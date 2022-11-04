Read full article on original website
Related
KSLA
8 proposed amendments to Louisiana Constitution are explained
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana voters will go to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8 to decide on a number of issues, including eight proposed constitutional amendments. They cover issues like taxes, state finances and slavery and indentured servitude. Using the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana guide, here is...
bossierpress.com
SHREVEPORT FARMERS’ MARKET NAMED NO. 1 FARMERS MARKET IN LOUISIANA
Shreveport Farmers’ Market has placed 1 st in Louisiana in the 2022 America’s Farmers. Market Celebration, an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition. and American Farmland Trust. Since 2008, the America’s Farmers Market Celebration (AFMC) has highlighted. the important role farmers markets...
kadn.com
Breaking down Amendment 7 for Louisiana Voters
Louisiana (KADN)- Amendment seven deals with the issues with the prison system that continues to be a problem in the legislature, but now is being met with worry. "This is a tricky constitutional amendment. Currently, the Louisiana constitution bans slavery and involuntary servitude except as prison labor. University of Louisiana...
Louisiana state symbols you may have not known about
Every state has a list of symbols representing its unique way of life. Louisiana's distinctive culture, natural environments, and way of life are unique to this state. You can search the world and never find a place similar to our beautiful state.
bossierpress.com
INNOVATION NORTH LA KICKS OFF AT CYBER INNOVATION CENTER
The Bossier Chamber and Bossier Innovates Foundation has launched its sixth Innovation North LA week of innovation today, November 7 at the Cyber Innovation Center. This two-week event, presented by Meta and supporting sponsor Southwestern Energy, showcases how our region – North Louisiana – is moving the needle on innovation.
bossierpress.com
Gov. Edwards speaks about cyber security in Bossier City
On Monday, November 7, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Jen Easterly, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director, Craig Spohn, CYBER.ORG, Executive Director/ President, Cyber Innovation Center (CIC) and Kevin Nolten, Vice President, Cyber Innovation Center (CIC) all spoke at a ribbon cutting event celebrating the launch of a Louisiana-funded CYBER.ORG Range in Bossier City. The event was held at the Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier City.
brproud.com
Louisiana Election Day 2022: What you need to know
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Election Day is here. Here’s what you need to know for Nov. 8 Louisiana midterms. Hear from BRProud’s team live in the 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. Get results from the BRProud team in the 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Louisiana GOP makes early endorsement in 2023 governor race
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Republican Party’s leadership took the unusual step of endorsing Attorney General Jeff Landry for governor in 2023, before any other candidates have officially entered what is expected to be a competitive race among high-ranking GOP politicians. The early endorsement, reported by The Advocate, sparked outrage from potential candidates who have yet to officially throw their hats into the ring — with Landry being the first and only person to announce his bid for governor so far. And with accusations of backroom politics being involved, some experts wonder if the endorsement may hurt...
bigeasymagazine.com
Local Election Overview: Will a Blue Wave Blow Through Louisiana on Election Day?
It was a beautiful Sunday morning in Audubon Park when I ran into businesswoman Katie Darling, the Democrat running for Congress in Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District. Darling had planned a quick meet and greet prior to last week’s Saints game and was busy setting up with her newborn son securely strapped around her. Darling’s opponent of course is the powerful House Minority Whip Steve Scalise who was re-elected to his eighth term with 72.2 percent of the vote in 2020.
theadvocate.com
Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? Curious Louisiana explores the history
Brooklyn Grey Kelley had reason enough to be curious about these questions: Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? And will that ever change?. The 9-year-old, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School was herself named for a place — Brooklyn, a borough in New York — as is her mom, Sydnie Kelley, named for a city in Australia, and siblings Everest and Dallas. So place names mean something in her family.
NBC 10 News Today: Arkansas and Louisiana voting information
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Mya Hudgins and Hunter Elyse gave voting information for Arkansas and Louisiana. For more details, watch the clip above.
wbrz.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana
HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
Apply for these Louisiana beautification grants before Dec. 19
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is encouraging stage agencies, parishes, municipalities, and volunteer groups to apply for Keep Louisiana Beautiful grants designed to give communities trash receptacles and help with beautification projects, but the deadline for applying is December 16, 2022.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana United Methodists to have new bishop at start of 2023
Louisiana's 100,000-plus members of the United Methodist denomination will soon have a new bishop. Delores “Dee” Williamston will begin her new duties Jan. 1. She'll be the first African American bishop of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. Williamston currently serves as director of clergy excellence...
Mississippi Motorcyclist Killed in Louisiana Crash After Colliding with Culvert
Mississippi Motorcyclist Killed in Louisiana Crash After Colliding with Culvert. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 4, 2022, that on November 3, 2022, at about 9:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on Roundtree Road at Moose Lodge Road in Concordia, Louisiana. Kenneth Daniel-Michael Brown, 32, of Natchez, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
bossierpress.com
ELECTION DAY REMINDERS
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding everyone that Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 is Election Day for the Open Congressional Primary Election. In preparation for the election, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember:. ● Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line...
Many Louisiana Schools to be Closed on Tuesday
Thousands of students who attend classes in Louisiana Public Schools will get a day away from their studies tomorrow. The reason is quite simple, tomorrow is election day and many schools are used as polling places across the state. Can you imagine trying to get an entire precinct or two...
‘One moment can cost you the rest of your life:’ Woman shares story marking 5 years since Louisiana’s Criminal Justice Reform package signed into law
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has been on a statewide tour to mark the five-year anniversary of Louisiana’s bi-partisan Criminal Justice Reform Package. Many of the 10 bills of the criminal justice reform package took effect on November 1, 2017. And some people are turning...
Four Hospitalized After Louisiana Wrong-Way Driver Head-On Crash on I-49
Four Hospitalized in Louisiana Wrong-Way Driver Head-On Crash on I-49 Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on November 7, 2022, that four persons remained hospitalized following a severe crash on Interstate 49 on Sunday night. According to authorities, a red Buick Verano occupied by a female driver...
USPS Suspends Service In Louisiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Comments / 0