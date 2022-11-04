Read full article on original website
Related
Aurora man dies following hit-and-run crash on Halloween
A 40-year-old Aurora man died of his injuries following a hit-and-run crash on the evening of Oct. 31.
KDVR.com
Why Monday's Powerball drawing was delayed
Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Denver weather: Fire weather warning on Tuesday. Denver’s weather will stay mild and dry through Wednesday before the next storm...
Englewood woman among countless victims of hit-and-runs involving parked cars
According to Colorado law, if you hit a parked car, you must notify the owner of that car by, at the very least, leaving a note behind with your name, address and vehicle registration number.
Autoblog
At least 50 cars crash on Denver overpass, the season's first big pileup
Winter won't officially be here for another six weeks. That didn't stop two to five inches of snow from falling in Denver, Colorado overnight as temps dropped into the mid-twenties Friday morning, the first substantial fall of the year in the mile-high city. Traffic didn't do so well with the suddenly slick roads, Denver police tweeting that 100 motorists got into a multi-car pileup on 6th Avenue between Klamath Street and Federal Boulevard. Worse, the mess shut down the heavily trafficked thoroughfare in both directions. The Weather Channel called it a 100-car pileup, but we're not sure how many vehicles were involved beyond "a lot." A thread on a Denver subreddit posted early Friday morning warned locals to "Avoid 6 eastbound," leading with a photo (above) containing about 50 cars that we could count.
Pedestrian hit by car on Halloween dies from injuries
A 40-year-old pedestrian has died after suffering injuries from a car crash on Halloween.
Westword
Denver Weekend Violence: Three Shootings in an Hour, Fourteen-Year-Old Busted
The weather may be cooling, but violence is not. At least six shootings and a stabbing took place across the metro area this past weekend, and all but one of those incidents was within Denver city limits. Three of the shootings appear to have taken place within a single hour, including a killing for which a fourteen-year-old was arrested.
KDVR.com
Arapahoe County family’s ballots lost in the mail
A woman told the Problem Solvers that her family's ballots never arrived in the mail. Vicente Arenas reports. Arapahoe County family’s ballots lost in the mail. A woman told the Problem Solvers that her family's ballots never arrived in the mail. Vicente Arenas reports. The first 5 things to...
Verbena Street shooting victim identified as Allen Dawkins
The person shot and killed in a shooting that left five others injured in the East Colfax neighborhood on Nov. 1 has been identified. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said that Allen Dawkins, 31, died from a gunshot wound. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Verbena Street near East Colfax. Police said they received a Shotspotter alert, followed by multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting around 2 p.m. last Tuesday. The victims included four men and two women with the deceased being Dawkins. Denver police said the other five shot and injured are expected to survive their...
Juvenile hospitalized in drive-by shooting on Riverdale Road
Police were investigating a late-night drive-by shooting that sent one juvenile to the hospital.
KDVR.com
Loveland man arrested in connection to relative’s carbon-monoxide-caused death
While aiding a Wisconsin agency during the execution of an arrest warrant, officials in Larimer County uncovered an additional alarming discovery. Loveland man arrested in connection to relative’s …. While aiding a Wisconsin agency during the execution of an arrest warrant, officials in Larimer County uncovered an additional alarming...
Crash closes 3 lanes of southbound I-225 north of Cherry Creek Reservoir
A crash closed three lanes of Interstate 225 just north of Cherry Creek Reservoir on Tuesday morning.
Colorado's next storm hits late Wednesday with mountain snow
Windy, warm and dry for Denver on Wednesday, snow developing in the mountains, windy and colder weather for Thursday
KDVR.com
Denver Weather: Cooler and cloudier Sunday
Extra clouds linger across Denver tonight with slowing winds. A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Sunday afternoon with cooler highs. Extra clouds linger across Denver tonight with slowing winds. A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Sunday afternoon with cooler highs. Powerball jackpot hits an...
Dash camera video shows 100-car pileup in Denver
New video shows a portion of the 100-car pileup that happened in Denver on Friday morning after the first snowfall of the season.
Longmont 15-year-old missing since Nov. 4
Longmont police are searching for a 15-year-old boy named Archer who went missing on Nov. 4. Call police if you see him.
KDVR.com
Family of teen who committed suicide after allegedly firing at an officer speaks out
Officials with the Aurora Police Department said a teen killed himself following a road rage incident involving an off-duty officer, but now, that teen’s family is saying things aren’t adding up. Family of teen who committed suicide after allegedly …. Officials with the Aurora Police Department said a...
1037theriver.com
Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car
Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in the Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
Balloon release held for Denver man murdered more than 16 years ago
Bruce Harrell, of Denver, would have turned 38 years old recently, but he was fatally shot in 2006. His family and friends celebrated his would-be birthday with a balloon release Sunday.
KDVR.com
Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest
The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning to release the findings of an independent investigation into the arrest of Karen Garner in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest. The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning...
License plate reader leads police to stolen car and suspect
Car thefts have been plaguing Lafayette and the Denver metro and the numbers just keep rising, with victims saying car thefts are out of control.
Comments / 0