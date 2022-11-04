ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa police searching for alleged storage unit burglars

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the person pictured. Officers say this man is suspected of stealing from a storage unit. TPD reports the burglary happened on Nov.2 at a facility near 31st and 129th East Avenue. The suspects entered the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested after dog bites apartment employee

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after one of his pit bulls bit an apartment employee, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post. The post said on Nov. 3, police were called out to a west Tulsa apartment complex for two pit bulls that were “aggressively chasing children.” Police learned Donald Lockridge owned the dogs, but couldn’t find him.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Sapulpa police trying to identify person of interest in burglary investigation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sapulpa Police Department is requesting help in identifying the person pictured. Officers say this individual is a person of interest in a burglary investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Elisa Mudd at emudd@sapulpapd.gov or 918-224-3862. Individuals may remain anonymous when reporting information.
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Killed In Overnight Crash In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating after one person was killed in an overnight crash near East 41st Street and South 145th East Avenue. Tulsa Police say a woman who witnessed the crash, at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, helped officers piece together what exactly happened. According to Police, a woman was...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Teens Arrested After Shots Fired In Tulsa

Two 15-year-old males have been arrested after multiple shots were fired Saturday night in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa police said they responded to reports of juveniles pointing firearms in the parking lots near South Memorial Drive and East 71st Street. Witnesses on the scene followed the suspects to the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX23 Exclusive: Pawnee County Undersheriff speaks ahead of embezzlement charges

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Pawnee County Undersheriff is speaking out about allegations of embezzlement before the District Attorney (DA) files charges Tuesday morning. Undersheriff Nick Mahoney is accused of driving his Pawnee County-issued patrol car to an off-duty security job in Tulsa and having the county cover the cost of gas. Mahoney told FOX23 this was standard practice in their department, and many other departments across the state. He also said he had no idea this was a crime.
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

First-ever nationwide takedown of catalytic converter theft, worth $545 million

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The first-ever, nationwide takedown of catalytic convertor theft happened on Wednesday. The alleged ringleader of the operation appeared at the Tulsa County Courthouse this afternoon. The defendant, Tyler Curtis, is charged with a 40-count indictment. “We’re talking $545 million worth of catalytic converter theft,” Clint...
TULSA, OK

