Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for alleged storage unit burglars
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the person pictured. Officers say this man is suspected of stealing from a storage unit. TPD reports the burglary happened on Nov.2 at a facility near 31st and 129th East Avenue. The suspects entered the...
Man arrested after dog bites apartment employee
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after one of his pit bulls bit an apartment employee, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post. The post said on Nov. 3, police were called out to a west Tulsa apartment complex for two pit bulls that were “aggressively chasing children.” Police learned Donald Lockridge owned the dogs, but couldn’t find him.
Man speaks out after witnessing 2 teens involved in a shootout at a south Tulsa Walmart
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is speaking out after he saw Tulsa Police detain a large group of teenagers for fighting and attempting to break into cars in a south Tulsa parking lot Saturday night. Police also arrested two 15-year-olds on gun charges after a shootout in the same area that night.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for person suspected of stealing identity, cashing fraudulent check
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest. Officers say this person is suspected of stealing an identity and using a false ID to cash fraudulent checks at local financial institutions. Anyone with information...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest four involved in allegedly stealing $20,000 of copper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department served search warrants on Nov. 4 at two homes near South Harvard Avenue and East 11th Street as part of an ongoing investigation involving copper. Officers found Brian Tash at one home loading burnt copper wire into the back of his Jeep...
KTUL
Sapulpa police trying to identify person of interest in burglary investigation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sapulpa Police Department is requesting help in identifying the person pictured. Officers say this individual is a person of interest in a burglary investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Elisa Mudd at emudd@sapulpapd.gov or 918-224-3862. Individuals may remain anonymous when reporting information.
Four people arrested involved in large copper theft in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department arrested four people involved in a $20,000 copper theft, Friday, Nov. 4. Officers with the Tulsa Police Gilcrease IMPACT Unit and Mingo Valley Street Crimes Unit served search warrants on two north Tulsa houses near Route 66 and Harvard. Officers found one suspect,...
Man Killed In Overnight Crash In Tulsa
Tulsa Police are investigating after one person was killed in an overnight crash near East 41st Street and South 145th East Avenue. Tulsa Police say a woman who witnessed the crash, at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, helped officers piece together what exactly happened. According to Police, a woman was...
Armed Carjacking Leads To Multiple Arrests On BA Expressway
Tulsa Police said three people are in custody Sunday night after an armed carjacking led to a crash on the Broken Arrow Expressway. TPD said this began at about 6 p.m. when the victim received a text from a 17-year-old asking for a ride to Tulsa from Broken Arrow. Police...
Man Accused Of Falling Asleep Behind Wheel Arrested By Tulsa Police
While police were on the scene of a deadly crash on Monday night, officers noticed a car had been stopped at a nearby traffic light for a long time. When officers approached, the car they say they found the driver allegedly asleep behind the wheel with his foot still on the brake.
2 Teens Arrested After Shots Fired In Tulsa
Two 15-year-old males have been arrested after multiple shots were fired Saturday night in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa police said they responded to reports of juveniles pointing firearms in the parking lots near South Memorial Drive and East 71st Street. Witnesses on the scene followed the suspects to the...
FOX23 Exclusive: Pawnee County Undersheriff speaks ahead of embezzlement charges
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Pawnee County Undersheriff is speaking out about allegations of embezzlement before the District Attorney (DA) files charges Tuesday morning. Undersheriff Nick Mahoney is accused of driving his Pawnee County-issued patrol car to an off-duty security job in Tulsa and having the county cover the cost of gas. Mahoney told FOX23 this was standard practice in their department, and many other departments across the state. He also said he had no idea this was a crime.
KTUL
Sand Springs man sentenced to 15 years for robbing, assaulting gas station owner
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Sand Springs man was sentenced in federal court on Friday for robbing and assaulting a gas station owner. Camaran Blake Breazeale, 30, will spend 15 total years in federal prison. He received 96 months for robbery in Indian Country and 84 months for carrying,...
KTUL
First-ever nationwide takedown of catalytic converter theft, worth $545 million
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The first-ever, nationwide takedown of catalytic convertor theft happened on Wednesday. The alleged ringleader of the operation appeared at the Tulsa County Courthouse this afternoon. The defendant, Tyler Curtis, is charged with a 40-count indictment. “We’re talking $545 million worth of catalytic converter theft,” Clint...
Man and child injured in Mayes County bus crash
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Two people, including a child, were injured Monday in a school bus crash in Mayes County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 4 p.m., about four miles west of Chouteau, the bus left a roadway and struck a culvert. Eight children between the ages of...
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl using Pokemon box
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man is in jail Friday after being accused of trafficking fentanyl in a stolen vehicle. The Tulsa Police Helicopter found a stolen Honda CR-V in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn just before 7 p.m. Thursday. When officers responded, they found that...
Most Wanted: U.S. Marshals Searching For Rodney Thomas
The US Marshal Service is looking for help finding this week's Most Wanted Monday suspect. They say Rodney Thomas has a federal warrant out of the Northern District of Oklahoma for a drug conspiracy. Thomas was last known to be in the Tulsa area and possibly doing work around Grand Lake.
Mayor Bynum shows support for midtown donut shop after vandalism
TULSA, Okla. — The Mayor of Tulsa showed his support for a midtown donut shop that recently had a Molotov cocktail thrown through their window. On Oct. 15, the Donut Hole, near 31st and Peoria, hosted an event where drag queens served customers donuts. After the event, the owner...
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office investigating possible irregularities at polling precinct
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that it investigating possible irregularities at a polling place Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident at this time, but will release more information at a 2 p.m. press conference. Sheriff Vic Regalado and Tulsa...
News On 6
Tulsa Police Helicopter Helps Officers Recover Stolen Car With Fentanyl Inside
Tulsa Police say their helicopter helped them identify a stolen vehicle with fentanyl inside on Thursday evening. According to police, the TPD helicopter spotted the vehicle in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn near East 33rd Street and South Memorial Drive at around 7 p.m. Police say they then...
Comments / 0