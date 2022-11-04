Two Nebraska teens have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 19-year-old in Omaha over what the victim reportedly said in a rap verse. The two boys, ages 13 and 15, were charged with one count each of first-degree murder, use of a weapon (gun) to commit a felony, and criminal conspiracy in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Alon Reed, authorities announced.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO