I am writing to express my support for the Leadership that Listens team. I am a former educator, long-term Hoboken resident, and Hoboken Public School District parent who has experienced all that the Hoboken Public Schools have to offer. The District has been a welcoming and supportive environment for my daughters. Each of my children – as all the children across the District – have unique strengths and challenges. Some spent a few years in private school, but the environment there, unlike the public schools, is not suited for all learners.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO