnumbered and the daily morning anchor of The Faulkner Focus. In addition, she is the host of the political talk show Harris Faulkner’s Town Hall America on primetime television.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

New Details Revealed About CNN's Morning Show Changes

Further details were announced Thursday about the new morning show that will launch on CNN on Tuesday, November 1, hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins. The new details were revealed along with a new promo video that showed the hosts conversing and drinking coffee. The show looks to emphasize the “we’re all friends” chemistry that other morning shows include, such as NBC’s “Today Show,” ABC’s “Good Morning America” and MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” which new CNN president Chris Licht helped produce.
Variety

John Leguizamo Fuels Documentary Ambitions at NBC News, MSNBC

John Leguizamo hasn’t been known in the past for his interviewing skills, but he sure likes to talk. And that may be enough. The actor and comedian may be recognized most for his theatrical work in self-conceived shows like “Mambo Mouth” and “Latin History for Morons” as well as his parts in movies such as “Carlito’s Way” and “Encanto.” Yet he may have a chance to take on a role in documentary programing previously held by people like Anthoney Bourdain, Stanley Tucci and W. Kamau Bell. Interviewing people “is not exactly what I naturally do,” Leguizamo acknowledges during a phone interview. “Luckily,...
WWLP

WWLP

34K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy