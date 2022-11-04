ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis

In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
Surprise team could make big-money play for Trea Turner or Carlos Rodon

One insider is suggesting that a surprise team could make a move to really load up on star power adding big names like Trea Turner or Carlos Rodon. Shortstop Trea Turner is firmly in free agency, having his candidacy peddled by none other than St. Louis actor Jon Hamm. Pitcher Carlos Rodon opted out of his contract, making him one of the top commodities in the open market as well.
Bengals-Steelers game on Nov. 20 moved to 4:25 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The NFL announced that the Cincinnati Bengals’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, to be played Nov. 20, has been moved. Originally scheduled for 8:20 p.m., the Week 11 game has been moved to 4:25 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Replacing it will be an AFC West showdown between the Kansas […]
