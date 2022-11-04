Read full article on original website
Drive-by shooting: Man shot, critically hurt on West Garfield Park sidewalk, Chicago police say
A man was shot and critically hurt in a West Side drive-by shooting, Chicago police said.
Alderman wants River North nightclub Hush closed in wake of deadly shooting, other incidents
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were shot outside a River North nightclub over the weekend and one of them was killed. The armed security guard for the nightclub shot back. As we work to learn about what led up to the shooting and the person who was killed, CBS 2's Tara Molina learned Monday that this was not the first issue at the club – Hush at 311 W. Chicago Ave. Some officials call the nightclub a drain on city resources – specifically police resources. We took an even closer look. The chain of events that led to the shooting...
Chicago man charged in shooting of off-duty Merrionette Park officer
Police said a 43-year-old male bystander suffered gunshot wounds to both legs.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with stabbing, dismembering person whose remains were found separately in West Side alleys
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged Tuesday in the fatal stabbing and dismemberment of a person whose remains were found over five days in alleys close to the suspect’s home in Austin. Judson Taylor, 56, was arrested Sunday in the fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Kevin Perry who was...
Uber driver shot and killed, passenger wounded in South Side ambush
Caron Arterberry was a rideshare driver for Uber.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man back in custody — 8 years after escaping from electronic monitoring while charged with attempted murder
A Chicago man is back in custody, more than eight years after he escaped from electronic monitoring while awaiting trial for a 2012 attempted murder case. Authorities last saw Julio Mares when he appeared in court for a routine hearing in the attempted murder case on July 15, 2014. Joe Biden was vice president, Iggy Azalea was the hottest thing going, the Cubs hadn’t won a World Series in 107 years, and Mares was in his mid-20s.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, wounded in shootout near South Side park
CHICAGO - A man was found shot after gunfire was exchanged between people in two cars early Monday near Ellis Park in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Vincennes Avenue and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to CPD.
Video shows thieves stealing from drivers pumping gas: Crestwood police
The crime takes less than 5 seconds and has taken place several times over the last 2 weeks.
CBS News
Man charged in shooting of off-duty Merroinette Park police officer on Far South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man has been charged in connection with the shooting of an off-duty Merrionette Park police officer on the city's Far South Side over the weekend. Darreon Thompson, 24, has been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Police said he was arrested on the scene, about 30 minutes after the shooting Saturday evening.
Triple shooting: 2 teens among 3 wounded after shot in Gresham drive-by, Chicago police say
Police said a group was standing outside 76th and Wolcott when a vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting.
cwbchicago.com
Catalytic converter thief slammed a stolen Lexus head-on into Chicago police squad car, prosecutors say
A man on bail and on probation for separate stolen motor vehicle cases rammed yet another stolen vehicle head-on into a Chicago police squad car as he tried to get away from cops who saw him trying to steal a catalytic converter in Jefferson Park, prosecutors said Saturday. Police officers...
signsofthetimes.com
$7.5M Retail Crime Ring Busted After 18-Month Undercover Investigation
Law enforcement has charged 10 people connected to a retail theft ring which stole about $7.5 million in merchandise and operated from coast to coast, CBS Chicago reports. Authorities recovered 278,000 items in pallets that were stacked floor to ceiling in a Bolingbrook, Ill., warehouse. The pallets were then shipped to members of the ring based in California and New York, who flipped the products online and at smaller stores, the article says.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, shot while riding bike in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding a bicycle Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 25-year-old was riding a bike around 10:44 a.m. in the first block of West Marquette Road when two gunmen approached on foot and started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to...
CPD search for man wanted for killing Greyhound employee
CHICAGO — CPD has an active arrest warranted for a man responsible for the fatal shooting of a greyhound employee at the station on October 24. According to police, 26-year-old Rodnee Miller has an active arrest warranted against him for the fatal shooting of greyhound station employee, Duwon Gaddis, Monday morning in front of the station on the Near West Side.
Chicago shootings: 4 teens among 37 shot, 5 killed in weekend violence, CPD says
Two separate shootings involving teenagers are also under investigation. There have been at least 37 shot, five fatally, in Chicago violence so far this weekend.
cwbchicago.com
Business employees shot an early morning burglar, then waited more than 2 hours for Chicago police to show up: prosecutors
A Chicago business owner got sick of having his South Side auto shop burglarized, so he and a few employees staked the place out Friday night to see if they could catch a thief red-handed. Prosecutors say they not only caught a burglar but they also shot him, then had to wait more than two hours for Chicago police to show up.
CBS News
Police arrest suspect in 3 bank robberies in Joliet, Plainfield
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested in connection with the robbery of three banks in Joliet and Plainfield since late October. The banks were robbed between Oct. 29 and last Friday, each with similar methods and descriptions of the offender, according to Plainfield police. Joliet and Plainfield investigators...
fox32chicago.com
15-year-old shot in head, killed in drive-by on West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is dead after being wounded by gunfire in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Little Village. Police say there were reports of shots fired around 1:38 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 23rd Street. The victim was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to...
fox32chicago.com
Teen seriously injured in West Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on the West Side Sunday morning. Police say the teen was in the 200 block of North Karlov Avenue around 11:20 a.m. when he was shot multiple times. The circumstances are unknown at this time, officials say. The victim...
Woman sprayed with pepper spray during argument at Beach Park daycare, Lake County officials say
Lake County police said a woman was sprayed by pepper spray during an argument at a daycare, also affecting the children.
