Crane Operator Falls 30 Feet At Maryland Construction Site, Several Sent To Hospital
At least one crane operator was injured after reportedly falling at a construction site in Silver Spring, authorities say. Two adults suffering from trauma were rushed to a hospital after at least one fell around 30 feet at the construction site of the future Silver Place, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
WTOP
Million-dollar project to add new sidewalks to US Route 1 as Maryland emphasizes pedestrian safety
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a $1.7 million project to improve pedestrian safety on southbound U.S. Route 1 in Howard County, Maryland. The work takes place on Route 1, which is also known as Washington Boulevard, between Cedar Avenue and Crestmount Road in the Jessup...
Maryland state trooper to receive medal in Baltimore for saving trapped tow truck driver
BALTIMORE -- A Maryland state trooper who saved a tow truck driver pinned beneath a sport-utility vehicle earlier this year will receive a "Courage Under Fire" award from the tow truck industry, according to authorities.Trooper Jason Reid rescued the tow truck driver on the morning of May 23, according to the Maryland State Police. The 51-year-old tow truck driver had been removing a Chevrolet Equinox from a crash site on Interstate 495 in Silver Spring, Maryland, when the sport-utility vehicle slipped off the back of the tow truck and pinned him.Despite having never operated a tow truck, Reid used the truck's...
Election Day Tragedy: Couple Heading To Vote Killed By Vehicle Near Maryland Polling Place
An elderly man and woman have died after being struck by a vehicle while walking to a polling place to go vote, reports Fox 5 DC. The collision that took the lives of the 70-year-old woman and 65-year-old man occurred around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8. The pair were crossing School Drive heading to Field Roads Elementary School in Gaithersburg to vote, continued the outlet.
NBC Washington
Cement Truck Crash Causes Major Delays on Beltway Inner Loop in Silver Spring
Traffic was backed up for miles on the Beltway Inner Loop in Montgomery County, Maryland, Monday evening after a crash involving a cement truck and two other vehicles, authorities say. All lanes were shut down at the University Boulevard exit, causing traffic backups more than four miles long. The lanes...
fox5dc.com
Body pulled from pond in Montgomery County
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Emergency crews pulled a body from a pond Tuesday morning at a park in Montgomery County. Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that crews responded to the 14500 block of Avery Rd. in Redgate Park in the Rockville area around 10 a.m. for a person in the water.
2 people dead after being hit by car near polling location in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man and woman died Tuesday after they were hit by a car in near a polling location in the Gaithersburg area. It happened around 7:20 a.m. near School Drive and Muddy Branch Road. The Montgomery County Department of Police said paramedics took the 65-year-old man […]
Speeding Maryland Motorcyclist Killed Crashing Into Work Van In Prince Frederick: Sheriff
Authorities in Maryland have released the name of a 31-year-old rider who was killed after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a white work van being driven by a Virginia man. In Calvert County, Waldorf resident Jesse Lee Wallace was killed shortly before 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5,...
Phys.org
Maryland sites are among the most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds
A coal ash waste dump in Prince George's County is among the most polluting in the nation, according to a new report from environmental groups. Two other Maryland coal ash waste dumps are cited in the report, in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, but the Prince George's site, located in Brandywine, was ranked far above them. It was considered the 7th worst such site in the U.S.
Lancaster Farming
Farmer on Maryland’s Western Shore Wrangles 1,920 Acres Spread Over 46 Properties
Farming the differing geographical and topographical regions in the state of Maryland can seem incompatible. For the Duley family, which farms a lot of grain between the Chesapeake Bay and the Capital Beltway, it can appear to be a challenge to work with nearly 2,000 planted acres spread over many dissimilar parcels of land. Unlike the Eastern Shore of Maryland, where it is more common to have large tracts of flat, contiguous farmland, the hilly Western Shore is populated by many more small farms located on the rural outskirts of heavily populated urban areas.
fox5dc.com
Judge accepts Magruder HS shooter plea deal
WASHINGTON - A Montgomery County judge accepted a plea deal Monday from Steven Alston Jr., the teenager accused of shooting another student inside a Magruder high school bathroom last January. Alston, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to an attempted first-degree murder charge,...
Disorderly Man On PCP Hit With Electronic Control Device In Busy Waldorf Intersection: Sheriff
Authorities say that a belligerent man who was caught attempting to stop drivers at a busy Maryland intersection was possibly under the influence before being apprehended in Charles County. Joseph Leroy Duckett, 55, of Indian Head, was released from custody following his arrest on Sunday, Nov. 6 by officers called...
rockvillenights.com
Armed robbery in Derwood
Montgomery County police were dispatched to a gas station in Derwood early Sunday morning, after an armed robbery took place there. The robbery was reported at a gas station in the 15800 block of Frederick Road at 12:19 AM Sunday.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery Co. officials push for more residents to drive electric cars
Montgomery County is encouraging more residents to drive electric vehicles and help reduce transportation emissions. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan explains how they plan to get more people to electrify their cars.
Nottingham MD
Record-shattering Powerball jackpot won in California, $1 million ticket sold in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE, MD—Although Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed until Tuesday morning, it delivered a record-shattering jackpot on a winning ticket sold in California, along with nine prizes of at least $50,000 on tickets sold in Maryland, including a $1 million second-tier win in Catonsville. The estimated annuity value...
Prince George’s County residents and leaders discuss solutions to rent hikes
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County residents are fed up with increasing rent prices. During a meeting on Saturday, tenants in Laurel and city council members sat down to discuss solutions. Kia Jefferson has lived in her Laurel apartment for more than 20 years. “I would love to be a homeowner. I […]
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County executive's race: 2022 election results
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The 2022 Anne Arundel County executive's race saw incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman facing a challenge from Republican County Councilwoman Jessica Haire. Don't see Anne Arundel County election results? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download it now. Watch WBAL-TV 11...
'Vote Late' strategy pushed in multiple states including Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland elections officials are assuring voters that anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. The assurances came after "Stop the Steal" conspiracy promoters have been accused of urging supporters to create chaos at the polls by turning out in large numbers after 6 p.m.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results
-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City and the outgoing Harford County executive went head to head in the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman faced off against Republican Barry Glassman for comptroller, which is the state's tax collector. The comptroller also holds one of three positions on the state's powerful Board of Public Works, along with the governor and state treasurer, which approves public projects and funding.
Paintball gun robbers: police look at connection between cases in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a group of people with a paintball gun robbed someone early Sunday morning and that the incident may be connected to other cases. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the person who was robbed was walking along Georgia Avenue near Linden Lane in Glen […]
