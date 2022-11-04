Read full article on original website
Related
Lindsay Lohan Poses for the Paps in Colorful Patchwork
Okay, I've said this before, but this time I mean it. Lindsay Lohan is back, baby! I mean, just look at this angel in her chic little Mondrian-adjacent print suit, posing for the paps in New York City with that mile-wide smile. So colorful! So fresh! So bold! If I'm keeping it 100 with you, I’d have serious misgivings about this ’fit on literally anyone else. But on Lohan, I’m so happy to see her that I don't care.
Elliot Page and Mae Martin Appear to Make Their Red-Carpet Couple Debut
It looks like Elliot Page and Mae Martin are more than friends. On November 5, the Umbrella Academy star and the creator of Netflix’s Feel Good suited up in Gucci for the LACMA Art +Film Gala in Los Angeles. Page looked dapper as ever in a double-breasted black suit and bow tie, while Martin wore a navy and black suit, opting to go tieless and leaving their white oxford unbuttoned at the collar.
Hilary Duff Honors Late Ex-Boyfriend Aaron Carter: 'Boy Did My Teenage Self Love You Deeply'
Hilary Duff paid tribute to her late ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter with a touching Instagram message. On November 5, People confirmed that former child star and “I Want Candy” singer Aaron Carter was found dead in his California home at 34 years old. No cause of death was reported.
Hailey and Justin Bieber Just Added a New Member to Their Family
Hailey and Justin Bieber just welcomed a new family member. On Halloween, the married couple shared images of their new puppy Piggy Lou, a Yorkie, on Instagram. The couple's dog Oscar, another Yorkie who the couple got in 2018, is also in some of the pics. Both Justin and Hailey...
Khloé Kardashian Shared the First Pics of Her Baby Boy in Honor of Halloween
Khloé Kardashian may not be ready to share her newborn son's name with the world, but she does want her followers to see his first Halloween costume. “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” the reality star captioned a photo of her four-year-old daughter and the baby boy she welcomed in August. The latter was wearing a Tigger onesie and being held up by his big sister. In the second photo, Kardashian showed off her son's adorable brown and black Nike hightops. “Shhhhh…. But I can't wait for Halloween to be over.”
Jennifer Aniston Went Makeup Free to Show Off Her Two-Step Beach Waves Routine
Jennifer Aniston no longer rocks The Rachel, but she's still a major source of hair inspiration. The former Friends star recently took to Instagram to share her simple two-step, get-up-and-go hair routine—and one of those steps is just letting your hair air dry! In peak morning fashion, Aniston wore a cozy bathrobe and little-to-no makeup for the video tutorial, running just a bit of LolaVie's Lightweight Hair Oil through her naturally wavy blonde locks and giving her hair a few quick scrunches. “Air dry and a little bit of @lolavie 💁🏼♀️,” she captioned the Instagram Reel.
Jennifer Lopez Is a Dunkin’ Girlie Now
It was inevitable but also seemed impossible: Jennifer Lopez Affleck is officially a Dunkin' girlie. After dating and then finally marrying her former ex Ben Affleck, J.Lo appears to have been influenced by his uncanny obsession with the multinational coffee company. On Tuesday, November 1, she was spotted in Los...
The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters (and North) Channeled Kris Jenner for Her 67th Birthday
The Kardashian-Jenner sisters went all out for Kris Jenner's 67th birthday. On November 4, Kim Kardashian gave her 333 million Instagram followers a look inside her mom's extravagant birthday dinner. “[The theme] was ‘dress up as your best Kris,’” she explained, showing off her blue sequins dress and bow-tie combo—a perfect replica of the ensemble worn by Kris “10 years ago” for the family's “Lady Marmalade” Christmas video.
Adele Says We’ve Been Pronouncing Her Name Wrong This Whole Time
Wow, this is so embarrassing for us: Adele just revealed we’ve been pronouncing her name wrong this whole time. Unlike say, Tove Lo, Adele is a pretty common name in the English-speaking world, so you might be thinking, How far off could we have been? The answer: very. Very far off.
Rebel Wilson Just Welcomed Her First Child
There’s a new mum in Hollywood: Rebel Wilson, 42, revealed via Instagram on Monday, November 7, that she has welcomed a baby girl via surrogate. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” she wrote alongside a photo of baby Royce wearing a pastel pink onesie and unicorn socks. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”
Kylie Jenner Dug into the ’90s Archives for This Sheer Body-Con Gown
Kylie Jenner loves herself some archival vintage. Remember this summer when she emerged in that super rare Comme des Garçons hand top from 2007? On November 7, at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, the beauty mogul and reality star only continued her love of throwback style—this time by unearthing a striking vintage gown from the ’90s. To be more specific, it’s a runway dress from an iconic French designer’s fall 1999 collection. Can you guess whose?
Taylor Swift Makes History as the First Artist With Entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100
Taylor Swift has made music history after becoming the first artist to claim the entire top 10 of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The news comes less than two weeks since the singer released her latest album, Midnights, which quickly shot to number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
Heidi Klum Spent Two Years Crafting Her Worm Halloween Costume
Halloween isn’t over until Heidi Klum—the reigning queen of the holiday—has revealed her costume. In the past the German American supermodel has transformed herself into Jessica Rabbit, Shrek’s Fiona, and an elderly version of herself. There’s simply no concept that’s too theatrical or outlandish for her to pull off for her annual party. This year she surprised and delighted her fans by becoming a worm.
Lupita Nyong’o Wore a Sheer Lace Catsuit From an Unexpected Mall Brand
Lupita Nyong'o is serving some looks on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever press tour. Her latest, which she wore for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Tuesday, November 1, is a sheer black catsuit layered under a sleeveless blazer dress. The Oscar-winning...
Jacob Elordi Went Full Elvis Presley in New Photo From the Set of Priscilla
Step aside, Austin Butler. There's a new Elvis in town. Back in September it was announced that Euphoria star Jacob Elordi would be the next actor to step into Elvis's blue suede shoes in Priscilla, the upcoming biopic based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me. Directed by Sofia Coppola, the A24 film also stars Mare of Easttown's Cailee Spaeny and will tell the story of Priscilla's life from 15 to 27 years old.
Katie Holmes Did a Modern, Sexy Take on the Flapper Dress
At Monday night's 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion,” and honors excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
Hailey Bieber’s New Red-Carpet Style Is All About Minimalism
The spring-summer 2023 runways delivered plenty of palate-cleansing fashion, and Hailey Bieber clearly paid attention. Of late, the Rhode founder has shunned maximalism in favor of clean lines, championing simple body-skimming silhouettes that make a quiet statement. Take the Saint Laurent long-sleeve black gown she wore to the WSJ Magazine...
Jennifer Lopez Is Getting Her Christmas Glam on Early and We’re Obsessed
How early is too early to go hard on Christmas? If you ask Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez, it's already time to get cracking. Carey declared the holiday season—or as she dubbed it MariahSZN—officially open on the first day of November, with a video that saw her switching out her Halloween witch costume for her famous Mrs. Claus jumpsuit. And, just in case we didn't get the memo, she gifted us with another iconic whistle note, singing “IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!!”
Anne Hathaway Made a Great Point About Why The Devil Wears Prada Wouldn’t Work Today
While The Devil Wears Prada is in many ways an everywoman story, it’s also a look at a specific medium in a specific moment, as star Anne Hathaway recently pointed out. Asked about a potential sequel to the 2006 hit on The View, Hathaway mused, “I don’t know if there can be [one], I just think that movie was in a different era. Now, everything has gone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing, and it’s just very different now,” per Entertainment Weekly. As denizens of the nation known as Condé Nast, we are obligated to remind readers that, actually, Vogue still publishes a physical magazine every month, but the point stands. The media landscape has changed. Maybe it’s time for a roman à clef about Gawker 1.0 instead?
Read Jennifer Hudson’s Deeply Emotional Speech at Glamour’s 2022 Women of the Year Awards
Jennifer Hudson is the 17th person in history to become an EGOT (that is, to win an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony). And on Tuesday, November 1, the talk show host added another honor to her lengthy list of accomplishments: 2022 Glamour Woman of the Year. She...
Glamour
New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Redefining fulfillment for women.https://www.glamour.com/
Comments / 0