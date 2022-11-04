ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

Why Monday's Powerball drawing was delayed

Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Denver weather: Fire weather warning on Tuesday. Denver’s weather will stay mild and dry through Wednesday before the next storm...
DENVER, CO
Autoblog

At least 50 cars crash on Denver overpass, the season's first big pileup

Winter won't officially be here for another six weeks. That didn't stop two to five inches of snow from falling in Denver, Colorado overnight as temps dropped into the mid-twenties Friday morning, the first substantial fall of the year in the mile-high city. Traffic didn't do so well with the suddenly slick roads, Denver police tweeting that 100 motorists got into a multi-car pileup on 6th Avenue between Klamath Street and Federal Boulevard. Worse, the mess shut down the heavily trafficked thoroughfare in both directions. The Weather Channel called it a 100-car pileup, but we're not sure how many vehicles were involved beyond "a lot." A thread on a Denver subreddit posted early Friday morning warned locals to "Avoid 6 eastbound," leading with a photo (above) containing about 50 cars that we could count.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver Weekend Violence: Three Shootings in an Hour, Fourteen-Year-Old Busted

The weather may be cooling, but violence is not. At least six shootings and a stabbing took place across the metro area this past weekend, and all but one of those incidents was within Denver city limits. Three of the shootings appear to have taken place within a single hour, including a killing for which a fourteen-year-old was arrested.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Arapahoe County family’s ballots lost in the mail

A woman told the Problem Solvers that her family's ballots never arrived in the mail. Vicente Arenas reports. Arapahoe County family’s ballots lost in the mail. A woman told the Problem Solvers that her family's ballots never arrived in the mail. Vicente Arenas reports. The first 5 things to...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Verbena Street shooting victim identified as Allen Dawkins

The person shot and killed in a shooting that left five others injured in the East Colfax neighborhood on Nov. 1 has been identified. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said that Allen Dawkins, 31, died from a gunshot wound. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Verbena Street near East Colfax. Police said they received a Shotspotter alert, followed by multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting around 2 p.m. last Tuesday. The victims included four men and two women with the deceased being Dawkins. Denver police said the other five shot and injured are expected to survive their...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Loveland man arrested in connection to relative’s carbon-monoxide-caused death

While aiding a Wisconsin agency during the execution of an arrest warrant, officials in Larimer County uncovered an additional alarming discovery. Loveland man arrested in connection to relative’s …. While aiding a Wisconsin agency during the execution of an arrest warrant, officials in Larimer County uncovered an additional alarming...
LOVELAND, CO
KDVR.com

Denver Weather: Cooler and cloudier Sunday

Extra clouds linger across Denver tonight with slowing winds. A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Sunday afternoon with cooler highs. Extra clouds linger across Denver tonight with slowing winds. A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Sunday afternoon with cooler highs. Powerball jackpot hits an...
DENVER, CO
1037theriver.com

Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car

Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in the Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest

The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning to release the findings of an independent investigation into the arrest of Karen Garner in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest. The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning...
LOVELAND, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy