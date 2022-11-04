ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

KEYC

MCHS: Daylight Savings can cause health risks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This weekend, we turn our clocks back one hour, marking the end of daylight saving time. Early sunday morning, at 2 a.m., Clock go back an hour. While the extra hour of sleep could come in handy... There are some impacts that come with changing the clocks twice a year.
KEYC

Bounce Town reopens after months of closure

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -In May of this year Bounce Town in Mankato announced that it would be closing its doors. Six months later those doors reopened, still in its original location next to the River Hills Mall. “When we were closed I still ran into people in the community who...
mprnews.org

New bison herd roams prairie at Dakota County park

A new bison herd is roaming near the Mississippi River in the south Twin Cities metro. Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County is the latest place in Minnesota to welcome the giant mammals. It’s part of a decadeslong effort to both increase their numbers and restore native prairie lands.
Southern Minnesota News

Stolen Owatonna vehicle recovered at Mankato Kwik Trip; teens arrested

A stolen vehicle from Owatonna was recovered and two teens were arrested at a Mankato gas station Thursday morning. North Mankato police were tipped about the stolen vehicle, which had been tracked by GPS traveling south on Highway 169 towards the greater Mankato area. Police located the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on North River Dr. in Mankato after receiving information about the last GPS track.
KEYC

Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Wells man died in a single vehicle crash late Friday night on Highway 22 in Faribault County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:40 Friday night at the intersection of Highway 22 and 540th Avenue, that’s about halfway between Wells and Minnesota Lake.
KIMT

Charges dropped over Albert Lea business that defied COVID shutdown order

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Additional charges have been dropped against the Freeborn County woman who defied Governor Walz’ COVID business shutdown. Melissa Lynn “Lisa” Hanson, former owner of The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea, was found guilty on misdemeanor charges and sentenced to 90 days in jail for violating Governor Walz’ executive order that restaurants and other businesses had to close to stop the spread of COVID-19.
myaustinminnesota.com

Clarks Grove man injured in two-vehicle accident on Highway 13 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon

A Clarks Grove man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 13 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2007 Freightliner tractor being driven by 62-year old Timmothy Lee Friedrichs of Waseca was northbound on Highway 13 at approximately 1:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon, while a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup being driven by 33-year old Jordan Reid Knudsen of Clarks Grove was westbound on 733rd Avenue. The State Patrol reported that the two vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads.
KEYC

Blue Earth County Historical Society celebrating 121 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society will be celebrating all weekend long as the organization observes its 121st anniversary. The Blue Earth County Historical Society was founded on November 7, 1901, with the task to collect, preserve and present the history of Blue Earth County for present and future generations.
Southern Minnesota News

Driver injured in Highway 14 crash

A car collided with a tractor Thursday afternoon in Waseca County, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital. The crash happened on Highway 14 in Alton Township, near Janesville, just before 4 p.m. The state patrol says Leah Rae Tidemann, 33, of Faribault, was westbound on the highway...
knuj.net

Wells Man Dies in One Vehicle Crash

A fatal crash was reported Friday night around 11:38pm on Highway 22 and 540th Avenue, Minnesota Lake Township, Faribault county. The driver of a GMC Sonoma was southbound on Highway 22 when it went off the roadway and rolled. The driver 46 year old Jason John Neubauer of Wells was unbelted and killed in the accident. Faribault county sheriff’s office, Wells Police and Fire, and Minnesota Lake Police and Ambulance assisted the state patrol.
KEYC

MSU football tops SMSU

Olives, a familiar favorite in downtown Mankato, features a new face in the kitchen: Chef Matthew Zigich. Wine and chocolate: What makes the perfect pairing?. Guest host Sean Morawczynski and Lisa had an expert, August Jeske from Cork and Key, join them with some delightful, tasty wine and chocolate pairings.
Southern Minnesota News

Two Le Center men injured in Highway 99 crash

Two Le Center men were injured when their vehicles collided on Highway 99 in Le Sueur County Thursday evening. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. in Lexington Township. The state patrol says Edwin Frank Holey, 85, and Tyler Christophe Ongie, 30, both of Le Center, were hospitalized in New Prague with non-life threatening injuries.
