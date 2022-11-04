ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland state trooper to receive medal in Baltimore for saving trapped tow truck driver

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland state trooper who saved a tow truck driver pinned beneath a sport-utility vehicle earlier this year will receive a "Courage Under Fire" award from the tow truck industry, according to authorities.Trooper Jason Reid rescued the tow truck driver on the morning of May 23, according to the Maryland State Police. The 51-year-old tow truck driver had been removing a Chevrolet Equinox from a crash site on Interstate 495 in Silver Spring, Maryland, when the sport-utility vehicle slipped off the back of the tow truck and pinned him.Despite having never operated a tow truck, Reid used the truck's...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Election Day Tragedy: Couple Heading To Vote Killed By Vehicle Near Maryland Polling Place

An elderly man and woman have died after being struck by a vehicle while walking to a polling place to go vote, reports Fox 5 DC. The collision that took the lives of the 70-year-old woman and 65-year-old man occurred around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8. The pair were crossing School Drive heading to Field Roads Elementary School in Gaithersburg to vote, continued the outlet.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Body pulled from pond in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Emergency crews pulled a body from a pond Tuesday morning at a park in Montgomery County. Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that crews responded to the 14500 block of Avery Rd. in Redgate Park in the Rockville area around 10 a.m. for a person in the water.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Phys.org

Maryland sites are among the most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds

A coal ash waste dump in Prince George's County is among the most polluting in the nation, according to a new report from environmental groups. Two other Maryland coal ash waste dumps are cited in the report, in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, but the Prince George's site, located in Brandywine, was ranked far above them. It was considered the 7th worst such site in the U.S.
MARYLAND STATE
Lancaster Farming

Farmer on Maryland’s Western Shore Wrangles 1,920 Acres Spread Over 46 Properties

Farming the differing geographical and topographical regions in the state of Maryland can seem incompatible. For the Duley family, which farms a lot of grain between the Chesapeake Bay and the Capital Beltway, it can appear to be a challenge to work with nearly 2,000 planted acres spread over many dissimilar parcels of land. Unlike the Eastern Shore of Maryland, where it is more common to have large tracts of flat, contiguous farmland, the hilly Western Shore is populated by many more small farms located on the rural outskirts of heavily populated urban areas.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Judge accepts Magruder HS shooter plea deal

WASHINGTON - A Montgomery County judge accepted a plea deal Monday from Steven Alston Jr., the teenager accused of shooting another student inside a Magruder high school bathroom last January. Alston, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to an attempted first-degree murder charge,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Armed robbery in Derwood

Montgomery County police were dispatched to a gas station in Derwood early Sunday morning, after an armed robbery took place there. The robbery was reported at a gas station in the 15800 block of Frederick Road at 12:19 AM Sunday.
DERWOOD, MD
Wbaltv.com

Anne Arundel County executive's race: 2022 election results

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The 2022 Anne Arundel County executive's race saw incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman facing a challenge from Republican County Councilwoman Jessica Haire. Don't see Anne Arundel County election results? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download it now. Watch WBAL-TV 11...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

'Vote Late' strategy pushed in multiple states including Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland elections officials are assuring voters that anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. The assurances came after "Stop the Steal" conspiracy promoters have been accused of urging supporters to create chaos at the polls by turning out in large numbers after 6 p.m.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results

-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City and the outgoing Harford County executive went head to head in the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman faced off against Republican Barry Glassman for comptroller, which is the state's tax collector. The comptroller also holds one of three positions on the state's powerful Board of Public Works, along with the governor and state treasurer, which approves public projects and funding.
MARYLAND STATE
GreenMatters

GreenMatters

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

 https://www.greenmatters.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy