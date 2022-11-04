Read full article on original website
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council discusses capping cannabis dispensaries at 55, equity issues, at caucus
The Jersey City Council discussed their proposal to cap adult-use cannabis dispensary licenses at 55, along with possible equity issues, during their caucus yesterday. Commerce Director Maynard Woodson noted Cream Dispensary is poised get council consideration to open at 284 1st St. They were approved by the Jersey City Cannabis Control Board in September.
hudsoncountyview.com
CWA Local 1045 in West New York rallying against state’s potential 21% health premium hike
CWA Local 1045 in West New York has been rally against a new state insurance plan that would raise their health premium costs by 21 percent, the head of the union said at the end of last month. “We’re hosting rallies every Thursday statewide to bring attention to what’s going...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken part-time workers union seeking paid holidays as part of new contract
Hoboken Local 108, the part-time workers union, is seeking paid holidays as part of their new contract, something they made known during a rally at City Hall yesterday. The union came equipped with signs that said “We work hard too,” “part time employees lose pay on city holidays,” and “We get no pension, no medical and the city says no too [sic] holidays for part time employees.”
hobokengirl.com
25 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
We know you’re busy — which is why we cover the local news to bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Choc o Pain’s 5th location officially opens in Journal Square; Hackensack River Walkway to receive $1M; Jersey City’s Via receives award; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
New York YIMBY
60-Story Mixed-Use Tower at 400-420 Marin Boulevard Approved by Jersey City Planning Board
The Jersey City Planning Board unanimously approved plans to construct a 60-story mixed-use tower at 400-420 Marin Boulevard. Led by G&S Investors, the tower is the latest component of Jersey City’s Hudson Exchange redevelopment plan that aims to invigorate the area with big-box and local retail, quality housing, and entertainment destinations in an area surrounding the Harsimus Cove Light Rail station.
Turnpike widening opponents say report boosts case against $4.7B plan to add more lanes
A 2020 New Jersey Turnpike Authority engineering report about the proposed $4.7 billion widening of the Hudson County extension and Newark Bay Bridge replacement includes information opponents say boosts their case against the project. A full, unredacted copy of the Jacobs engineering report was obtained by The Jersey Journal, several...
New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures
As Daylight Savings Time ends, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will return to its annual “Dusk and Darkness” traffic enforcement measures to keep pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users safe during the evenings. The Dusk and Darkness campaign begins with the end of daylight savings time on Nov. 6. This year, […] The post New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures appeared first on Transportation Today.
Jersey City police investigate shooting/stabbing of two at housing complex
A woman stabbed one person and stabbed and shot another at the Marion Garden public housing complex in Jersey City Tuesday morning, less than a week after a man was shot dead in the same area. Jersey City police responded to the Dales Avenue complex just before 8 a.m. and...
hudsoncountyview.com
LETTER: ‘Pace and ferocity of the personal attacks’ in Hoboken BOE race is unacceptable
In a letter to the editor, Hoboken resident Paul Presinzano details why he feels the “pace and ferocity of the personal attacks” in the board of education race is unacceptable. In the Hoboken Board of Education election, I watched the numerous negative attacks on the Kids First slate...
Newark city worker shot and wounded Monday, after shooting of 2 officers last week
A Newark city worker was shot and wounded on the job Monday, authorities said, the third city employee shot within six days after two police officers were injured last week. In Monday’s incident, Newark Police officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 a.m. at St. Charles Street near Komorn Street, in the city’s Ironbound section, according to a statement Monday afternoon from the city’s public safety director, Fritz Fragé.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken officials unveil new, five-story ‘Technicolour’ mural on Garage B
Hoboken officials, the Hoboken Business Alliance (HBA), and the Hoboken Arts Advisory Committee unveiled a new, five-story tall mural at Garage B this morning. The City of Hoboken, the Hoboken Arts Advisory Committee, and the HBA partnered to bring the mural inspired by color theory and matters of the heart to the western facade of Garage B, located on Hudson Street south of Second Street.
How Comedian Joseph Anthony has transitioned from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs
There are playful debates that everyone heading into and through New Jersey will have like the epic Pork Roll vs. Taylor Ham battle, or discussing jug handles and u-turns, if Central Jersey exists, and so on. Sometimes it turns into material for Comedians who grew up in New Jersey, who've...
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com
NYC Department of Buildings new construction code goes into effect today in the middle of another corruption scandal
Making sure NYC buildings and construction sites are safe for construction workers, New Yorkers and their visitors, is the big responsibility of the New York City Department of Buildings. However the Department is not always proprely run and corruption scandals are common. The last one is the resignation of its commissioner Eric Ulrich last week, one day after he met with prosecutors from the DA’s office for an investigation that he might have possible ties with organized crime and illegal gambling (see more in the New York Times). The DOB just announced that for now Deputy Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik, P.E., will serve as acting commissioner.
Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night
A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
Only one city in NJ has this job law but it should be statewide (Opinion)
I don't often talk about laws, government, or anything like that, but I feel like this should be addressed. It's something that you would think in 2022 would be commonplace and practiced throughout the country but apparently, it is not. This law is already in effect in some states such...
Newark mayor: Critics wrong about dearth of cop-shooter info | Letters
The nj.com and Star-Ledger article “A gunman at large and 2 wounded cops: Why didn’t officials send out any citywide alerts?” criticizes our top law enforcement officials and myself for not sharing information sooner on the recent shooting incident that left two Newark police officers wounded. The...
hobokengirl.com
Mi Islita: Must-Try Puerto Rican Food in Union City
Hudson County residents don’t need to cross the Hudson River to find authentic, delicious Latin food when Union City is known for having some of the best Latin cuisine in the area. Whether craving Mexican, Cuban, Colombian, Dominican, or other Latin American food, Union City has it covered. We made a stop at one of Union City’s popular spots, Mi Islita, located at 520 39th Street. This restaurant serves up some seriously delicious and affordable Cuban and Puerto Rican food. With its brightly-colored lime green walls, instrument-filled space, and friendly wait staff, it’s certainly a fun + inviting atmosphere — not to mention it serves amazing food, like empanadas and maduros. Read on to learn about Mi Islita and its authentic Latin cuisine.
At NYC school with sharpest drop in math scores, high poverty, crowded classrooms and a recent gun scare
Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights serves as an extreme example of the pandemic-era challenges facing students and educators. [ more › ]
N.J. rapper Tame One dead at 52. The Artifacts hip-hop great remembered by fans, friends.
He was “live like the third rail, on time like the PATH train.”. Tame One, the all-around hip-hop great, rap legend, graffiti artist and hometown hero from Newark’s Artifacts and Boom Skwad, has died at 52. Fans from New Jersey and all corners of hip-hop and the music...
