A Clarks Grove man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 13 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2007 Freightliner tractor being driven by 62-year old Timmothy Lee Friedrichs of Waseca was northbound on Highway 13 at approximately 1:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon, while a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup being driven by 33-year old Jordan Reid Knudsen of Clarks Grove was westbound on 733rd Avenue. The State Patrol reported that the two vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads.

FREEBORN COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO