Mudbugs Nightmare In Oklahoma
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 Recap
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until December
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The Road
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim Meet
bossierpress.com
PROMOTION OF BSO DEPUTY TO LIEUTENANT
Congratulations are in order for Lane Tuggle on his recent promotion to the rank of. Lieutenant by Sheriff Whittington. Lt. Tuggle is a 9-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff's. Office and has a total of 34 years of law enforcement experience. Lt. Tuggle served as a. Trooper with the...
bossierpress.com
Owner of Stray Livestock Sought
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff's Office are looking for the owner of a stray head of cattle found in South Bossier Parish. A steer calf was found on a pipeline near the 1200 block of Moran Street on October 31st. The steer calf was rescued and penned for safety. The animal does have an ear tag that may assist with identification.
bossierpress.com
LOCAL UNION DONATES TO OPERATION CHRISTMAS WISH
The Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 141 of Shreveport made a generous donation to. Sheriff Julian Whittington at the Bossier Parish Courthouse today for the annual. Operation Christmas Wish. Danny Walker, the Political and Legislative Director for South. Central Pipe Trades, presented a $500 check to Sheriff Whittington that will help...
bossierpress.com
ROCKETS OVER THE RED FIREWORKS FESTIVAL RETURNS TO DOWNTOWN SHREVEPORT
The Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival returns to Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees can celebrate the Christmas season with free, family-friendly fun that includes live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more. Beer and beverages will be sold by Downtown Shreveport Unlimited, and face-painting will be provided by Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers. The evening will culminate with awe-inspiring fireworks that can be viewed from both Bossier City and downtown Shreveport. Here is the full schedule of events:
bossierpress.com
Gov. Edwards speaks about cyber security in Bossier City
On Monday, November 7, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Jen Easterly, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director, Craig Spohn, CYBER.ORG, Executive Director/ President, Cyber Innovation Center (CIC) and Kevin Nolten, Vice President, Cyber Innovation Center (CIC) all spoke at a ribbon cutting event celebrating the launch of a Louisiana-funded CYBER.ORG Range in Bossier City. The event was held at the Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier City.
bossierpress.com
High school football: Bossier Parish final regular-season offensive stat leaders
NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.
bossierpress.com
High school football: Airline-Haughton rematch highlights first-round playoff pairings; Benton at home, Parkway on road
As expected, all four Bossier Parish teams in District 1-5A made the non-select Division I playoffs. And there will be a district rematch featuring two parish teams in the first round Friday. District 1 champion Airline (7-3), the No. 6 seed, hosts No. 27 Haughton (5-5). The Vikings defeated the Bucs 55-42 in Week 7 at home.
