These Jellyfish Air Planters Are So Stinkin’ Cute

Okay, but... can we order like a hundred?

Have you ever heard of air plants ? Like succulents, these fellows are easy to keep up and maintain and, best of all, they can grow without soil! In fact, these plants just need a supportive spot to hang out and, in the wild, they often grow off of trees or other plants, even walls or fences!

This adaptability and lack of the need for soil or even a container means that air plants can be grown in many different ways, especially super creative ones!

Let’s take a look today at Victoria, a New Mexico creator and owner of the AirTings shop, which focuses on air plants, their care, and their growth! She raises and sells a lot of air plants, even to first-time air plant owners, and one of her biggest sellers is ‘jellyfish’.

No, not actual jellyfish, but air plants that have been grown upside down in an urchin shell. A string is then attached to the shell, allowing this piece to hang from wherever you want it to with the plant itself hanging its tendrils downward, swaying in the gentle breeze.

The video shows off a wide array of these jellyfish air plants is stunning, like watching a sea of undulating creatures float by, and you’re almost transported into a whole other world. Best of all with these floating ‘jellyfish’, you can prop them up or hang them by your window, spritz them with water every once in a while and… that’s it! No changing out soil, no having to get a bigger pot, nothing! You may have to trim some tendrils when they get a bit too long, but they’re probably the easiest thing to care for outside of a pet rock.

And a lot, lot nicer to look at…



