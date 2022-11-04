ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

PROMOTION OF BSO DEPUTY TO LIEUTENANT

Congratulations are in order for Lane Tuggle on his recent promotion to the rank of. Lieutenant by Sheriff Whittington. Lt. Tuggle is a 9-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s. Office and has a total of 34 years of law enforcement experience. Lt. Tuggle served as a. Trooper with the...
Owner of Stray Livestock Sought

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of a stray head of cattle found in South Bossier Parish. A steer calf was found on a pipeline near the 1200 block of Moran Street on October 31st. The steer calf was rescued and penned for safety. The animal does have an ear tag that may assist with identification.
LOCAL UNION DONATES TO OPERATION CHRISTMAS WISH

The Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 141 of Shreveport made a generous donation to. Sheriff Julian Whittington at the Bossier Parish Courthouse today for the annual. Operation Christmas Wish. Danny Walker, the Political and Legislative Director for South. Central Pipe Trades, presented a $500 check to Sheriff Whittington that will help...
ROCKETS OVER THE RED FIREWORKS FESTIVAL RETURNS TO DOWNTOWN SHREVEPORT

The Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival returns to Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees can celebrate the Christmas season with free, family-friendly fun that includes live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more. Beer and beverages will be sold by Downtown Shreveport Unlimited, and face-painting will be provided by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The evening will culminate with awe-inspiring fireworks that can be viewed from both Bossier City and downtown Shreveport. Here is the full schedule of events:
Gov. Edwards speaks about cyber security in Bossier City

On Monday, November 7, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Jen Easterly, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director, Craig Spohn, CYBER.ORG, Executive Director/ President, Cyber Innovation Center (CIC) and Kevin Nolten, Vice President, Cyber Innovation Center (CIC) all spoke at a ribbon cutting event celebrating the launch of a Louisiana-funded CYBER.ORG Range in Bossier City. The event was held at the Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier City.
