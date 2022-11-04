Elon Musk is a serial entrepreneur. He is in charge of several companies at the same time. He is involved in The Boring Company, known for its tunnels, and in the company specializing in artificial intelligence Neuralink. He revived the dream of humans living on Mars in the near future with his aerospace company SpaceX, one of whose products has become very popular. This is Starlink, the satellite internet access service, which has become the unique communication system of the Ukrainian armed forces on the front line in the war against Russia.

1 DAY AGO