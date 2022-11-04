(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is reporting a case of mail theft. It happened last Wednesday at a home in the 1500 block of 22nd Ave. S. Officers responded to a report of someone stealing a check out of a mailbox. Police say they were unable to collect any video evidence, but say the case has been passed along to the U.S. Postal Service. Any theft of mail from a home mailbox is considered a federal offense. Police say if you have concerns mailing valuables from your home mailbox, to take those items directly to the post office. If receiving valuable packages, police suggest having the packages delivered to a workplace or secure drop box.

FARGO, ND ・ 6 HOURS AGO