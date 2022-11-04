ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Cargill donates turkeys, funds to Kansas Food Bank

By Wil Day
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Food Bank has received 2,500 Honeysuckle White turkeys from Cargill, as part of their Cargill Cares Guide to Good program.

This is the 16th year that Cargill has provided holiday turkeys for distribution through the Kansas Food Bank and its network of partner agencies. The turkeys totaling 40,000 pounds, will provide over 30,000 servings of food to food-insecure Kansans.

“We are grateful for our decades-long partnership with the Kansas Food Bank. Through this donation, we are ensuring more Kansans have access to protein and helping them enjoy a warm meal this holiday season,” said Tom Windish, president of Cargill’s North American beef and turkey business, in a news release.

“This past year has certainly been a struggle for many across our 85-county service area. Rising utility, gas, and other costs mean more people are turning to the Kansas Food Bank and our network of hunger relief pantries for assistance. With the holidays upon us, we only expect the need for nutritious food to become more urgent,” said Brian Walker, President & CEO of the Kansas Food Bank. “Cargill and Honeysuckle White are helping to make sure families have food on the table for this holiday season. We’d like to thank Cargill and Honeysuckle White for helping our neighbors this Holiday season, in the upcoming year, and for their long-term partnership with the Kansas Food Bank.”

Cargill Cares also announced it will provide up to $100,000 in matching donations for the Food 4 Kids weekend backpack program, which will begin after Thanksgiving. All gifts to the Food 4 Kids program during the campaign will be matched up to the $100,000 total. In addition, the Cares committee announced a $150,000 grant which will be used for direct support. Last year, Cargill contributed more than $163 million across 56 countries.

