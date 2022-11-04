Read full article on original website
Jenna Ushkowitz And Kevin McHale Talk "Glee" Memories, Cast Parties At Their House, And Their "Reckoning" With Ryan Murphy
On moments when Kevin McHale broke character: "You see Kevin on camera a lot. His reactions were to the actor, not to the character. You will see Artie, and he'll be [laughing] and that was actually Kevin reacting to our performance."
Jimmy Kimmel announced as host of the 95th Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel is bringing his late-night antics to prime-time as host of the 95th Oscars, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Monday.
Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity
Linguists believe Black English might have originated from West African or Creole languages. Getty Images. Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
White writer given free house in Detroit that was taken from Black woman and sold off without her consent
When Anne Elizabeth Moore was given a free house in 2016 as part of a writer’s residency programme in Detroit, it felt too good to be true.However, as she learned more about how the property arrived in her life, it came to feel more like a racist true crime story: the home had been sold out from under a 47-year-old woman named Tomeka Langford against her will, part of a trend in Wayne County of municipal authorities aggressively seizing homes from Black Detroiters and selling them at foreclosure auctions during the height of the financial crisis.In 2010, Ms Langford,...
CLE initiative works to improve local African American, Jewish relations
Matt Fieldman is a Cleveland Jewish Community leader, who co-founded the Rekindle Fellowship as a way to improve local African American, Jewish relations.
America's Most Segregated Cities
Segregation is controversial, with many arguing that it's a necessary evil and others asserting that it should no longer exist. America is one of the most segregated countries in the world, and its cities are some of the most segregated places.
Bonhoeffer’s America
The German theologian came to New York twice. What he saw appalled him. Dietrich Bonhoeffer is known in the United States as a brilliant Lutheran theologian and brave Nazi resister who risked his life to save Jews. However, in Bonhoeffer’s America, Joel Looper focuses on a different, lesser-known aspect of Bonhoeffer’s life: his two visits to America.
