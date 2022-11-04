ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen officially opens new Downtown Recreation Center and Library

North Bergen’s new, highly anticipated Downtown Recreation Center and Library is now officially open. Mayor Nick Sacco, Parks and Public Property Commissioner Hugo Cabrera, Commissioner Frank Gargiulo, Commissioner Allen Pascual, Commissioner Julio Marenco, County Commission Chair Anthony Vainieri, Assembly members Angelica Jimenez and Pedro Mejia, Sheriff Frank Schillari, Library Director Sai Rao, NJ State Librarian Jennifer Nelson, and many other officials held a ribbon cutting for the grand opening on Saturday, November 5.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Build Bridges, Not Walls

In the Hoboken Board of Education election, I watched the numerous negative attacks on the Kids First slate 6-7-8. They raised their hands to be involved in the democratic process of our town. Yet, they have been painted as monsters because they want to challenge the political machine in Hoboken.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne awards $75,000 more in CDBG-CV funds to The Waterfront Project for housing counseling

Bayonne continues to work with Jersey City-based The Waterfront Project, Inc. to provide services for homeless people in the city. The City Council approved a resolution authorizing the use of Community Development Block Grant CARES ACT (CDBG-CV) funds. The non-profit organization was already awarded $45,000 for housing counseling and legal advocacy expansion programs through an agreement with the city.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Emily Jabbour Endorsement of Leadership That Listens for Hoboken Board of Education Election

My most important title in Hoboken is mom. My two children are thriving at Brandt Elementary School in the Hoboken Public School District. I have regularly attended Hoboken Board of Education meetings since they started in the PreK program, and I have witnessed first-hand the incredible progress that has been made in the District under the leadership of Superintendent Dr. Christine Johnson with the support of the Board of Education Trustees.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

I endorse Pavel Sokolov for school board

WHY I’M VOTING FOR PAVEL FOR HOBOKEN SCHOOL BOARD. I believe Pavel Sokolov is an outstanding model for our kids and an outstanding candidate for our school board. Here’s a guy who was brought to the US as a young child, not knowing a word of English. But he was lucky that his parents had the good sense to move to a NJ town where they had excellent public schools.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

A Different Take on the BoE Vote

“Self-defense is not just a set of techniques; it’s a state of mind, and it begins with the belief that you are worth defending.” R. Gracie. For a long time, many of Hoboken’s residents have barely been hanging on to their homes; others struggle to pay escalating rents. The ever-increasing push towards higher property values puts a direct target on our backs. Earlier this year, the BoE put forward a surprise referendum asking residents to vote up or down on a 241M educational/recreational BoE complex completely funded by the taxpayers, which includes property owners and renters alike. We voted it down.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City bans parking on sections of Marvin Blvd. and Newark Ave.

Jersey City is banning parking on certain sections of Marin Boulevard and Newark Avenue to help protected bike lanes. Two new ordinances will ban parking on the west side of Marin Boulevard from 18th Street to the Hoboken border, as well as banning it on both sides of Newark Avenue from Chestnut Avenue to Brunswick Street, which is the section of the road that connects Journal Square to Downtown.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Letter of Support for Leadership that Listens for Hoboken BOE

I am writing to express my support for the Leadership that Listens team. I am a former educator, long-term Hoboken resident, and Hoboken Public School District parent who has experienced all that the Hoboken Public Schools have to offer. The District has been a welcoming and supportive environment for my daughters. Each of my children – as all the children across the District – have unique strengths and challenges. Some spent a few years in private school, but the environment there, unlike the public schools, is not suited for all learners.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Two independents seek Hoboken school board seats

As Election Day nears in Hoboken, there’s been commotion in the city’s school board elections this year, especially between the two main slates running against each other. But there are also two independents running by themselves this year for one of three seats available. Patricia Waiters, a local...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy