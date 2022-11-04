Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
MN DNR, Freeborn County Sheriff issues burning restrictions Sunday
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Freeborn County Sheriff have issued a Red Flag Warning from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. due to dry weather and gusting winds. The burn ban is for all fires aside from small recreational fires. The full warning...
KEYC
MCHS: Daylight Savings can cause health risks
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This weekend, we turn our clocks back one hour, marking the end of daylight saving time. Early sunday morning, at 2 a.m., Clock go back an hour. While the extra hour of sleep could come in handy... There are some impacts that come with changing the clocks twice a year.
KEYC
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Trisha Anderson's dedication to helping those in need explains why she accepted the position of Executive Director for Partners for Housing. The DNR says it is due to increased wildfire risk from to the dry conditions, wind, and the warm temperatures the state is seeing. Mankato Public Safety: change batteries...
KEYC
Bounce Town reopens after months of closure
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -In May of this year Bounce Town in Mankato announced that it would be closing its doors. Six months later those doors reopened, still in its original location next to the River Hills Mall. “When we were closed I still ran into people in the community who...
superhits1027.com
RED FLAG WARNING from Noon to 6 PM CST Sunday for Freeborn and Faribault counties in southern Minnesota.
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-94…THIS INCLUDES FREEBORN AND FARIBAULT COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MINNESOTA OF OUR LISTENING AREA. The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag...
mprnews.org
New bison herd roams prairie at Dakota County park
A new bison herd is roaming near the Mississippi River in the south Twin Cities metro. Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County is the latest place in Minnesota to welcome the giant mammals. It’s part of a decadeslong effort to both increase their numbers and restore native prairie lands.
Southern Minnesota News
Stolen Owatonna vehicle recovered at Mankato Kwik Trip; teens arrested
A stolen vehicle from Owatonna was recovered and two teens were arrested at a Mankato gas station Thursday morning. North Mankato police were tipped about the stolen vehicle, which had been tracked by GPS traveling south on Highway 169 towards the greater Mankato area. Police located the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on North River Dr. in Mankato after receiving information about the last GPS track.
Measles confirmed in four Minnesota counties; 21 cases in past five months
Histopathology of measles pneumonia, (Giant cell with intracytoplasmic inclusions.) Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After four years without any known measles infections in Minnesota, the Twin Cities is experiencing an alarming rise in cases. The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows cases have climbed...
KEYC
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Wells man died in a single vehicle crash late Friday night on Highway 22 in Faribault County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:40 Friday night at the intersection of Highway 22 and 540th Avenue, that’s about halfway between Wells and Minnesota Lake.
KIMT
Charges dropped over Albert Lea business that defied COVID shutdown order
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Additional charges have been dropped against the Freeborn County woman who defied Governor Walz’ COVID business shutdown. Melissa Lynn “Lisa” Hanson, former owner of The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea, was found guilty on misdemeanor charges and sentenced to 90 days in jail for violating Governor Walz’ executive order that restaurants and other businesses had to close to stop the spread of COVID-19.
KEYC
North Star Taxidermy: creatively displaying that special catch in Nicollet
NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - North Star Taxidermy in Nicollet is prepared for whatever comes their way, after the opener, this weekend. Recently, Kelsey and Lisa got a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into preserving that big catch.
myaustinminnesota.com
Clarks Grove man injured in two-vehicle accident on Highway 13 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon
A Clarks Grove man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 13 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2007 Freightliner tractor being driven by 62-year old Timmothy Lee Friedrichs of Waseca was northbound on Highway 13 at approximately 1:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon, while a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup being driven by 33-year old Jordan Reid Knudsen of Clarks Grove was westbound on 733rd Avenue. The State Patrol reported that the two vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads.
KEYC
Blue Earth County Historical Society celebrating 121 years
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society will be celebrating all weekend long as the organization observes its 121st anniversary. The Blue Earth County Historical Society was founded on November 7, 1901, with the task to collect, preserve and present the history of Blue Earth County for present and future generations.
What's the latest on the search for missing Bryce Borca?
A 23-year-old Eagan man's last phone call to friends before he went missing revealed he was alone in a wooded area, walking in the opposite direction of his apartment, before his phone died. An Eagan Police detective filed a search warrant in Dakota County to aid in the search for...
Southern Minnesota News
Driver injured in Highway 14 crash
A car collided with a tractor Thursday afternoon in Waseca County, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital. The crash happened on Highway 14 in Alton Township, near Janesville, just before 4 p.m. The state patrol says Leah Rae Tidemann, 33, of Faribault, was westbound on the highway...
knuj.net
Wells Man Dies in One Vehicle Crash
A fatal crash was reported Friday night around 11:38pm on Highway 22 and 540th Avenue, Minnesota Lake Township, Faribault county. The driver of a GMC Sonoma was southbound on Highway 22 when it went off the roadway and rolled. The driver 46 year old Jason John Neubauer of Wells was unbelted and killed in the accident. Faribault county sheriff’s office, Wells Police and Fire, and Minnesota Lake Police and Ambulance assisted the state patrol.
Minnesota Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Separate Massive Fraud Cases
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in two separate fraud cases, including the $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally-funded child nutrition program and a Medicaid fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one...
KEYC
MSU football tops SMSU
Olives, a familiar favorite in downtown Mankato, features a new face in the kitchen: Chef Matthew Zigich. Wine and chocolate: What makes the perfect pairing?. Guest host Sean Morawczynski and Lisa had an expert, August Jeske from Cork and Key, join them with some delightful, tasty wine and chocolate pairings.
Southern Minnesota News
Two Le Center men injured in Highway 99 crash
Two Le Center men were injured when their vehicles collided on Highway 99 in Le Sueur County Thursday evening. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. in Lexington Township. The state patrol says Edwin Frank Holey, 85, and Tyler Christophe Ongie, 30, both of Le Center, were hospitalized in New Prague with non-life threatening injuries.
KEYC
New Ulm Women’s Expo & Craft Fair returns to raise money for education and local artists
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Many people flocked to New Ulm for an annual event held on the first weekend of Minnesota’s deer hunting opener: the Women’s Expo and Craft Fair. About 75 vendors filled 92 spaces around the Jefferson Elementary school building, featuring independent businesses, entrepreneurs, and other local artists.
