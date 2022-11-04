The new Netflix comedy Blockbuster takes a lighthearted swipe at James Corden — a swipe that, in light of recent headlines, may be interpreted in a way other than the series intended. Midway through Season 1’s sixth episode, “Parental Control,” video store associate Connie (played by Olga Merediz) is struggling to get through an evening shift. When her coworker Eliza (Melissa Fumero) points out that it’s only 7 pm, Connie tells her that she’s usually asleep by that point, having one of her reoccurring nightmares about Corden. “Don’t let the accent fool you,” she warns. “He’s a bully! And a menace!” The...

4 DAYS AGO