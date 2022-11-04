Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Man in custody after reportedly cutting his roommate in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man was taken into custody after his roommate reported being cut by him in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 9566 Park Drive around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday for a reported cutting. Officers said the victim told them that his roommate had...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont Police investigate two shots fired incidents, house struck by gunfire
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say an occupied house was hit by gunfire. The Fremont Police Department says on Saturday night officers responded to the area of West 3rd and North I Street for gunshots. Investigators say the incident involved two vehicles that left the scene before officers arrived. A...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested in for driving through Halloween block party
OMAHA, Neb. -- The driver of the vehicle that drove through an annual Halloween block and was shot by an officer in Omaha was released from the hospital and taken into custody. The Omaha Police Department said 31-year-old Dontavius Levering was booked at Douglas County Corrections today and charged with...
iheart.com
Omaha Homicide Victim's Name Released
Police continue to investigate after a woman dies in a weekend shooting in Omaha, and they have now released the name of the victim. Investigators say it's 20-year old DaeTiauna Kellogg. Officers were called to the area of 49th and Miami Streets early Sunday and found Ms. Kellog suffering from...
News Channel Nebraska
One in hospital after Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man is in the hospital after a reported shooting. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 47th Ave. and Cuming St. around 12:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. According to authorities, they did not find a victim when they...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling meth
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend a decade in prison for selling meth, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Mark Fuller, 53, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for the distribution of 5 grams or more of meth after having a prior serious drug felony conviction.
kfornow.com
Mother, Son Arrested After Drugs, Cash and a Loaded Gun Were Found In West Lincoln Traffic Stop
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 4)–Members of the Criminal Interdiction Unit on Thursday afternoon pulled over truck from out of state along eastbound I-80 near the Lincoln Airport, where investigators found drugs, a loaded handgun and cash. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Friday said that a Lincoln Police...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigates early morning homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a woman. OPD said officers were dispatched to 49th Ave. and Miami St. around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday for a reported shooting. Officers said they found a female victim and she was taken to a nearby hospital...
‘Beyond Disturbing’: Authorities Say 13-Year-Old Pulled Trigger, 15-Year-Old Drove Getaway Car in Music-Motivated Murder of 19-Year-Old
Two Nebraska teens have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 19-year-old in Omaha over what the victim reportedly said in a rap verse. The two boys, ages 13 and 15, were charged with one count each of first-degree murder, use of a weapon (gun) to commit a felony, and criminal conspiracy in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Alon Reed, authorities announced.
News Channel Nebraska
Teens arrested in connection to August homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha have arrested two teens in connection to an August homicide. The Omaha Police Department made the arrested for the Aug. 30 shooting death of 19-year-old Alon Reed. OPD said the 15-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit...
News Channel Nebraska
Court filings: assault on officer, meth charges after K9 deployment
NEBRASKA CITY – Melissa Soto-Baker, 45, of Auburn is charged in Otoe County with assault on a police officer. An arrest affidavit says Soto-Baker caught a ride to CHI Health St. Mary’s telling a police officer she did not want an ambulance, but needed to go to the emergency room.
kmaland.com
Omaha man sentenced for meth distribution in Mills County
(Council Bluffs) – An Omaha man has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Mills County. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 37-year-old Ronald Wayne Reed II was sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On March 28, 2021,...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man causes multi-vehicle accident, gets DUI
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said that they were dispatched to 16th and O Street for the multi-vehicle accident. Officers said that while they were responding, the witnesses reported one of the drivers, a 27-year-old Lincoln man, fleeing...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: packaged marijuana found at Highway 2 traffic stop
NEBRASKA CITY – A Florida man is charged in Otoe County with delivery of a controlled substance after marijuana was found in his Chevrolet Tahoe in a Highway 2 traffic stop. Javon Duparl, 31, is suspected of possession and tampering with evidence. An arrest affidavit says a sheriff’s deputy...
KETV.com
Omaha Police Department says use of force video involving candidate for Douglas County Sheriff was stolen
OMAHA, Neb. — A mass text message leads to another contentious turn in the race for Douglas County Sheriff. The controversy centers around a gif that the Greg Gonzalez campaign sent Wednesday night. Thursday, Omaha police decided to issue a statement, hours after the text message from the Gonzalez...
WOWT
Officials investigate inmate’s death at Douglas County Jail
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The director of the Douglas County Department released a statement Thursday night confirming the death of an inmate. It’s reported Aundrea Milnes, 47, was found unresponsive in her cell Thursday afternoon. The release states she was serving a charge for refusing a request to leave.
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police: Man drove 150 MPH+ in interstate crash
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - A man turned himself into the Pottawattamie County jail Friday morning to face charges of seriously injuring a woman in a crash more than two months ago. Council Bluffs police say their investigation revealed that Evaristo Javier Garcia, 20, drove more than 150 miles per...
WOWT
Hit-and-run crash in Omaha knocks down traffic signal
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police shouldn’t have too much trouble tracking down who was involved in the hit-and-run crash that tied up traffic Friday morning. Police say someone crashed and took out a traffic signal at the intersection of 93rd and Maple. The crash left the traffic signal...
WOWT
Sarpy County Sheriff’s arrest missing Lincoln inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln that was reported missing in September was taken into custody. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Officer arrested Krista Foley, 33, last Friday. She was reported missing on September 25 and officials say she disappeared during a...
klkntv.com
After warning to public, Cass County authorities get more reports of attempted abductions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Eagle Elementary School shared a warning with families after an attempted child abduction was reported this week. Officials say it happened after classes ended on Tuesday. A student told them that an older white man with a bald head and a “bigger belly” was following...
