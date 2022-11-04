ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

8 proposed amendments to Louisiana Constitution are explained

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana voters will go to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8 to decide on a number of issues, including eight proposed constitutional amendments. They cover issues like taxes, state finances and slavery and indentured servitude. Using the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana guide, here is...
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

SHREVEPORT FARMERS’ MARKET NAMED NO. 1 FARMERS MARKET IN LOUISIANA

Shreveport Farmers’ Market has placed 1 st in Louisiana in the 2022 America’s Farmers. Market Celebration, an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition. and American Farmland Trust. Since 2008, the America’s Farmers Market Celebration (AFMC) has highlighted. the important role farmers markets...
SHREVEPORT, LA
kadn.com

Breaking down Amendment 7 for Louisiana Voters

Louisiana (KADN)- Amendment seven deals with the issues with the prison system that continues to be a problem in the legislature, but now is being met with worry. "This is a tricky constitutional amendment. Currently, the Louisiana constitution bans slavery and involuntary servitude except as prison labor. University of Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

INNOVATION NORTH LA KICKS OFF AT CYBER INNOVATION CENTER

The Bossier Chamber and Bossier Innovates Foundation has launched its sixth Innovation North LA week of innovation today, November 7 at the Cyber Innovation Center. This two-week event, presented by Meta and supporting sponsor Southwestern Energy, showcases how our region – North Louisiana – is moving the needle on innovation.
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

Gov. Edwards speaks about cyber security in Bossier City

On Monday, November 7, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Jen Easterly, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director, Craig Spohn, CYBER.ORG, Executive Director/ President, Cyber Innovation Center (CIC) and Kevin Nolten, Vice President, Cyber Innovation Center (CIC) all spoke at a ribbon cutting event celebrating the launch of a Louisiana-funded CYBER.ORG Range in Bossier City. The event was held at the Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana Election Day 2022: What you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Election Day is here. Here’s what you need to know for Nov. 8 Louisiana midterms. Hear from BRProud’s team live in the 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. Get results from the BRProud team in the 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Louisiana GOP makes early endorsement in 2023 governor race

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Republican Party’s leadership took the unusual step of endorsing Attorney General Jeff Landry for governor in 2023, before any other candidates have officially entered what is expected to be a competitive race among high-ranking GOP politicians. The early endorsement, reported by The Advocate, sparked outrage from potential candidates who have yet to officially throw their hats into the ring — with Landry being the first and only person to announce his bid for governor so far. And with accusations of backroom politics being involved, some experts wonder if the endorsement may hurt...
LOUISIANA STATE
bigeasymagazine.com

Local Election Overview: Will a Blue Wave Blow Through Louisiana on Election Day?

It was a beautiful Sunday morning in Audubon Park when I ran into businesswoman Katie Darling, the Democrat running for Congress in Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District. Darling had planned a quick meet and greet prior to last week’s Saints game and was busy setting up with her newborn son securely strapped around her. Darling’s opponent of course is the powerful House Minority Whip Steve Scalise who was re-elected to his eighth term with 72.2 percent of the vote in 2020.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? Curious Louisiana explores the history

Brooklyn Grey Kelley had reason enough to be curious about these questions: Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? And will that ever change?. The 9-year-old, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School was herself named for a place — Brooklyn, a borough in New York — as is her mom, Sydnie Kelley, named for a city in Australia, and siblings Everest and Dallas. So place names mean something in her family.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana

HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Louisiana United Methodists to have new bishop at start of 2023

Louisiana's 100,000-plus members of the United Methodist denomination will soon have a new bishop. Delores “Dee” Williamston will begin her new duties Jan. 1. She'll be the first African American bishop of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. Williamston currently serves as director of clergy excellence...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Mississippi Motorcyclist Killed in Louisiana Crash After Colliding with Culvert

Mississippi Motorcyclist Killed in Louisiana Crash After Colliding with Culvert. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 4, 2022, that on November 3, 2022, at about 9:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on Roundtree Road at Moose Lodge Road in Concordia, Louisiana. Kenneth Daniel-Michael Brown, 32, of Natchez, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
NATCHEZ, MS
bossierpress.com

ELECTION DAY REMINDERS

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding everyone that Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 is Election Day for the Open Congressional Primary Election. In preparation for the election, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember:. ● Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line...
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Many Louisiana Schools to be Closed on Tuesday

Thousands of students who attend classes in Louisiana Public Schools will get a day away from their studies tomorrow. The reason is quite simple, tomorrow is election day and many schools are used as polling places across the state. Can you imagine trying to get an entire precinct or two...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy