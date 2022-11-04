Read full article on original website
kxnet.com
Innovation is heating up: UND’s geothermal project in New Town
NEW TOWN, ND (KXNET) — According to the state, Western North Dakota is a prime region for geothermal energy, which uses the heat from underground to generate electricity. Now, a team from the University of North Dakota went to New Town to introduce a geothermal energy project to save the community a lot of money.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sculpture stolen from North Dakota Museum of Art
(Grand Forks, ND) -- The North Dakota Museum of Art says a sculpture has been stolen from its collection. The "Garden Circle" sculpture has been a staple of the museum collection since 1998. There are no cameras on the side of the University of North Dakota campus where the museum...
kvrr.com
Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO OVEN FIRE AT UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA
At approximately 12:06 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 540 Carleton Court for a report of a fire in an oven. Fire Crews arrived on the scene and accessed unit 203, where they found and quickly extinguished a fire in the oven. Fire damages were confined to the oven, with moderate smoke damage to the unit and the adjoining hallway. The residents of the unit are displaced until cleaning efforts can be completed and are being assisted by the University of North Dakota Housing. All other occupants of the complex were allowed back into their apartments by approximately 1:00 p.m. The cause of the fire has been determined to be unintentional.
KNOX News Radio
Business News: GF home sales…new building owner & youth sports
America’s employers kept hiring vigorously in October, adding 261,000 positions, a sign the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation. The unemployment rate rose from a five-decade low of 3.5% to a still-healthy 3.7%. Average hourly pay rose 4.7% from a year ago, a smaller year-over-year gain than in September.
valleynewslive.com
‘We just don’t know what happened’: Sculpture stolen from ND Museum of Art
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Museum of Art is asking for the public’s help to find a statue that was stolen from them this week. The ‘Garden Circle’, the piece of art that went missing, has been a fixture at the museum since 1998.
KNOX News Radio
Strong winds blow through the RRV
Our balmy above normal temps as of late are taking a backseat to a taste of winter this week. Both the 6 to 10 and 8 to 14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center are calling for below normal temps for much of the country. On Sunday strong gusty...
valleynewslive.com
IRS-Criminal Investigation report highlights investigation into overdose of Grand Forks teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In fiscal year 2022 (FY22), IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) initiated more than 2,550 criminal investigations, identified more than $31 billion from tax and financial crimes and obtained a 90.6% conviction rate on cases accepted for prosecution. The IRS-CI is the criminal investigative arm of...
kfgo.com
Review: Bernie’s in East Grand Forks (Molly Yeh’s Restaurant)
A review of Molly Yeh’s East Grand Forks, MN restaurant “Bernie’s”. Check out their website for information on hours, location and menu – CLICK HERE. On a beautiful fall afternoon, My wife and mother-in-law excitedly joined me on a trip to East Grand Forks with one intention – try Bernie’s (in the space formerly occupied by Whitey’s). This particular afternoon was chosen because UND was in Las Vegas and we knew the crowds would be a bit slower.
KNOX News Radio
GF driver strikes Red Pepper building
A 22-year old Grand Forks driver faces a potential DUI after hitting the Red Pepper restaurant Sunday night. According to Grand Forks police the suspect failed to negotiate a curve on the 1000 block of University Avenue and drove onto the berm striking the cement corner to the eatery. The accident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. The driver was transported to Altru Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
valleynewslive.com
Man faces DUI charges after crashing into Grand Forks Red Pepper
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 22-year-old man is facing drunk driving charges after crashing into the Grand Forks Red Pepper on Sunday night just after 10 p.m. The vehicle was driven by Chase Wallace of Grand Forks. Police say he missed a curve on University Ave and...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO SINGLE-VEHICLE DUI ACCIDENT AT DOWNTOWN RED PEPPER
On Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 9:39 p.m., officers of the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at the downtown Red Pepper (1011 University Ave). The vehicle was driven by Chase Wallace, a 22-year-old resident of Grand Forks. He was the sole occupant of the car. Initial investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling south on University Ave and failed to navigate the curve at the 1000 block. The vehicle drove onto the berm and struck the cement corner of the Red Pepper. Mr. Wallace was transported via ambulance to Altru. Mr. Wallace was charged with DUI based on the officer’s investigation of the crash. This is still an active investigation.
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
dakotanewsnow.com
OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The expectation of walking into a tidy Dollar General store is not what some customers are finding. Two shoppers take a photojournalist through their hometown Dollar General in Ada Minnesota, pointing out aisles that are impassible due to merchandise cluttering the floor. “This is...
KNOX News Radio
Power outage hits hundreds in EGF
A damaged underground cable is being blamed on a brief power outage in East Grand Forks this morning (Friday). The lights went out for about 300 customers on the city’s northwest side at 8:18 a.m. A construction team working on a storm water pond damaged the cable. According to East Grand Forks Water and Light power was restored by 8:47 a.m.
KNOX News Radio
Woman injured in accident near Fisher
A woman from Fisher (MN) was injured in a one-car accident this (Thu) morning. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office got a report around 10:30 AM, of a car in a ditch, with a person outside the car on the ground. Deputies say 73-year-old Sandra Hlady was apparently traveling on...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO CAR VS SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT
The Crookston Police Department responded to a car accident on November 3. The report can be seen below. Report of an accident on November 3, at 2:59 p.m., at the intersection of E Robert St and N Ash St. Vehicle #1 – 2020 School Bus, driven by Clayton Briggs, Crookston....
