‘Girls Night Out’ Male Review Coming to Lubbock’s Jakes Backroom
It may be grey-sweatpants season, but non-consensual voyeurism isn't cool, so keep those eyeballs to yourself Jezebel. Ladies, if you're looking to ogle man bods in a socially acceptable way, then "Girls Night Out" may be for you. It's a male review happening at Jake's Backroom (50th & Slide) on December 10th. The event is 21 and up. From the Facebook Event Page:
Lubbock Restaurants You Can Pre-Order From for Thanksgiving
If you are looking to do no cooking or less cooking and cleaning this Thanksgiving you have come to the right place. Here is the list of what places in Lubbock offer pre-orders from the host of your Thanksgiving party. Make sure you pay attention to the deadlines. Lubbock Restaurants...
Lubbock Christmas Tradition Continues With ’44th Candlelight at the Ranch’
I absolutely love Lubbock's Ranching Heritage Center (3121 4th St), mostly because it's a beautiful and whimsical place to visit. I like to walk the grounds slowly and thoughtfully, imagining life in and around the structures on the property, in their own temporal space. The historic structures at the NRHC...
Lubbock Powerball Players Return To Work Sobbing After Blowing Rent Money On Tickets
Why!? I was feeling so lucky this time around. $2.04 billion dollars is pretty damn incredible. Of course, the winner just HAD to be someone in California. My boss fittingly pointed out that now, that person "can afford to live in California." Bummer, man. It was even more exciting because...
Lubbock Nonprofit Helping the Community to Repurpose old Pumpkins
It's November and by now that Halloween pumpkin you might still have outside your front door is looking even spookier as it dries out. One group is making sure that those pumpkins are not going to waste and given a new life, in the afterlife. The nonprofit organization, Growing Together...
Lubbock’s Marco’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date
Back in May, I told y'all the good news about a cheese pizza place coming to Lubbock. The time to try it has finally come and people have been asking!. It's a big pizza chain called Marco's Pizza that has officially announced they're coming to an area near us very soon. They offer pizza, pizza bowls, subs, salads, and sides: cheese bread, chicken dippers, chicken wings and, for dessert, cinnasquares.
24 Lubbock Businesses Offering Veterans Day Specials
Veteran's Day is a great way to show thanks to those who served our country. A lot of places offer different things on this day. Here are 24 Lubbock businesses that are doing something for it. Lubbock Businesses Offering Veterans Day Specials. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022.
Contrary To Popular Belief, The South Plains Mall Is Not A Free Daycare
I don't mean to be the old lady that screams at kids to get off her lawn, but has anyone else noticed just how many children are running through the South Plains Mall unsupervised? It seems like it's gotten much more chaotic in there over the past couple of years. It's like the mall is just a free babysitter.
A Lunatic is Trying to Steal Dogs Out of Backyards in Lubbock
We need to be extra careful when it comes to keeping our pets safe. Most people would just assume their dogs are fine in the backyard. That's how our childhood dog lived, anyway. He stayed outside for the most part and only came in whenever it was cold out (because we're not monsters who leave their dogs out in the cold).
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 43 People Arrested October 31-November 1
The first Monday in November is here and it feels a bit strange due to the time change. I am one of those people that can not be bothered enough to change the time on his car radio and I will wait until next time change. With the time change...
Lubbock Residents Take To Nextdoor To Complain About Self-Checkout
If you have been inside a Walmart or any other growing number of big box stores, you have probably noticed the spread of self-checkout lanes. For years, I have been talking about this on the show as something more and more people will see for a variety of reasons. Some...
Lubbockites Reveal How They Would Improve Lubbock If They Won the 1.9 Billion Powerball
The odds might be better that you'll be eaten by a shark while hit by lightening, but what if you DID when the 1.9 Billion Powerball tonight (11/7/2022)? Would you invest it, blow it, or use it for some good?. I asked a bunch of my Lubbock friends, "if you...
Lubbockite Sparks Online Debate After Sharing Positive Experience With LPD
A Lubbock local recently took to Nextdoor.com to share a positive experience they had with the Lubbock police department. Despite only having good intentions, their post managed to spark some negative feedback and debate in the comment section. According to the original poster, they were relaxing in their garage when...
Lubbock’s First Multi-Bay Indoor Golf Facility Sets Opening Date
Back in June, I told you about a new golf place coming you can play all year round. Y'all have been patiently waiting and it is now time to check them out. The new indoor golf facility called Texas Wedge will change how Lubbock golfs. No matter the temperature, rain or wind outside, Texas Wedge will have climate-controlled golf.
Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Don't want to cook for Thanksgiving? These Lubbock restaurants are ready to serve you and your loved ones. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022.
Lubbock Reveals Their Always & Forever Favorites- Part 1
Its pretty common to hear people swear that they will never return to place X, Y or Z. And I get it, I have been so terribly burned by a business that I have also made the same oath. Businesses with poor product, customer service or an unclean environment can leave a bad taste in your mouth, and there's really nothing wrong with washing your hands of them.
Vitality Bowls Sets Opening Date For South Lubbock
Back in May, I told you about Vitality Bowls setting up a second location in Lubbock. Well, it is finally time to check it out and enjoy it. While I've never eaten at Vitality Bowls, looking at their food and menu options is making me hungry and excited. Some fan favorites items on the menu include the Energy Bowl (with organic acai, goji berries and bee pollen), the Dragon Bowl (featuring organic pitaya, coconut milk and bananas) and their signature Breakfast Bowl (with organic acai, strawberries and honey).
Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant Sets Opening For Lubbock
Back in May, I told you about a place opening in Lubbock from Midland and Odessa and everyone gets excited for it to come. Well, it is time to enjoy!. It's called Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant. While I've never visited this place, many people have been raving about it and saying they've always wanted it to come to Lubbock. Ajuua's owner Zeke Ramirez finally decided to open one here. So let's get excited and bring on the margaritas and good times.
Why are People Stealing Political Campaign Signs From Yards?
There is a static tension in the air around Lubbock as we get closer to Election Day but some resident's are not good sports when it comes to politics. Many campaign signs in Lubbock County are being vandalized and stolen as Election Day is just one day away, as per the publishing of this article, on November 8. Many voters tend to get heated during election time and will go after the signs of the person facing off against their pick for the elections.
This Gorgeous Buffalo Springs Lake House Has a Modern Twist
If you want to live away from the city, surrounded by nature, and able to enjoy the water, Buffalo Springs is a great option. It is close enough to Lubbock that you can enjoy the lake life while still having the benefits of a larger city nearby. There is currently...
