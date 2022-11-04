When Anne Elizabeth Moore was given a free house in 2016 as part of a writer’s residency programme in Detroit, it felt too good to be true.However, as she learned more about how the property arrived in her life, it came to feel more like a racist true crime story: the home had been sold out from under a 47-year-old woman named Tomeka Langford against her will, part of a trend in Wayne County of municipal authorities aggressively seizing homes from Black Detroiters and selling them at foreclosure auctions during the height of the financial crisis.In 2010, Ms Langford,...

DETROIT, MI ・ 16 DAYS AGO