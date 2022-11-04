White Sox Make 2 Roster Moves

Kyle Crick and Adam Haseley have been outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte.

Chicago White Sox roster construction for 2023 is underway. On Friday afternoon, the Sox announced two transactions. Pitcher Kyle Crick and outfielder Adam Haseley have been outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte. The 40-man roster now sits at 39, as Crick was on the 60-day injured list and didn't count against the number.

The White Sox needed arms to fill in during the extensive amount of injuries in the bullpen. Crick, 29, was 2-0 with a 4.02 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 relief appearances . He landed on the 60-day IL with right shoulder inflammation on June 14.

Kyle Crick was called on to fill in for Joe Kelly, who started the season sidelined and wound up on the IL again in late May. But Crick's season was shortened due to an injury after throwing only 15.2 innings. All things considered, Crick did a fine job in his short stint.

The White Sox acquired Adam Haseley from Philadelphia in exchange for McKinley Moore on March 29. Haseley had four brief stints with the big league club but spent most of 2022 in Triple-A Charlotte. He appeared in 14 MLB games and slashed .238/.333/.238 in 25 plate appearances.

Haseley will be remembered for the scary collision he had with infielder Danny Mendick in early June. As a result of the play, Mendick suffered a torn ACL that ended his season prematurely.

These are just a couple of many roster decisions the Chicago White Sox front office will be faced with in the coming months. Rick Hahn has several decisions to make on team options, arbitration-eligible players, and others entering free agency. However, Hahn confirmed during Pedro Grifol's introductory press conference that big changes are not in the White Sox' offseason plans.