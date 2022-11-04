Read full article on original website
'Jeopardy!' co-host Ken Jennings says he started to cry when he walked out to a studio audience for season premiere: 'People just went bonkers'
There have been a lot of show tapings in the many seasons that Jeopardy! has been on the air, but the premiere of Season 39 that co-host Ken Jennings filmed this year (and aired last month) was different. A studio audience, which had been banished because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was back.
Jeopardy! legend Amy Schneider reveals which host she prefers ‘by a landslide’
JEOPARDY! star Amy Schneider did not hesitate to buzz in when asked which host she prefers between Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik. The 40-time winner told all in an online Q&A with her fans on Monday. A Jeopardy! fan asked Amy, 42, in her Reddit AMA: "Ken or Mayim?" Ken,...
Jeopardy!’s Mayim Balik reveals producers demanded she change her behavior while hosting game show
JEOPARDY!'S Mayim Bialik has revealed one thing producers demand of her while hosting the game show. Mayim, 46, and her co-host, Ken Jennings, 48, appeared on Good Morning America on Monday to discuss the future of the game show. The duo sat down with ABC news correspondent, T.J. Holmes, to...
3 CBS Series Get Full Season Orders
There are more fires to stop, crimes to solve, and mysteries to investigate for the characters on three new hit CBS dramas. Fire Country, East New York, and So Help Me Todd have all gotten off to a great start for the eye network. They were rewarded Wednesday with full-season orders. All three have been some of the most-watched freshman shows of the fall 2022 season.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings forced to reassure players while admitting champ Rowan Ward ‘went on a tear’ in stunning win
KEN Jennings was forced to reassure two players as their competitor Rowan Ward scored a stunning win in Wednesday's match. The game show is now airing its special Second Chance competition instead of regular episodes. Writer Rowan from Chicago, Illinois went up against Do Park, a sportswriter from Minneapolis, Minnesota,...
Netflix Taking Over As Streaming Home For One Of Peacock’s Best Shows, And A New Season Is Coming
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
Maya Rudolph Recalls Being ‘Embarrassed & Humiliated’ During David Letterman Interview
A 2009 sit-down on David Letterman’s Late Show was anything but a laugh for Maya Rudolph. The Loot star said she was “embarrassed and humiliated” after Letterman, Stephen Colbert’s predecessor in CBS’ late-night franchise, mispronounced her name. “I did not have a good time,” Rudolph...
Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim Tony Hughes slams Netflix show: ‘It didn’t happen like that’
Shirley Hughes, the mother of Jeffrey Dahmer's victim Tony Hughes, hit out at Ryan Murphy's Netflix series for its inaccuracies.
Blockbuster Refers to James Corden as a 'Bully and a Menace,' But Not Because of #OmeletGate
The new Netflix comedy Blockbuster takes a lighthearted swipe at James Corden — a swipe that, in light of recent headlines, may be interpreted in a way other than the series intended. Midway through Season 1’s sixth episode, “Parental Control,” video store associate Connie (played by Olga Merediz) is struggling to get through an evening shift. When her coworker Eliza (Melissa Fumero) points out that it’s only 7 pm, Connie tells her that she’s usually asleep by that point, having one of her reoccurring nightmares about Corden. “Don’t let the accent fool you,” she warns. “He’s a bully! And a menace!” The...
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe Sang on Set, but That’s Not His Voice in the Movie
Daniel Radcliffe did sing on the set of 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,' but that's not his voice you're hearing in the movie.
Maya Rudolph recalls feeling ‘humiliated’ on David Letterman show: ‘I did not have a good time’
Maya Rudolph has recounted feeling “embarrassed and humiliated” during her first appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman.The Saturday Night Live alum made her debut guest appearance on the late-night talk show in 2009.In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Rudolph, 50, reflected on her earlier years in the business when she struggled with red carpets, interviews and talk shows. “It would always feel like someone was stealing my soul,” she described. “That’s where, over the years, I created a persona to protect myself.”She then recalled her first experience joining David Letterman on his show....
Jimmy Kimmel Will Host 2023 Oscars “After Everyone Good Said No”
Jimmy Kimmel, who presided over an Oscars ceremony in which the Best Picture category was incorrectly awarded and who recently managed to annoy almost everyone at the Emmys, is back to lead another awards show. The late night host has been tapped to host the 95th Academy Awards, Variety reports, marking his third time helming the show.
Celebrity Jeopardy!: next episode, contestants, host and everything we know about the game show
Celebrity Jeopardy! is a spinoff of the popular game show that sees celebrity contestants answer questions on behalf of charities. Here’s what we know.
Great American Media’s 2022 Holiday Movie Lineup: A Complete Guide to the 2nd Annual Great American Christmas Slate
Holly and jolly, indeed! Great American Media is ready to put viewers in the holiday spirit with its second annual Great American Christmas lineup. The network, which has been competing with Hallmark Media since its 2021 launch, has slowly rolled out its festive movie slate since mid-2022. In June, Us Weekly shared an exclusive first […]
James Corden Watches His Marriage Crumble in 'Mammals' Trailer
Award-winning comedian James Corden is facing a crisis in the new trailer for Prime Video's Mammals. Corden stars as Jamie Buckingham, a Michelin star chef whose life is upended upon discovering the secrets his pregnant wife Amandine (Melia Kreiling) has kept under wraps for some time. The new footage sees him looking for answers anywhere to make sense of the revelations, though he doesn't exactly find what he's hoping for.
MeTV will air The Andy Griffith Show Christmas special twice this year
The Andy Griffith Christmas specialVocal media screenshot. The date was December 19, 1960, and it has gone down in history. This is the night The Andy Griffith Show aired its one and only Christmas episode in eight seasons. This program was so endearing to fans that the producers never tried for another one. Will Wright did an excellent job of portraying hardware store owner Ben Weaver who came across as Mayberry's resident Ebeneezer Scrooge. Instead of "humbug", his slogan was "Christmas Bah"!
