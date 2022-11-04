ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blandford, MA

MassLive.com

Springfield man dies of gunshot injuries on Walden St. Tuesday, police say

Authorities are investigating an incident where a Springfield man was shot and later died due to his injuries early Tuesday morning. Around 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Springfield police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the 0-100 block of Walden Street, according to Ryan Walsh, a spokesperson for the department. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later transported to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Police seeking vehicle involved in hit-and-run

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators are looking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Chicopee. Chicopee Police said that the vehicle, which is believed to be a a Chevrolet Equinox, was last seen in the area of Burnett Road and they are still working to learn more about the vehicle’s license place.
CHICOPEE, MA
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Head-On Crash in Brooklyn, Conn.

One person has died and two others are seriously injured after a head-on crash in Brooklyn, Connecticut, on Monday. State police said 26-year-old Andrew Baker, of Dayville, was traveling eastbound on Route 6 around 4:55 p.m. when a vehicle traveling westbound crossed over the double yellow line and hit him head-on.
BROOKLYN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: repeat offenders on Springfield streets

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arraigned for the 99th time after being arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter this past August, which sparked reaction from police and city leaders. Does this happen often in the court system?. Western Mass News is getting answers to find out...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

More drivers seeking repairs after nails flatten tires in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a number of complaints came into our newsroom about motorists’ tires going flat in Holyoke. It has left many people having to spend hundreds of dollars for new tires. Last week, motorists were traveling down Canal Street in...
HOLYOKE, MA
NECN

5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns

A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
WORCESTER, MA
NBC Connecticut

Former Cedarcrest Hospital Destroyed by Intentionally Set Fire in Newington

The former Cedarcrest Hospital in Newington was destroyed by fire Sunday morning and police are investigating the fire as arson. The CT State Police Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Division said a hiker reported the fire a little before 8 a.m. Responding firefighters saw about a half-acre of...
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

Southington woman killed in crash on RT 15

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington woman who exited her vehicle after a prior motor vehicle accident on Route 15 was struck and killed by a car in the left lane, according to the Connecticut State Police. Alexandria Breanna Rivera, 29, was involved in an accident on Route 15 northbound in Meriden that left her […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate Hampden, Hampshire, & Worcester District (Jacob Oliveira vs. William Johnson)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic nominee Jacob Oliveira is running against Republican nominee William Johnson for the state Senate seat for the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District previously held by Eric Lesser, who lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor in September.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Nurses at St. Francis Hospital ask for help

15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street. Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lawsuit filed on behalf of Wilcox Tech students. Updated: 6 hours ago. New details in West...
HARTFORD, CT
