740thefan.com
Moorhead taxi cab driver killer sentenced to prison
MOORHEAD (KFGO/KVRR) — The man who admitted to killing a taxi driver in Moorhead has been sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison. 19-year-old Willie Sparkman Jr. pleaded guilty in Clay County District Court to the second-degree murder of 24-year-old Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi. Court documents show Sparkman and Kristy...
740thefan.com
Fargo police search for man wanted on felony charge and probation warrants
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department is attempting to locate Tremane Rainey, a 22-year-old with no permanent address, for Aggravated Reckless Endangerment and two Probation Violation Warrants for Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle. Rainey is 5’8″, weighs roughly 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair....
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo police report case of mailbox theft; offer warning and reminder to homeowners
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is reporting a case of mail theft. It happened last Wednesday at a home in the 1500 block of 22nd Ave. S. Officers responded to a report of someone stealing a check out of a mailbox. Police say they were unable to collect any video evidence, but say the case has been passed along to the U.S. Postal Service. Any theft of mail from a home mailbox is considered a federal offense. Police say if you have concerns mailing valuables from your home mailbox, to take those items directly to the post office. If receiving valuable packages, police suggest having the packages delivered to a workplace or secure drop box.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested following burglary report at Moorhead liquor store
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is now in custody, suspected of burglarizing 99 Bottles liquor store on Main Ave. According to Moorhead PD, officers stopped a man for a headlight out on his bike in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Police say they...
740thefan.com
Farmer’s cow shot; DNR and Norman County Sheriff’s Office searching for culprit
TWIN VALLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota DNR and the Norman County Sheriff’s Office are searching for an unknown individual believed to have shot and killed a cow during the opening weekend of the deer hunt. Conservation Officer Steve Chihak says the cow was found in a pasture...
KIMT
Rochester man pleads not guilty to deadly shooting in NW Minnesota
MOORHEAD, Minn. – A Rochester man is pleading not guilty to a murder in northwest Minnesota. Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed, 28, is accused of shooting a man to death in Moorhead on September 10, 2021. Court documents state Haji-Mohamed presented an ID at a gas station to purchase cigarettes just prior to the murder and dropped his wallet on the ground while he was running after and shooting the victim, Abdi Abdi.
fergusnow.com
ND Man Killed on Motorcycle North of Fergus Falls Identified
On Monday the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office released more information on the fatal motorcycle accident from Thursday night. In a release they said through the investigation it is believed that the motorcycle involved in the crash is the same motorcycle from the pursuit, the evening prior. The autopsy...
740thefan.com
Owner attempts to stop city order to demolish dangerous home
FARGO (KFGO) – Dan Curtis, the owner of a Fargo home declared dangerous and ordered demolished by the city, has gone to court to challenge the order. After several years of attempts by the Inspections Department to deal with the problem, city commissioners voted on September 19 to have the house and garage at 924 5th Street South removed by November 18.
valleynewslive.com
voiceofalexandria.com
kvrr.com
Worker Arrives To Smoke Inside N. Fargo Burger King, Fire Found on Roof
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Firefighters put out a small fire on the roof of Burger King, across from the Fargodome. A worker called 911 shortly after 5 am saying there was smoke inside the building when they showed up for their shift. Crews couldn’t find anything burning inside so...
kvrr.com
Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
valleynewslive.com
Mail theft in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in S. Fargo is frustrated over the theft of her mail this week. Beth Schaible said her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off of 22nd Ave. S. and went into her mailbox. ”Very frustrating. I felt violated,” said...
740thefan.com
Clay County crews fight two fires within hours of one another
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – Clay County firefighters were busy fighting two separate fires Tuesday morning. Sheriff Mark Empting said just after 10:30 a.m., Barnesville Fire responded to a large grass fire several miles north of town. Due to the size of the fire, they requested help from several other crews, including Sabin, Glyndon, Hawley, and Dilworth Fire Departments.
valleynewslive.com
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
trfradio.com
valleynewslive.com
More OSHA investigation opened against ND Dollar General stores
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -We previously reported that OSHA opened an investigation into safety issues at a Dollar General store in Casselton. Two more investigations have been opened since our last report. Two stores in the western portion of the state, Tioga and Garrison, are being investigated. At this...
valleynewslive.com
Alcohol a factor in crash near Mahnomen
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 50-year-old Mahnomen woman was injured in a crash that happened near 240th Ave Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicle ran off the road into a ditch and later rolled. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital...
Motorcyclist found dead morning after police pursuit
A 34-year-old motorcycle driver was found dead following a crash in Otter Tail County crash the morning after police had pursued a speeding motorcyclist. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began a pursuit with a motorcyclist on Interstate 94 near U.S. Highway 59 at around 8:30 p.m.
police1.com
Refuge to officer: New N.D. police recruit tells story of perseverance
FARGO, N.D. — One North Dakota police recruit had a unique story to tell when being sworn into the Fargo Police Department. Ntumba Lusamba came to America after fleeing the Democratic Republic of Congo and spending 11 years in a refugee camp. According to Inforum.com, the 24-year-old officer was...
