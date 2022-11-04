ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

foxbangor.com

Eagles heading to NCAA for first time since 2014, looking for first tournament win ever

BANGOR – For the first time in eight years, Husson men’s soccer punched a ticket to the Division III NCAA Tournament. The Eagles rode a perfect conference record into the postseason, and captured a NAC East Championship two Saturdays ago. This past weekend, a Will Feldman goal in overtime broke what had been a scoreless championship game against SUNY Delhi, and led Husson to a 1-0 victory, a conference title, and a berth in the NCAA’s. The team says that with all of the effort they have put in these past two seasons- that win meant a lot.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Bucksport girls soccer reacts to winning program’s first ever state championship

BUCKSPORT – Saturday was a historic day for Bucksport girls soccer- with their 2-1 win over Maranacook, the Bucks took home their first Gold Ball in program history. With the win, Bucksport capped off a perfect 18-0 season, to bring home the girls’ Class C State Championship for the first time ever. After losing 5-0 to Maranacook in the states game last year, they say the win felt pretty good in terms of redemption, and being able to grab the trophy and run it down to the fans is something they will never forget.
BUCKSPORT, ME
foxbangor.com

UMaine kicks off Veterans Week

ORONO — The University of Maine kicked off its Veterans Week events Monday. The week-long celebration commenced with a flag-raising ceremony to honor local veterans and a student veteran barbecue on campus. The events are organized by the Office of Veterans Education and Transition Services to honor the university’s...
ORONO, ME
mainernews.com

Central Maine’s Powers

Decades before legalization, before Purple Panty Droppers and Meatbreath, before Silver Haze and Mother of Cherries, there was Burnham RedEye, a legendary strain of cannabis grown in Burnham, Maine. High Times featured Burnham RedEye twice as its centerfold. David Letterman referenced it during a Late Show monologue that briefly put Central Maine on the then still-illicit national cannabis map. According to those in the know, Burnham RedEye held its own alongside Alaska’s Matanuska Thunder Fuck and Humboldt County California’s world-renown cultivars.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Bangor Band is Back

BANGOR — New England’s oldest continuous community band is back to indoor performances. After a brief hiatus dues to covid-19 the Bangor band is back in the peaks auditorium at Bangor High School for their Harvest Concert. The Bangor band has a rich history of concerts for the...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Region 3 students creating Mooseopoly game

LINCOLN — Students at Northern Penobscot Tech Region 3 in Lincoln are selling tiles to local businesses for their new Mooseopoloy game. Katahdin Motors. Stanley’s garage. S.W. Collins. These are some businesses in the Lincoln area that will be featured on the new board created by the students.
LINCOLN, ME
Z107.3

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?

Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Hermon’s Pottle Field referendum question

HERMON– Hermon residents will be voting to decide if funding to renew a athletic field should be approved. Voters previously approved the upgrades in the 2021 primary but with the cost of the project now higher than expected, the school committee and town council decided that voters should have a second chance to decide.
HERMON, ME
wagmtv.com

High winds cause thousands to be without power in the County

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - High winds are being blamed for more than 3000 power outages in the County. According to Versant Power, 3,426 households have lost power, with 3,423 of those households in Aroostook County and three in Penobscot County. Line workers from Versant Power are working to restore power. Affected areas include Madawaska, Eagle Lake, Grand Isle, St. David, Caribou and surrounding communities. Customers are urged to stay clear of downed lines or trees in contact with them. Workers will continue to work on the lines until power is fully restored. For updates on estimated time of restoration, you can visit the Versant Live Outage Map at https://kubra.io/stormcenter/views/05bfafbb-0ad1-4ff1-8287-d32fd1ed7fce.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
mainebiz.biz

New director hired to lead fight against mental illness in Maine

The former president of Health Equity Alliance in Bangor has been hired to lead the Maine chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Jennifer Thompson began her role as the new executive director at the organization on Nov. 1. Thompson brings over 24 years of senior administrative experience in...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine Warden Service ask for community’s help

AUGUSTA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County, and information regarding a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Mattawamkeag. According to the Maine Warden Service Facebook page a moose was found in Township 13, Range 11 WELS...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Many streets with road work in Bangor this week

BANGOR– Many streets in Bangor will be closed or have delays due to construction this week. City Paving will continue today on the following streets:. Hancock St from the intersection of Washington street to Oak St. Washington Street from Oak St to Hancock Street. There will be significant traffic...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Stolen, sunken vehicle pulled from Sidney boat landing

SIDNEY, Maine — A stolen, submerged truck was pulled from a Sidney boat landing on Friday. Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of an "illegally parked vehicle" at the boat landing on Hosta Lane where "only the very top of the cab portion" was visible, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office.
SIDNEY, ME
foxbangor.com

Brewer residents upset about controversial political signs

BREWER — “I feel sadness for my country. Sadness that the neighborhood has to deal with it. Sadness that children I protected from that kind of that vile, uncivil behavior.”. Residents of Chamberlain Street like Bruce Roberts and Lanta Hachey, as well as the community are at their...
BREWER, ME

