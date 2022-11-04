Read full article on original website
WWE Officially Announces Winter Live Event Schedule, Includes 30th Anniversary of RAW
As previously reported, WWE set their live event schedule through the end of March, which includes Elimination Chamber and Wrestlemania. WWE has officially announced the schedule in a press release, with a date for the 30th Anniversary of RAW. That show will happen on January 23 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.
WWE News: Sheamus Set for Cricket Wireless Appearance, WarGames Preview Video
– As noted, Sheamus is returning to the road this week after getting married, and he’ll be at SmackDown in Indianapolis on Friday. Sheamus also announced that he’ll be making an appearance at Cricket Wireless in the city on November 11 at 11:00 am local time, per his tweet below:
Dustin Rhodes’ Student Gets WWE Tryout
Dustin Rhodes offered his well-wishes on social media today to Knull, a student at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy, in advance of the wrestler’s upcoming tryout with WWE. Rhodes wished Knull good luck, indicating that the tryout would take place later this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. You can see the original post below.
