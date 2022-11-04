Read full article on original website
Related
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Jimmy Failla mocks AOC after Elon Musk shuts down her free speech complaint
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez complained that Musk's proposed monthly Twitter fee contradicts his claim of wanting "free speech" on the platform.
Elon Musk has been taking digs at AOC and cracking jokes while thousands of Twitter employees grappled with looming layoffs and sent each other well-wishes
Elon Musk started fights with celebrities and cracked jokes as thousands of Twitter staff waited for layoff notices. Twitter employees shared heartfelt farewells on Slack and across social media over the past few days. Twitter employees have received zero communication from Musk since he took over the company. Elon Musk...
Twitter Employees Slam Elon Musk as ‘Tremendously Shitty’ During Mass Layoffs
Scores of Twitter employees unceremoniously lost access to their work emails late Thursday as Elon Musk commenced a brutal round of layoffs. The workers have reacted with mixed emotions; some are devastated, having spent years at the social media giant. Others are happy to finally exit the chaos. One now-former...
Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Losing $4M A Day & Says Layoffs Will Save $400M A Year – Update
UPDATED with latest Elon Musk comments: If nothing else, it’s apparent that Elon Musk enjoys using the social media network he recently bought for $44 billion. The self-titled “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” announced in his sixth tweet of the day that the platform is currently losing “over $4M/day.” The revelation came by way of explaining his decision to today begin cutting what by some estimates will be 50% of the company’s approximately 7,500 employees. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” wrote Musk late Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the Complaint...
Elon Musk Could Be Fined Half a Million Dollars Every Day Over Twitter Cull
Twitter is being sued over the mass layoffs ordered by new owner Elon Musk, as employees are reportedly being fired with less notice than required by California law. On Friday, only a week after Musk has officially taken over the company, Twitter began what the new owner described as the layoff of thousands of employees, about half of Twitter's entire 7,500-person workforce.
Some Twitter workers are calling Elon Musk's advisers 'Elon's goons,' a report says
Elon Musk has been outlining plans to overhaul Twitter, assisted by his inner circle. Some Twitter workers have been calling his advisers "Elon's goons," the New York Times reported. Musk's plans include overhauling Twitter's verification process and potentially rebooting Vine. Twitter has been in turmoil since Elon Musk's purchase of...
General Motors suspends ads on Twitter following Musk takeover
Auto company General Motors (GM) on Friday said it is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. GM, a competitor of Tesla, told CNBC that it is “pausing” advertising on the site as it seeks to determine the new direction of the tech giant.
Twitter sued for mass layoffs with zero notice days after Elon Musk's takeover
Twitter Inc. was sued Thursday for a plan abruptly eliminating 3,700 jobs, just days after Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company.
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark
Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.
Elon Musk Pulls Out Secret Weapon to Retain Advertisers
Elon Musk wants to completely change the business world. He wants to rewrite all the rulebooks and revise all the traditional norms that have governed this world so far. The billionaire hates conventions. He doesn't wear CEO titles to begin with. At Tesla (TSLA) , he calls himself "TechnoKing." At Twitter (TWTR) , which he has just acquired, he has chosen the title of "Chief Twit."
Elon Musk announces Twitter mass layoffs to begin Friday
The reduction, which will be delivered by email, comes as the new Twitter CEO was speculated to cut as much as 50% of staff
Elon Musk reportedly ordered company-wide layoffs at Twitter
Tech guru and self-proclaimed "Chief Twit," Elon Musk is rumored to have ordered company-wide layoffs at Twitter on Saturday, according to a report from The New York Times. Musk has reportedly ordered cuts across the company with some departments being more affected than others. Twitter currently has approximately 7,500 staff...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk’s Twitter faces lawsuit over upcoming mass layoffs
Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has triggered a class-action lawsuit against the social media company. The lawsuit was filed on Thursday in a San Francisco court, with Twitter workers claiming that the company was violating federal and California law by terminating them without enough notice. A recently leaked email to...
Diller on Musk’s Twitter acquisition: ‘He bought a toy’
Media mogul Barry Diller on Monday likened Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter to the billionaire buying a “toy,” and said the platform is likely to shrink under his leadership. “You’ve got this extraordinarily wealthy person, and he bought a toy. He bought a toy, and how long he will use it, like toys, we don’t really…
Twitter employees warn that the platform will be unreliable during midterms
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Since acquiring Twitter in later October, Elon Musk hasn't been shy about firing people. The Tesla CEO has fired some of Twitter's top executives as well as the company's entire board of directors, and more firings and layoffs are expected. Twitter, according to NBC...
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey admits he grew company 'too fast' as Musk layoffs take effect
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey lamented that he may have made poor decisions that led to Elon Musk’s purchase of the company amid backlash to Musk’s widespread job cuts. "Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient," Dorsey wrote on his personal Twitter account. "They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment."
Elon Musk Sends a Message to Tesla Shareholders, Fans
Elon Musk is a serial entrepreneur. He is in charge of several companies at the same time. He is involved in The Boring Company, known for its tunnels, and in the company specializing in artificial intelligence Neuralink. He revived the dream of humans living on Mars in the near future with his aerospace company SpaceX, one of whose products has become very popular. This is Starlink, the satellite internet access service, which has become the unique communication system of the Ukrainian armed forces on the front line in the war against Russia.
What Twitter's changes mean for news organizations
Twitter's massive layoffs and business changes could adversely impact news groups that rely on the platform to promote their stories.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk to cut 50% of Twitter staff by Friday: report
Elon Musk plans to cut 50% of Twitter’s staff by Friday, November 4, 2022. The Tesla CEO’s target to trim Twitter’s employees is not surprising given that news broke about the job cuts before Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal was sealed. Bloomberg sources revealed that the...
