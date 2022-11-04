ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

3 CBS Series Get Full Season Orders

There are more fires to stop, crimes to solve, and mysteries to investigate for the characters on three new hit CBS dramas. Fire Country, East New York, and So Help Me Todd have all gotten off to a great start for the eye network. They were rewarded Wednesday with full-season orders. All three have been some of the most-watched freshman shows of the fall 2022 season.
NEW YORK STATE
TVLine

Blockbuster Refers to James Corden as a 'Bully and a Menace,' But Not Because of #OmeletGate

The new Netflix comedy Blockbuster takes a lighthearted swipe at James Corden — a swipe that, in light of recent headlines, may be interpreted in a way other than the series intended. Midway through Season 1’s sixth episode, “Parental Control,” video store associate Connie (played by Olga Merediz) is struggling to get through an evening shift. When her coworker Eliza (Melissa Fumero) points out that it’s only 7 pm, Connie tells her that she’s usually asleep by that point, having one of her reoccurring nightmares about Corden. “Don’t let the accent fool you,” she warns. “He’s a bully! And a menace!” The...
The Independent

Maya Rudolph recalls feeling ‘humiliated’ on David Letterman show: ‘I did not have a good time’

Maya Rudolph has recounted feeling “embarrassed and humiliated” during her first appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman.The Saturday Night Live alum made her debut guest appearance on the late-night talk show in 2009.In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Rudolph, 50, reflected on her earlier years in the business when she struggled with red carpets, interviews and talk shows. “It would always feel like someone was stealing my soul,” she described. “That’s where, over the years, I created a persona to protect myself.”She then recalled her first experience joining David Letterman on his show....
Decider.com

Jimmy Kimmel Will Host 2023 Oscars “After Everyone Good Said No”

Jimmy Kimmel, who presided over an Oscars ceremony in which the Best Picture category was incorrectly awarded and who recently managed to annoy almost everyone at the Emmys, is back to lead another awards show. The late night host has been tapped to host the 95th Academy Awards, Variety reports, marking his third time helming the show.
Collider

James Corden Watches His Marriage Crumble in 'Mammals' Trailer

Award-winning comedian James Corden is facing a crisis in the new trailer for Prime Video's Mammals. Corden stars as Jamie Buckingham, a Michelin star chef whose life is upended upon discovering the secrets his pregnant wife Amandine (Melia Kreiling) has kept under wraps for some time. The new footage sees him looking for answers anywhere to make sense of the revelations, though he doesn't exactly find what he's hoping for.
Cheryl E Preston

MeTV will air The Andy Griffith Show Christmas special twice this year

The Andy Griffith Christmas specialVocal media screenshot. The date was December 19, 1960, and it has gone down in history. This is the night The Andy Griffith Show aired its one and only Christmas episode in eight seasons. This program was so endearing to fans that the producers never tried for another one. Will Wright did an excellent job of portraying hardware store owner Ben Weaver who came across as Mayberry's resident Ebeneezer Scrooge. Instead of "humbug", his slogan was "Christmas Bah"!

Comments / 0

Community Policy