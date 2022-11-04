ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

New "Rooted Here" float to debut this year in America's Thanksgiving Parade

By Jessica Stevenson
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cti3V_0iz0n9DC00

(CBS DETROIT) - A new float, called "Rooted Here" will debut this year at the annual America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit.

Designed and built by The Parade Company artists, Huntington National Bank's "Rooted Here" is more than 120 feet long. It represents the bank's Detroit roots.

"The new Huntington float symbolizes our bank's dedication to Detroit. From our commitment to the Warrendale/Cody Rouge and Grandmont/Rosedale neighborhoods to the opening of our brand-new tower on Woodward Ave., Huntington Bank is deeply rooted in this great city," said Eric Dietz, regional president for Huntington Bank. "As the hometown bank of Detroit, we are proud to participate in the 96th America's Thanksgiving Parade and look forward to celebrating this beloved tradition on Thanksgiving day."

The "Rooted Here" float showcases a colorful vegetable garden. The huge fruit and vegetable baskets on the front of the float are large enough to fit 5,000 apples.

The second piece of the float features 150 linear feet of lights creating the water coming out of a watering can. The Parade Company said the third piece celebrates Huntington Bank's commitment to Detroit with a replica of Huntington Tower, the company's brand new 20-story office building downtown. The replica, which is 28 feet high or about 1/8 the height of the actual building, is big enough to have an actual office space on the float. Also on the third piece of the float is a scale model of Huntington Place and the largest TV screen in the Parade, displaying high-definition graphics.

"Huntington National Bank is an extraordinary partner to our community," said Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company. "Huntington National Bank is a big champion of Detroit and its neighborhoods, and we are thrilled to debut their new float celebrating their deep commitment to our city and state on Thanksgiving morning."

The parade will be held downtown Nov. 24. The pre-parade show starts at 6 a.m. with live coverage of the event starting at 10 a.m.

For more information about the parade, click here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCtOn_0iz0n9DC00
The Parade Company/Lovio George

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Mad Nice bringing Italian eats, Cali vibes to Detroit this winter

(CBS DETROIT) - Described as a blend of modern Italian specialties and California vibes, Mad Nice is the newest concept coming from the Heirloom Hospitality Group.  The company behind Prime + Proper and Cash Only Supper Club said Mad Nice is their most ambitious concept to date.  The restaurant will focus on both direct-from-the-farm and fermented ingredients inspired by the changing seasons of Michigan, the California coast and southern Italy. The Mad Nice kitchen will be led by executive chef partner and native Detroiter Myles McVay, HOUR Detroit magazine's chef of the year.      "All the offerings at Mad...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Broasted Brothers brings new chicken option to Livonia

It seems Broasted Brothers isn't just the name of Livonia's newest restaurant, it's their entire business model. The restaurant, now open at 30983 Five Mile just east of Merriman, is ran by — you guessed it — brothers: Chris and Nick Barbas. They believe they've brought a unique product to town.
LIVONIA, MI
CBS Detroit

Digital lottery opens for "HAMILTON" tickets at Detroit's Fisher Theatre

(CBS DETROIT) - The musical "HAMILTON" will be showcased beginning next week at Detroit's Fisher Theatre.In preparation, producers and Broadway in Detroit announced a digital lottery for tickets, which will be available for every performance for $10 each.The lottery will be open on select dates for the following week's performance:WEEK 1: Lottery will be open at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and will close at noon on Thursday, Nov. 10 for tickets to performances Nov. 15 - Nov. 20, 2022WEEK 2: Lottery will be open at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 and will close at noon on Thursday, Nov. 17 for tickets to performances Nov. 21 - 23 & Nov. 25 – 27, 2022.WEEK 3: Lottery will be open at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 and will close at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 22 for tickets to performances on Nov. 29 – Dec. 4, 2022.Anyone interested can enter through the official HAMILTON app. Winner and non-winner notifications will be between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week's performances. Each winner may purchase up to two tickets, which may be picked up at will call two hours before the performance.Click here for more information about the digital lottery.
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

From Michigan With Love: Must Have Holiday Flavor

Everyone is looking for that must have flavor this holiday season, and those tasty treats are right here in Michigan. Franklin, with From Northern Michigan with Love has all the details in this month’s segment. He features Old World Almonds in Livonia and Alden Millhouse in Alden. Tune in...
MICHIGAN STATE
straightarrownews.com

Detroit will rise again to be an industrial powerhouse

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan recently announced the city’s unemployment rate has fallen to 7%, matching a 20-year low. Automobile manufacturer Jeep just opened a new assembly plant in the city, the first of its kind in the last 30 years. And a University of Michigan forecast “maintains a faster recovery for Detroit than the State overall through 2023.” Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan believes the U.S. is in a phase of rapid industrial growth that will benefit cities like Detroit, with large-scale pre-existing industrial infrastructure.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Salvation Army of Metro Detroit accepting Christmas assistance applications

(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is accepting applications from residents in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties for its Christmas assistance program. Officials with The Salvation Army say that families with children up to 14 years of age can apply to receive assistance from the Metro Detroit Salvation Army corps community centers.Christmas assistance includes assistance with toys and holiday meals.Senior citizens with receive grocery store gift cards through this program.To apply, applicants must provide: proof of all members living in the householdform of identification (driver's license or state ID) from adultsproof that they live in the zip code served by the corps through which they are applyingnames and ages of children in the household (for assistance with toys)Applicants can apply online or by phone, but they must apply through the corps in their local community. To find the nearest corps community center, visit here. 
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit gears up for 19th annual tree lighting at Campus Martius Park

(CBS DETROIT) - Mark your calendars: It may be almost 70 degrees outside but it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Detroit.The Downtown Detroit Partnership and DTE Energy Foundation will kick off this year's holiday season with the 19th annual Detroit Tree Lighting, held at the award-winning Campus Martius Park from 5 p.m. to midnight on Nov. 18. The Detroit tradition will center around a 65-foot Michigan-grown Norway spruce decked with ornaments and illuminated by thousands of shimmering LED lights, after a countdown by Santa. The tree lighting will include a performance by Darren Criss, a Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning singer and songwriter who was in the T.V. show "Glee." Criss currently stars in American Buffalo on Broadway. Mariah Bell, a former Olympian figure skater and the 2022 U.S. national champion, will also be hitting the ice. Several musical groups are set to perform on stage including Detroit Youth Choir and The Spartan Discords. There will also be plenty of holiday shopping and other festive activities such as horse-drawn carriage rides, food trucks and ice skating at The Rink at Campus Martius Park presented by Visit Detroit. The event is open to the public. You can find more information here. 
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Coats for Kids drive returns as we head to colder months

(CBS DETROIT) - With the holidays around the corner, community efforts to equip the less fortunate for the winter months get underway."A warm coat makes all the difference," says Salvation Army Maj. David Minks.Salvation Army's Coats for Kids annual coat drive returns to seek out coats for those in need. Minks says a coat could be the difference between a kid who is doing alright and a kid in harm's way. "Every year kids grow a little bit. They outgrow last year's coat, they lose it, and to have one that's there to replace the old one is essential," says...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Run of the Dead 2022 returns to Detroit this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Run of the Dead 2022 is returning this Saturday, Nov. 5. The event celebrates the Mexican holiday of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) that honors deceased relatives and loved ones. An altar will be created and displayed by a local artist. The community is encouraged to participate by bringing family photos of their ancestors to add to the altar and wear traditional face paint, flowers and attire.In the first two years of the Southwest Detroit Business Association's (SDBA) Run of the Dead, the event grew from 600 runners to almost 2,000. Run of the Dead is a...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

I Deer You Not To Run Into That Store

After seeing this video, it’s clear that one of the deer’s buddies made him do this!. It all took place at the Beverly Hills Premier Pet Supply over the weekend. As you will noticed from the video, a deer comes crashing into the local pet store. The wild...
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces bridge project complete ahead of schedule

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced another bridge rebuilding project has been completed ahead of schedule.This comes as part of the state initiative to fix the roads and bridges at a record pace. The 26-mile road bridge, which sits over the Clinton River in Macomb County, has been under construction since mid-August. The project was supposed to be completed Nov. 13; instead, the road officially reopened to traffic Nov. 7."Thanks to our hard work, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan at a record pace. With the completion of the 26 Mile Road Rebuilding Our Bridges...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic to feature halftime performance by Bebe Rexha, David Guetta

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions' annual Thanksgiving Day Classic will be held on Nov. 24 against the Buffalo Bills and will feature a halftime performance by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha and special guest DJ David Guetta. Rexha effortlessly made the transition to pop superstar. In 2015, she joined forces with rapper G-Eazy for the multi-platinum top 10 smash "Me, Myself & I" and then linked with Martin Garrix for 2016 club sensation "In The Name Of Love," which has amassed more than one billion streams on Spotify.  In 2017, Rexha released the EPs 'All Your Fault: Part 1' and 'All...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Justice Department monitoring election in five Michigan cities

(CBS DETROIT) - The Justice Department says it is monitoring 24 states to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws.In the state of Michigan, the department is monitoring the election in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Pontiac and Southfield.For Election Day, the department says the monitors are personnel from the Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney's Offices. Officials from the Office of Personnel Management are also monitoring.    Federal officials say the Civil Rights Division enforces voting rights laws and will take complaints from the public nationwide for possible violations. Complaints can be submitted at civilrights.justice.gov or by telephone toll-free at 800-253-3931. 
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Woodward Throwbacks opening furniture showroom in Downtown Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Woodward Throwbacks, a manufacturer of furniture and goods made from reclaimed materials in Detroit, is opening its first showroom in Downtown Detroit. The showroom, Throwbacks Home, which is set to open sometime in early November, will feature furniture made from reclaimed and recycled materials and a selection of designer homewares and furnishings.The showroom will be 1500 square feet and located at 35 West Grand River Avenue. "The last few years, we have really challenged ourselves on how materials can be used.  And what 'reclaimed' furniture looks like.  It's exciting that we will be able to now show our original...
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig

On a damp Wednesday in mid-August, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig waits for me alone at a large window table in the back of the vast dining room of Sindbad’s, a seafood place at a Detroit River marina known as his haunt. He’s quietly scrolling through his phone, sipping a coffee served in a […] The post The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy