The Cube Factory Racing team has announced on social media that Max Hartenstern will be continuing with the team in future race seasons. Max has already been with the team for six years achieving third at the 2017 Junior World Champs, second at the 2021 Les Gets World Cup and five Elite German National champ titles. The announcement doesn't mention how long the contract has been extended for, but it does state he has signed "for many more years" suggesting it could be a larger extension.

2 DAYS AGO