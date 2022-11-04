Read full article on original website
Proposed 17-story building near The Beacon has residents concerned
A proposal for a new high-rise apartment building designed to blend into The Beacon apartments, a group of Art Deco landmark buildings that were the former Jersey City Medical Center built during the Great Depression, must first overcome several zoning hurdles. The Beacon is listed under the National Register of...
North Bergen officially opens new Downtown Recreation Center and Library
North Bergen’s new, highly anticipated Downtown Recreation Center and Library is now officially open. Mayor Nick Sacco, Parks and Public Property Commissioner Hugo Cabrera, Commissioner Frank Gargiulo, Commissioner Allen Pascual, Commissioner Julio Marenco, County Commission Chair Anthony Vainieri, Assembly members Angelica Jimenez and Pedro Mejia, Sheriff Frank Schillari, Library Director Sai Rao, NJ State Librarian Jennifer Nelson, and many other officials held a ribbon cutting for the grand opening on Saturday, November 5.
Hoboken unveils “Technicolour,” a mural by international artist Michelle Hoogveld
Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla, the Hoboken Business Alliance, and the Hoboken Arts Advisory Committee recently unveiled “Technicolour,” a 60-foot-tall, 225-foot-wide mural on the western façade of Garage B, by world-renowned artist Michelle Hoogveld. “Michelle’s beautiful artwork breathes new life into an overlooked block of space and is...
North Bergen considers banning vehicle coverings on public streets
North Bergen is considering a ban on covering vehicles on public streets and in public parking lots. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners voted to do so at the October 26 meeting. The introduced ordinance would prohibit the covering of vehicles parked in the street or in public parking lots.
Weehawken residents rally against ferry pollution and maintenance facility
Weehawken residents are rallying against New York Waterway over ferry pollution and its maintenance and re-fueling facility in the township. On Sunday, November 6, residents gathered at the waterfront near the facility to make a statement. The protest was led by Cassandra Porsch of the local group Weehawken Residents Against Ferry Pollution.
Hoboken council measures address lantern flies, booze and weed
Tired of seeing all those lantern flies in your backyard? Do you wish that they weren’t around posing a threat to natural plants in New Jersey? Hoboken is now officially set to put measures in place to control them after the City Council approved an ordinance at their Nov. 2 meeting.
Five months later, Story Dispensary gets Planning Board clearance
After five months (though it feels like eons have passed), Story Dispensary, the controversial retail cannabis applicant that has sparked debates over cannabis in Hoboken over the past year, has received their long-sought approval by the Planning Board after a six hour meeting on Nov. 1. In a time frame...
Bayonne school board makes science fair optional and extra credit
Bayonne has made its science fair optional, offering extra credit for students who want to do it. The board approved a resolution amending the current community school science project, which previously required a science project be completed for the science fair and counted as two test grades. The move at...
Build Bridges, Not Walls
In the Hoboken Board of Education election, I watched the numerous negative attacks on the Kids First slate 6-7-8. They raised their hands to be involved in the democratic process of our town. Yet, they have been painted as monsters because they want to challenge the political machine in Hoboken.
Bayonne awards $75,000 more in CDBG-CV funds to The Waterfront Project for housing counseling
Bayonne continues to work with Jersey City-based The Waterfront Project, Inc. to provide services for homeless people in the city. The City Council approved a resolution authorizing the use of Community Development Block Grant CARES ACT (CDBG-CV) funds. The non-profit organization was already awarded $45,000 for housing counseling and legal advocacy expansion programs through an agreement with the city.
Emily Jabbour Endorsement of Leadership That Listens for Hoboken Board of Education Election
My most important title in Hoboken is mom. My two children are thriving at Brandt Elementary School in the Hoboken Public School District. I have regularly attended Hoboken Board of Education meetings since they started in the PreK program, and I have witnessed first-hand the incredible progress that has been made in the District under the leadership of Superintendent Dr. Christine Johnson with the support of the Board of Education Trustees.
I endorse Pavel Sokolov for school board
WHY I’M VOTING FOR PAVEL FOR HOBOKEN SCHOOL BOARD. I believe Pavel Sokolov is an outstanding model for our kids and an outstanding candidate for our school board. Here’s a guy who was brought to the US as a young child, not knowing a word of English. But he was lucky that his parents had the good sense to move to a NJ town where they had excellent public schools.
A Different Take on the BoE Vote
“Self-defense is not just a set of techniques; it’s a state of mind, and it begins with the belief that you are worth defending.” R. Gracie. For a long time, many of Hoboken’s residents have barely been hanging on to their homes; others struggle to pay escalating rents. The ever-increasing push towards higher property values puts a direct target on our backs. Earlier this year, the BoE put forward a surprise referendum asking residents to vote up or down on a 241M educational/recreational BoE complex completely funded by the taxpayers, which includes property owners and renters alike. We voted it down.
Jersey City bans parking on sections of Marvin Blvd. and Newark Ave.
Jersey City is banning parking on certain sections of Marin Boulevard and Newark Avenue to help protected bike lanes. Two new ordinances will ban parking on the west side of Marin Boulevard from 18th Street to the Hoboken border, as well as banning it on both sides of Newark Avenue from Chestnut Avenue to Brunswick Street, which is the section of the road that connects Journal Square to Downtown.
Bayonne opens ‘crown jewel’ of Phase II improvements to Collins Park
The Phase II improvements to Bayonne’s Dennis P. Collins Park was officially opened on Tuesday, November 1. Officials, residents, and even members of the Collins family were present for the ceremony at First Street and Avenue C. The ceremony is the second recent opening of a city park following renovations, including Dr. David Morris Park.
Letter of Support for Leadership that Listens for Hoboken BOE
I am writing to express my support for the Leadership that Listens team. I am a former educator, long-term Hoboken resident, and Hoboken Public School District parent who has experienced all that the Hoboken Public Schools have to offer. The District has been a welcoming and supportive environment for my daughters. Each of my children – as all the children across the District – have unique strengths and challenges. Some spent a few years in private school, but the environment there, unlike the public schools, is not suited for all learners.
Where to do early voting and submit mail-in ballots in Hudson County
Early voting is already underway in Hudson County and greater New Jersey, and mail-in ballots can be submitted for this year’s elections, ranging from the congressional midterms to local school board races. Here is what you need to know for this year’s voting options ahead of Nov. 8.
Weehawken introduces 2023 budget totaling over $66 million
Weehawken has introduced a $66,562,190 budget for the 2023. The budget runs for the fiscal year from July 1 to June 30. This year’s budget is up from last year‘s budget of $48,632,319. However, Turner said this was only a large increase due to last year’s budget being low because of COVID-19 relief funds.
Two independents seek Hoboken school board seats
As Election Day nears in Hoboken, there’s been commotion in the city’s school board elections this year, especially between the two main slates running against each other. But there are also two independents running by themselves this year for one of three seats available. Patricia Waiters, a local...
