Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Alderman wants River North nightclub Hush closed in wake of deadly shooting, other incidents

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were shot outside a River North nightclub over the weekend and one of them was killed. The armed security guard for the nightclub shot back. As we work to learn about what led up to the shooting and the person who was killed, CBS 2's Tara Molina learned Monday that this was not the first issue at the club – Hush at 311 W. Chicago Ave. Some officials call the nightclub a drain on city resources – specifically police resources. We took an even closer look. The chain of events that led to the shooting...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago man back in custody — 8 years after escaping from electronic monitoring while charged with attempted murder

A Chicago man is back in custody, more than eight years after he escaped from electronic monitoring while awaiting trial for a 2012 attempted murder case. Authorities last saw Julio Mares when he appeared in court for a routine hearing in the attempted murder case on July 15, 2014. Joe Biden was vice president, Iggy Azalea was the hottest thing going, the Cubs hadn’t won a World Series in 107 years, and Mares was in his mid-20s.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 22, wounded in shootout near South Side park

CHICAGO - A man was found shot after gunfire was exchanged between people in two cars early Monday near Ellis Park in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Vincennes Avenue and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to CPD.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man charged in shooting of off-duty Merroinette Park police officer on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man has been charged in connection with the shooting of an off-duty Merrionette Park police officer on the city's Far South Side over the weekend. Darreon Thompson, 24, has been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Police said he was arrested on the scene, about 30 minutes after the shooting Saturday evening.
CHICAGO, IL
signsofthetimes.com

$7.5M Retail Crime Ring Busted After 18-Month Undercover Investigation

Law enforcement has charged 10 people connected to a retail theft ring which stole about $7.5 million in merchandise and operated from coast to coast, CBS Chicago reports. Authorities recovered 278,000 items in pallets that were stacked floor to ceiling in a Bolingbrook, Ill., warehouse. The pallets were then shipped to members of the ring based in California and New York, who flipped the products online and at smaller stores, the article says.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot while riding bike in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding a bicycle Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 25-year-old was riding a bike around 10:44 a.m. in the first block of West Marquette Road when two gunmen approached on foot and started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

CPD search for man wanted for killing Greyhound employee

CHICAGO — CPD has an active arrest warranted for a man responsible for the fatal shooting of a greyhound employee at the station on October 24. According to police, 26-year-old Rodnee Miller has an active arrest warranted against him for the fatal shooting of greyhound station employee, Duwon Gaddis, Monday morning in front of the station on the Near West Side.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Police arrest suspect in 3 bank robberies in Joliet, Plainfield

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested in connection with the robbery of three banks in Joliet and Plainfield since late October. The banks were robbed between Oct. 29 and last Friday, each with similar methods and descriptions of the offender, according to Plainfield police. Joliet and Plainfield investigators...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

15-year-old shot in head, killed in drive-by on West Side: police

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is dead after being wounded by gunfire in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Little Village. Police say there were reports of shots fired around 1:38 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 23rd Street. The victim was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen seriously injured in West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on the West Side Sunday morning. Police say the teen was in the 200 block of North Karlov Avenue around 11:20 a.m. when he was shot multiple times. The circumstances are unknown at this time, officials say. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL

