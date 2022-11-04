While The Devil Wears Prada is in many ways an everywoman story, it’s also a look at a specific medium in a specific moment, as star Anne Hathaway recently pointed out. Asked about a potential sequel to the 2006 hit on The View, Hathaway mused, “I don’t know if there can be [one], I just think that movie was in a different era. Now, everything has gone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing, and it’s just very different now,” per Entertainment Weekly. As denizens of the nation known as Condé Nast, we are obligated to remind readers that, actually, Vogue still publishes a physical magazine every month, but the point stands. The media landscape has changed. Maybe it’s time for a roman à clef about Gawker 1.0 instead?

7 DAYS AGO