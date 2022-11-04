Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
3 Phillies who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The Philadelphia Phillies’ run to the World Series was improbable. Next season should look different as they try to return to the series. The Philadelphia Phillies rode the perfect storm to get to the World Series in 2022. The club got hot at the right moment and went with it.
3 Houston Astros free agents who won’t be back and where they’ll go
The Houston Astros have won the 2022 World Series … but not all of them will be back in 2023. For the second time in franchise history, the Houston Astros have won the World Series as they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 4-1 on Saturday in Game 6 of the World Series.
This former Chicago Cubs superstar opted out of his contract
There are a lot of former Chicago Cubs All-Stars playing across the league for other teams. Some of them are having major success and some of them probably miss the good old days. One of them, however, is opting out of the contract that he had with an elite team.
St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Holliday has plans for Adam Wainwright
Matt Holliday and Adam Wainwright spent eight years together as teammates on the St. Louis Cardinals. That relationship is not going to matter once spring training begins ahead of the 2023 season. Holliday is set to join the Cardinals as their bench coach next year as part of the shakeup...
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis
In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
Surprise team could make big-money play for Trea Turner or Carlos Rodon
One insider is suggesting that a surprise team could make a move to really load up on star power adding big names like Trea Turner or Carlos Rodon. Shortstop Trea Turner is firmly in free agency, having his candidacy peddled by none other than St. Louis actor Jon Hamm. Pitcher Carlos Rodon opted out of his contract, making him one of the top commodities in the open market as well.
Bengals-Steelers game on Nov. 20 moved to 4:25 p.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The NFL announced that the Cincinnati Bengals’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, to be played Nov. 20, has been moved. Originally scheduled for 8:20 p.m., the Week 11 game has been moved to 4:25 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Replacing it will be an AFC West showdown between the Kansas […]
FanSided
294K+
Followers
564K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0