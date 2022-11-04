ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester Firefighters help mom deliver baby on Route 128 during morning commute

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Gloucester Firefighters helped a Massachusetts woman deliver a healthy baby in the back of an ambulance on Route 128 Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the woman’s home on Veterans Way just after 8 a.m. after she reported she was in intense labor.

While transporting the mother to the hospital, labor reached advanced stages, and Firefighter Paramedics, Lukas McRobb and George Black determined they needed to stop the ambulance to deliver the baby.

A 19-inch, 6-pound, and 15-ounce healthy baby boy was delivered along Route 128 about a mile from Beverly Hospital.

Following the delivery, the family was transported to the hospital, where they are reportedly in good health, according to officials.

“Our firefighter paramedics are dedicated, highly-trained first responders with advanced medical skills that are vital in exactly these kinds of situations,” said Chief Smith. “A majority of the calls the Gloucester Fire Department responds to are medical in nature, and Firefighter Paramedics McRobb and Black are a credit to themselves and their entire department. All of us at the Gloucester Fire Department wish this family a healthy and happy future.”

