California State

Business Insider

Elon Musk has been taking digs at AOC and cracking jokes while thousands of Twitter employees grappled with looming layoffs and sent each other well-wishes

Deadline

Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Losing $4M A Day & Says Layoffs Will Save $400M A Year – Update

UPDATED with latest Elon Musk comments: If nothing else, it’s apparent that Elon Musk enjoys using the social media network he recently bought for $44 billion. The self-titled “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” announced in his sixth tweet of the day that the platform is currently losing “over $4M/day.” The revelation came by way of explaining his decision to today begin cutting what by some estimates will be 50% of the company’s approximately 7,500 employees. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” wrote Musk late Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the Complaint...
Newsweek

Elon Musk Could Be Fined Half a Million Dollars Every Day Over Twitter Cull

Twitter is being sued over the mass layoffs ordered by new owner Elon Musk, as employees are reportedly being fired with less notice than required by California law. On Friday, only a week after Musk has officially taken over the company, Twitter began what the new owner described as the layoff of thousands of employees, about half of Twitter's entire 7,500-person workforce.
The Hill

General Motors suspends ads on Twitter following Musk takeover

Auto company General Motors (GM) on Friday said it is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. GM, a competitor of Tesla, told CNBC that it is “pausing” advertising on the site as it seeks to determine the new direction of the tech giant.
Gizmodo

Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark

Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Pulls Out Secret Weapon to Retain Advertisers

Elon Musk wants to completely change the business world. He wants to rewrite all the rulebooks and revise all the traditional norms that have governed this world so far. The billionaire hates conventions. He doesn't wear CEO titles to begin with. At Tesla (TSLA) , he calls himself "TechnoKing." At Twitter (TWTR) , which he has just acquired, he has chosen the title of "Chief Twit."
Fox Business

Elon Musk reportedly ordered company-wide layoffs at Twitter

Tech guru and self-proclaimed "Chief Twit," Elon Musk is rumored to have ordered company-wide layoffs at Twitter on Saturday, according to a report from The New York Times. Musk has reportedly ordered cuts across the company with some departments being more affected than others. Twitter currently has approximately 7,500 staff...
teslarati.com

Elon Musk’s Twitter faces lawsuit over upcoming mass layoffs

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has triggered a class-action lawsuit against the social media company. The lawsuit was filed on Thursday in a San Francisco court, with Twitter workers claiming that the company was violating federal and California law by terminating them without enough notice. A recently leaked email to...
The Hill

Diller on Musk’s Twitter acquisition: ‘He bought a toy’

Media mogul Barry Diller on Monday likened Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter to the billionaire buying a “toy,” and said the platform is likely to shrink under his leadership. “You’ve got this extraordinarily wealthy person, and he bought a toy. He bought a toy, and how long he will use it, like toys, we don’t really…
Salon

Twitter employees warn that the platform will be unreliable during midterms

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Since acquiring Twitter in later October, Elon Musk hasn't been shy about firing people. The Tesla CEO has fired some of Twitter's top executives as well as the company's entire board of directors, and more firings and layoffs are expected. Twitter, according to NBC...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends a Message to Tesla Shareholders, Fans

Elon Musk is a serial entrepreneur. He is in charge of several companies at the same time. He is involved in The Boring Company, known for its tunnels, and in the company specializing in artificial intelligence Neuralink. He revived the dream of humans living on Mars in the near future with his aerospace company SpaceX, one of whose products has become very popular. This is Starlink, the satellite internet access service, which has become the unique communication system of the Ukrainian armed forces on the front line in the war against Russia.
teslarati.com

Elon Musk to cut 50% of Twitter staff by Friday: report

Elon Musk plans to cut 50% of Twitter’s staff by Friday, November 4, 2022. The Tesla CEO’s target to trim Twitter’s employees is not surprising given that news broke about the job cuts before Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal was sealed. Bloomberg sources revealed that the...

