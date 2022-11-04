ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Council discusses capping cannabis dispensaries at 55, equity issues, at caucus

The Jersey City Council discussed their proposal to cap adult-use cannabis dispensary licenses at 55, along with possible equity issues, during their caucus yesterday. Commerce Director Maynard Woodson noted Cream Dispensary is poised get council consideration to open at 284 1st St. They were approved by the Jersey City Cannabis Control Board in September.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken part-time workers union seeking paid holidays as part of new contract

Hoboken Local 108, the part-time workers union, is seeking paid holidays as part of their new contract, something they made known during a rally at City Hall yesterday. The union came equipped with signs that said “We work hard too,” “part time employees lose pay on city holidays,” and “We get no pension, no medical and the city says no too [sic] holidays for part time employees.”
HOBOKEN, NJ
hobokengirl.com

25 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

We know you’re busy — which is why we cover the local news to bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Choc o Pain’s 5th location officially opens in Journal Square; Hackensack River Walkway to receive $1M; Jersey City’s Via receives award; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New York YIMBY

60-Story Mixed-Use Tower at 400-420 Marin Boulevard Approved by Jersey City Planning Board

The Jersey City Planning Board unanimously approved plans to construct a 60-story mixed-use tower at 400-420 Marin Boulevard. Led by G&S Investors, the tower is the latest component of Jersey City’s Hudson Exchange redevelopment plan that aims to invigorate the area with big-box and local retail, quality housing, and entertainment destinations in an area surrounding the Harsimus Cove Light Rail station.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Transportation Today News

New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures

As Daylight Savings Time ends, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will return to its annual “Dusk and Darkness” traffic enforcement measures to keep pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users safe during the evenings. The Dusk and Darkness campaign begins with the end of daylight savings time on Nov. 6. This year, […] The post New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures appeared first on Transportation Today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Newark city worker shot and wounded Monday, after shooting of 2 officers last week

A Newark city worker was shot and wounded on the job Monday, authorities said, the third city employee shot within six days after two police officers were injured last week. In Monday’s incident, Newark Police officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 a.m. at St. Charles Street near Komorn Street, in the city’s Ironbound section, according to a statement Monday afternoon from the city’s public safety director, Fritz Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken officials unveil new, five-story ‘Technicolour’ mural on Garage B

Hoboken officials, the Hoboken Business Alliance (HBA), and the Hoboken Arts Advisory Committee unveiled a new, five-story tall mural at Garage B this morning. The City of Hoboken, the Hoboken Arts Advisory Committee, and the HBA partnered to bring the mural inspired by color theory and matters of the heart to the western facade of Garage B, located on Hudson Street south of Second Street.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Terry Mansfield

Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
NEWARK, NJ
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

NYC Department of Buildings new construction code goes into effect today in the middle of another corruption scandal

Making sure NYC buildings and construction sites are safe for construction workers, New Yorkers and their visitors, is the big responsibility of the New York City Department of Buildings. However the Department is not always proprely run and corruption scandals are common. The last one is the resignation of its commissioner Eric Ulrich last week, one day after he met with prosecutors from the DA’s office for an investigation that he might have possible ties with organized crime and illegal gambling (see more in the New York Times). The DOB just announced that for now Deputy Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik, P.E., will serve as acting commissioner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night

A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Mi Islita: Must-Try Puerto Rican Food in Union City

Hudson County residents don’t need to cross the Hudson River to find authentic, delicious Latin food when Union City is known for having some of the best Latin cuisine in the area. Whether craving Mexican, Cuban, Colombian, Dominican, or other Latin American food, Union City has it covered. We made a stop at one of Union City’s popular spots, Mi Islita, located at 520 39th Street. This restaurant serves up some seriously delicious and affordable Cuban and Puerto Rican food. With its brightly-colored lime green walls, instrument-filled space, and friendly wait staff, it’s certainly a fun + inviting atmosphere — not to mention it serves amazing food, like empanadas and maduros. Read on to learn about Mi Islita and its authentic Latin cuisine.
UNION CITY, NJ

