Rams RB Cam Akers Reacts To Re-Joining Team Following Trade Deadline

The strange saga of Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers appears to have finally reached a resolution.

Akers returned to the Rams' practice Thursday for the first time in more than two weeks, according to a report from Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Akers said he is "back with the team" and will return to the field either this Sunday or next.

Even though he was healthy, the Rams held Akers out of their past two games. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said Thursday that Akers' absence was the result of a disagreement between him and the coaching staff about his usage.

Rams head coach Sean McVay even publicly stated that the team was planning to trade Akers. However, the trade deadline came and went on Tuesday and Akers remained with the Rams.

Akers told Klein that he never asked to be traded or held out of practices, that the decision was "mutual."

Now, he and the Rams have smoothed things over and he is back in the fold.

Offensive coordinator Liam Coen told Klein that the Rams are hoping to get Akers back onto the field when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but might have to wait until the following week, when host the Arizona Cardinals.

Akers has struggled to recapture the form he showed as a rookie in 2020, prior to an Achilles injury that forced him to miss much of last season. He rushed for 151 yards and one touchdown in five appearances this season.

Still, his return can't hurt an offense that has not been able to run the ball this year. The Rams rank 31st in the NFL in both rushing yards per game and yards per carry.