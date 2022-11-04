Read full article on original website
Selena Gomez Calls Justin Bieber Breakup ‘Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me’
Selena Gomez is getting candid about one of the most public breakups in recent years, her split from fellow pop star Justin Bieber. Gomez released her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me today and in the movie she opens up about her relationship with Bieber and why she says it is the "best thing that ever happened to me."
Nooooo! Weird Al Might Never Release Another Parody Song Again
War still rages in Ukraine. Inflation has made avocados 7 bucks. Elon Musk is chief of Twitter. And if it couldn't get any worse, now we learn this: Weird Al Yankovic says he probably will not release another parody song, ever. We learn this on a day of Weird Al...
Post Malone Officiates Wedding for Fans at His Concert
There's never a dull moment at a Post Malone show. Recently, Posty officiated a wedding for fans at his concert. On Sunday (Nov. 6), TikTok user @heidilavon shared a video of her best friends getting hitched onstage by Post Malone at his Seattle concert last Saturday (Nov. 5). In the clip, the couple was ushered onstage so that the 27-year-old rap-crooner could officiate their wedding.
Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Was so ‘Scared to Death’ of Her He Avoided Her at All Costs
If there's one thing Justin Bieber's scared of, it's not glass doors or Selena Gomez fans, it's Judge Judy. Judge Judy, a.k.a. Judy Sheindlin, told Access Hollywood that the two used to be neighbors and Bieber was apparently "scared to death" of her, according to People. "There was a period...
Forgotten Y2K Mary-Kate and Ashley Cartoon Was Their Last TV Show Together
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are perhaps best known for their side-by-side starring roles in film and television, including their breakout role as Michelle Tanner on Full House and their cult 2004 comedy New York Minute. One lesser-known on-screen gig, though, is the twins' short-lived animated series Mary-Kate and Ashley in...
Bob Dylan Thanks Dunkin’ in New Book About Songwriting
Seems Bob Dylan runs on Dunkin' - or at least his songwriting might. The legendary folk singer released a new book about songwriting, but it's his dedication page everyone seems to be talking about. If you flip open the cover of Dylan's "The Philosophy of Modern Song," you'll find a...
