ESPN Writer Heather Dinich Says Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt Should Be In Heisman Conversation

By Cameron Flynn
 4 days ago

Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Ahead of Tennessee's monumental Week 10 matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs, Volunteers' quarterback Hendon Hooker overtook CJ Stroud as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Through eight games in 2022, Hooker has amassed 2,338 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and only one interception on a highly-efficient 71.2% completion percentage.

One ESPN writer, however, believes another Volunteer could soon see his name vaulted into Heisman conversations.

According to Heather Dinich on ESPN's First Take this morning, Tennessee' wide receiver Jalin Hyatt deserves a spot next to Hendon Hooker on the Heisman watch list.

"The catches that he's making are just jaw-dropping, and the talent is remarkable," said Dinich when speaking about Jalin Hyatt Friday.

Hooker and Hyatt have propelled the Volunteers into becoming the most explosive offense in college football this season. They currently lead all FBS teams with an average of 49.4 points scored per game.

Despite ranking 28th in terms of receptions on the year (45), Jalin Hyatt leads all college football wide receivers in touchdowns (14). The next closest wideouts are Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and Houston's Nathaniel Dell, each of whom have 10 touchdown grabs.

Hyatt also has the fourth-most receiving yards in college football this season with 907.

Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt will have a chance to propel their respective Heisman odds this Saturday when the top-ranked Volunteers take on No.3 Georgia.

