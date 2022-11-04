Turlock man arrested in take-down of large Mexico-based drug trafficking organization

A Turlock man was one of 28 people arrested as part of an investigation into a large Mexico-based drug trafficking organization that led to the largest drug seizure in Madera County history.

The months-long investigation, dubbed Operation Trifecta, resulted in the seizure of 1,305 pounds of methamphetamine, four kilograms of heroin, two kilograms of powdered fentanyl, eight firearms, $35,000 in asset forfeiture, and the dismantling of three active meth labs, according to a press release from Turlock Police.

Officials said the amount of meth taken would have amounted to 5 million doses.

As part of the operation, Turlock Police served a search and arrest warrant at the High Street home of 38-year-old Asuncion Quintero, a suspected “sub dealer” of the trafficking organization, according to the press release.

Investigators located and seized 1.40 pounds of methamphetamine, four firearms -- two of which were fully assembled manufactured “Ghost Guns” -- and approximately six thousand dollars in cash at Quintero’s home.

Operation Trifecta was led by the Madera Narcotics Enforcement Team, the High-Intensity Investigation Team and the Fresno Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the Turlock Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit and other allied agencies.

The three meth labs were located in Fresno, Madera and Tulare counties.

The rest of the drugs were seized during two separate traffic stops in Madera County and at the alleged meth lab in Tulare County.

Those arrested face felony and misdemeanor crimes related to the manufacture, transportation and sale of meth, authorities said. Law enforcement officials also accuse others of child endangerment. Some could face federal charges.

The Fresno Bee contributed to this report.