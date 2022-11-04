Read full article on original website
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (13-inch)
While the Surface Laptop 5 hasn’t gotten a lot of updates on the outside aside from a fresh sage green color option, support for faster 12th-gen Intel CPUs and a new Thunderbolt 4 port give it a big bump in speed and versatility. And when that’s combined with a bright 3:2 touchscreen and a super thin, lightweight body, you get a sleek ultraportable that’s great for productivity. So while its 720p webcam is just OK and its battery life is pretty average for a premium system, the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 remains a good choice for anyone who wants a simple but stylish notebook for working on the go.
European Union opens 'in-depth' investigation into Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard
As expected, the European Commission will carry out a full-scale investigation into Microsoft’s $69 billion bid to buy Activision Blizzard. Following a preliminary probe, the European Commission announced Tuesday (via Reuters) it believes the deal may “significantly reduce competition” in a handful of areas, including the PC and console gaming markets, as well as among cloud gaming services.
Surface Laptop 5 review (13-inch): A beautiful design that’s almost run its course
The old adage goes that if something ain't broke, don't fix it. Now while that's often sage advice, obviously there's a limit to how long you can keep something going — especially a gadget — before it starts to lag behind. And with the Surface Laptop 5, it feels like Microsoft is beginning to test that boundary because while the notebook is as sleek and elegant as ever, even with the inclusion of a new CPU, it's easy to see where its aging chassis could use a few updates or quality of life improvements. So while I'll never complain about getting a performance boost, it still feels like Microsoft could do better.
Zoom is adding email and calendar features to take on other workspace platforms
As expected, is looking to take on the likes of and in more areas than group video calls and chats. At its Zoomtopia conference, the company announced a bunch of features that are coming to its platform, including two key ones for productivity: . You can connect third-party email and calendar services to Zoom and access them through the desktop app. The company says that can help save you time instead of having to switch between apps and perhaps needing to hunt for the right tab in your browser.
Apple reportedly wants to swap the ‘Hey Siri’ trigger phrase for just ‘Siri’
Apple’s looking to change Siri’s trigger phrase from “Hey Siri,” to just “Siri,” according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This means you would just need to say “Siri” followed by a command to activate the smart assistant. As noted...
Get Bose Bluetooth sunnies for under $150 and a Google Mesh WiFi system for $133 at Walmart
If your family has been spending these cooler, earlier nights indoors searching for entertainment, click over to these sales and put the scrolling to an end. We've teamed up with Walmart to bring you the perfect gifts for a streaming, listening or gaming upgrade. The tech toys on offer right now at jaw-droppingly low prices are so cool your lucky recipient might not even know they exist—Bluetooth sunglasses, say what? If that's news to you, you'll be even more shocked by the price, which is under $150—but not for long. Shop the brand's Deals for Days every day through the end of November to impress everyone on your list without emptying your wallet. Your dad might even be excited about his gift for a change.
GoPro's Hero 11 Black is now $50 off with a one-year subscription
The Hero 11...
Signal adds Stories to its secure messaging app
It's now available on Android and iOS. Signal now has its own ephemeral Snapchat-like feature that you can use to share photos with friends. The messaging app has released the feature a month after it revealed that it was hopping on the Stories bandwagon and was already beta testing the capability. Also called "Stories," Signal's new feature lets you post photos that will remain viewable on the app for 24 hours, unless you erase them before the time is up. Signal says that like everything available on its app, Stories are end-to-end encrypted and will only be visible to the people you've chosen to share them with.
Buying two games at Target will get you a third one for free
Target’s promotion that will set you up with three video games for the price of two is something that gamers shouldn’t miss. If you buy two full-price games, you’ll get a third of equal or lesser value for free. The retailer is including several physical copies of games in the deal, including recent ones like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for PlayStation or Xbox, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for the Nintendo Switch, Elden Ring for PlayStation and Xbox, and many more. Sadly, God of War Ragnarök isn’t included in the promotion, but other PlayStation hits are, including Gran Turismo 7 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.
Hitting the Books: How Pokemon took over the world
The impact of Japanese RPGs on pop and gaming culture cannot be overstated. From Final Fantasy and Phantasy Star to Chrono Trigger, NieR, and Fire Emblem — JRPGs have spanned console generations, bridged the Japanese and North American markets, spawned entire universes of IP and delivered critical commercial hits for nearly four decades. Modern gaming simply wouldn't exist as it does today if not for the influence of JRPGs.
Translate languages with $63 off these CES-featured earbuds
Visiting foreign countries places you in the midst of different cultures, perspectives and, perhaps most importantly, people. However, building lasting relationships with folks you meet abroad requires communication, and if English is your only language, your interactions might be limited to asking for directions.
A Monster Hunter mobile game is being developed
The developers of Call of Duty: Mobile and Pokémon Unite are working on Monster Hunter next
These cybersecurity training courses are just over $3 each
The number of revealed each month is alarming. If companies like that pride themselves on security are susceptible to hackers, the average consumer may wonder which organizations are safe to do business with.
Black Friday gaming deals 2022: Best early discounts on PS5, Xbox, Switch and more
Black Friday is undoubtedly the biggest sales event of the year, with huge savings on products ranging from the latest TVs to essential home appliances. Chances are, if there’s something on your Christmas wish list, the sale is a great opportunity to buy it.One particular area to keep an eye on is gaming, where the latest games on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch are often found at a reasonable discount, and accessories such as monitors and keyboards can be found with a significant price decrease. And now we’re already starting to see some big deals rolling in this month before...
Meta will reportedly announce ‘large-scale’ layoffs next week
Facebook parent company Meta could announce large-scale layoffs as early as next week, according to The Wall Street Journal. The outlet reports the company is planning to cut “many thousands” of employees, with an announcement coming as soon as Wednesday. Meta currently employs more than 87,000 individuals. The cuts could be the largest workforce reduction conducted by a tech company this year, surpassing the layoffs made by Twitter on Friday. The cuts would also represent the first broad restructuring in Meta’s history.
You can get in line right now to buy a PlayStation 5 from Sony (update: sold out)
Update November 7th, 7:55PM ET: It appears Sony has sold out of the PS5 for the time being. If want to increase your odds in the future, however, be sure to check out our tips for securing Sony’s next-gen console. You have an opportunity to buy a PlayStation 5...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveal New Pokemon, Gimmighoul
Another brand-new Pokemon has been revealed ahead of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's launch this month. This Pokemon is named Gimmighoul, a new ghost type that hides in treasure chests around the Paldea region. Because the chests are so heavy, it's unable to move very quickly, and it's often mistaken for an antique.
Best Wood Laser Engraver for any type of Customized Production
Wood Laser engraver that can be fully customized to your needs and budget. The Mimowork’s Flatbed Laser Cutter 130 is mainly for engraving and cutting wood (plywood, MDF), it can also be applied to acrylic and other materials. Flexible laser engraving helps to achieve personalized wood items, plotting diverse intricate patterns and lines of varying shades on the support of different laser powers. For fitting with varied and flexible production for different format materials, MimoWork Laser brings a two-way penetration design to allow engraving the ultra-long wood beyond the working area. If you are seeking higher-speed wood laser engraving, DC brushless motor will be a better choice due to its engraving speed can reach 2000mm/s.
Devialet's first portable speaker costs a mighty $790
The company says that it'll offer big sound despite its small size. French high-end audio company Devialet has a reputation for making powerful, interesting and eye-wateringly expensive speakers. Today, the company has announced its first portable smart speaker with an eye-watering price tag. Looking like a cannonball with its own carrying strap, the Devialet Mania is designed to calibrate its sound to the area it’s in. So, if near to a wall, it’ll tweak where its speakers are pumping to give you “expansive” and “powerful” audio while on the go.
Metal Case Smart Watch: I5T Introduction
I5T smart watch is a high quality model with clear large screen and metal body. 1.3 inch HD screen, fully laminating process, exquisite curved surface, zinc alloy bottom shell, fully upgraded texture, 240*240 high-definition resolution, narrow frame design, delicate and clear picture quality, can bring you visual enjoyment. This i5T...
