Suspect arrested in Conn. after manhunt in Hilltowns caused school lockdowns
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A suspect in a shooting in West Hartford that led police on a manhunt in the Hilltowns of Western Massachusetts was arrested Sunday evening back down in West Hartford. Darnell Barnes, 22, was taken into custody by West Hartford Police at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday....
Springfield man dies of gunshot injuries on Walden St. Tuesday, police say
Authorities are investigating an incident where a Springfield man was shot and later died due to his injuries early Tuesday morning. Around 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Springfield police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the 0-100 block of Walden Street, according to Ryan Walsh, a spokesperson for the department. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later transported to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.
Body of Springfield man Frederick Mayock found in NY lake after 2 weeks missing
A more than two-week-long search for a Springfield man last seen preparing to kayak on an upstate New York lake ended Monday when police recovered the man’s body from the water, authorities said. Frederick Mayock, 47, was spotted readying his kayak beside Canadarago Lake around midday on Oct. 22,...
The search for missing kayaker has ended
The New York State Police has reported that the search for the kayaker missing since October 22nd has concluded with the recovery of his body.
Chicopee Police seeking vehicle involved in hit-and-run
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators are looking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Chicopee. Chicopee Police said that the vehicle, which is believed to be a a Chevrolet Equinox, was last seen in the area of Burnett Road and they are still working to learn more about the vehicle’s license place.
Suspect in Newington shooting had a score to settle: Police report
NEWINGTON, Conn. — According to a police report, the suspect in Sunday's double shooting inside the O'Reilly Auto Parts store on the Berlin Turnpike may have had a bone to pick with one of the employees that fueled his fury. According to a family member of one of the...
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Head-On Crash in Brooklyn, Conn.
One person has died and two others are seriously injured after a head-on crash in Brooklyn, Connecticut, on Monday. State police said 26-year-old Andrew Baker, of Dayville, was traveling eastbound on Route 6 around 4:55 p.m. when a vehicle traveling westbound crossed over the double yellow line and hit him head-on.
Getting Answers: repeat offenders on Springfield streets
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arraigned for the 99th time after being arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter this past August, which sparked reaction from police and city leaders. Does this happen often in the court system?. Western Mass News is getting answers to find out...
Shooting at University of St. Joseph campus motivated by love triangle: Court documents
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — More details are coming about the apparent love triangle police say was the foundation for a shooting and attempted murder at the University of St. Joseph’s campus in West Hartford last week. Darnell Barnes, 22, was arrested following a multi-state manhunt after West Hartford...
Holyoke Police seeking info on suspects after Racing Mart robbery
HOLYOKE — Police are asking for help to identify two men who they say robbed the Racing Mart on South Street Sunday evening. The suspects entered the store at 582 South St. at about 6 p.m. and one threatened the clerk with a firearm. Police did not say if they were able to take anything before fleeing.
More drivers seeking repairs after nails flatten tires in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a number of complaints came into our newsroom about motorists’ tires going flat in Holyoke. It has left many people having to spend hundreds of dollars for new tires. Last week, motorists were traveling down Canal Street in...
5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns
A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
Former Cedarcrest Hospital Destroyed by Intentionally Set Fire in Newington
The former Cedarcrest Hospital in Newington was destroyed by fire Sunday morning and police are investigating the fire as arson. The CT State Police Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Division said a hiker reported the fire a little before 8 a.m. Responding firefighters saw about a half-acre of...
Main Street in West Springfield closed due to house fire
The West Springfield Fire Department was sent to a structure fire at the corner of East School Street and Main Street on Monday.
PHOTO: Bald eagles spotted in Holyoke
A viewer captured two bald eagles sitting by the Waterfront Tavern in Holyoke, Massachusetts.
Southington woman killed in crash on RT 15
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington woman who exited her vehicle after a prior motor vehicle accident on Route 15 was struck and killed by a car in the left lane, according to the Connecticut State Police. Alexandria Breanna Rivera, 29, was involved in an accident on Route 15 northbound in Meriden that left her […]
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate Hampden, Hampshire, & Worcester District (Jacob Oliveira vs. William Johnson)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic nominee Jacob Oliveira is running against Republican nominee William Johnson for the state Senate seat for the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District previously held by Eric Lesser, who lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor in September.
VIDEO: Nurses at St. Francis Hospital ask for help
15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street. Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lawsuit filed on behalf of Wilcox Tech students. Updated: 6 hours ago. New details in West...
Man Wanted in Connection to University of Saint Joseph Shooting Taken Into Custody
A man who was wanted in connection to a shooting on the University of Saint Joseph campus last week has been taken into custody. Police said Monday that there was an altercation between three people -- the suspect, another male and a female student at the university who know each other -- and it was connected to a relationship.
Woman arrested in North Adams for murder of grandmother
Police arrested a 26 year-old woman from North Adams Friday night charging her with the murder of her grandmother.
