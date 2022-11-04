Read full article on original website
West Virginia pulls away season opening victory
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer men's basketball team opened its season with a 76-58 victory over Mount St. Mary's Monday night at the WVU Coliseum. West Virginia was led in scoring by Emmitt Matthews, who had 15 points. Returning from a preseason injury, Tre Mitchell finished with 13.
East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior, North Marion make history with playoff berths
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) -- For the first time, three Marion County high school football teams are in the playoffs. No. 6 North Marion (8-2) will host Big 10 rival and No. 11 Lincoln (7-3), No. 7 Fairmont Senior (7-3) starts its pursuit of a third consecutive ring at home against No. 10 Chapmanville (7-3) and No. 13 East Fairmont (7-3) hits the road to face No. 4 Scott (9-1).
Mon Health Primary Care announces physician addition in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Vidya Petla has joined Mon Health Primary Care. Petla will practice at the Mon Health Primary Care location in Morgantown.
Stephen A. Wickland, longtime area attorney, Rotarian & Christian, passes at 73
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Stephen A. Wickland, 73, departed this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022, after a three and one-half year battle with pancreatic cancer. Steve was born July 24, 1949, in Weston, a son of the late Howard E. and Mildred Goff Wickland. His sister, Maryanne Postlethwait, preceded him in death on October 9, 2022.
Children's interactive dinosaur show set Jan. 7 at Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Diggery Digger’s Rock ‘N Roar Dino Show will be held Jan. 7 at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, officials announced Tuesday. The show is a live, interactive experience for children. They experience a baby dinosaur being hatched inside an egg on stage and so much more fun and amazement, officials said. Audiences of all ages love the dino show, officials said.
Maidsville man identified as deceased in single-vehicle crash in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 54-year-old Maidsville man has been identified as the deceased in a single-vehicle rollover into a creek in Monongalia County. Danny Ledsome was driving a 2002 Chevy S10 north on Blue Horizon Drive when it crossed the centerline and rolled before coming to rest on its top in a creek, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
John Harsh
AURORA, W.Va. — John Richard Harsh, 81, of Aurora, W.Va. passed away on Oct. 20, 2022, at his home. Born May 7, 1941, he was the son of the late Leona Mae (Harsh) Wotring and stepson of the late Spencer King Wotring.
Program helping veterans learn about agriculture
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Through a partnership with West Virginia University Extension and Operation Welcome Home, veterans and their families are gaining career knowledge and tools through agriculture. The Veterans in Agriculture Training program, which was made possible through a grant from the USDA National Institute of Food...
