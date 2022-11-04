ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

411mania.com

Dustin Rhodes’ Student Gets WWE Tryout

Dustin Rhodes offered his well-wishes on social media today to Knull, a student at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy, in advance of the wrestler’s upcoming tryout with WWE. Rhodes wished Knull good luck, indicating that the tryout would take place later this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. You can see the original post below.
ORLANDO, FL

