Results: Republican incumbent Sen. Tim Scott defeats Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews in South Carolina's US Senate election
Sen. Tim Scott is routinely mentioned among those who could run for president, or be considered for VP, in 2024.
2022 election live updates: Abbott wins governor's race in Texas; Beto O'Rourke takes another loss
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
MIDTERMS 2022 LIVE UPDATES: AG Letitia James projected to win re-election
Midterm elections are underway and several key races across the country are being closely watched, including the seat for New York’s next governor.
Greg Abbott reelected Texas governor, defeating Beto O’Rourke
Greg Abbott decisively won a third term as governor of Texas on Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke after a tumultuous few years marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Midterm elections 2022: polls close in most US states as Republicans surge in Florida – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency – follow all the latest news
Results: Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defeats Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in Texas
The race involved many culture-war issues that were national themes, including access to abortion and guns.
Langworthy, Tenney, Higgins win Congressional races
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York has a new batch of representatives in Congress. Nick Langworthy (R) took the win in New York’s 23rd Congressional District, Claudia Tenney (R) won a re-drawn 24th district and Brian Higgins (D) will serve a 10th term in Congress after winning re-election in the 26th district. They will […]
3 Virginia Democrats in Congress fighting GOP challengers
DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won reelection over Republican Yesli Vega in a Virginian congressional seat the GOP had aggressively fought to flip. Spanberger became one of the GOP’s top national targets after her district was significantly redrawn, shifting from central Virginia to the northern Virginia and Fredericksburg areas. Spanberger won though she no longer lives in the newly drawn 7th District. Vega, a Prince William County supervisor, raised millions and brought in high-profile GOP surrogates. She highlighted her life story as a daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, and would have been Virginia’s first Latina member of Congress.
Vermont votes to be 1st state to enshrine abortion rights in state constitution
Vermont on Tuesday became the first state to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure on Election Day. More than 133,000 voters backed the ballot measure to enshrine abortion rights, making up about 72 percent of the votes counted so far, according to unofficial results from the Vermont Secretary of State’s office.
