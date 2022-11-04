ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact or Fiction: TCU Getting Screwed, Will Levis, Mike Locksley

By Matt Perkins
Mike Farrell Sports
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he discusses whether TCU got screwed by the CFP rankings, if Will Levis...

In today’s Fact or Fiction , I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

1. TCU got screwed by the college football playoff committee.

Farrell’s take: FACT

It’s kind of absurd. I get that they are a surprise this season and the Big 12 doesn’t get respect but behind Alabama? That’s honestly a joke. Bama’s big wins are against who? Texas? Arkansas? Mississippi State? Those are okay but TCU has beaten four teams that were ranked in the top 25 at the time they played them. Yes Oklahoma hasn’t been good and maybe Kansas was a flash in the pan, but Kansas State and Oklahoma State are legit and better wins that Bama has. Undefeated but No. 7 is just wrong.

Oct 29, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

© Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

2. Will Levis is a first round talent.

Farrell’s take: FICTION

Mel Kiper Jr. has the Kentucky QB No. 4. Not the No. 4 QB (which would be ridiculous itself), but No. 4 overall. That’s crazy. I loved the upside of Levis heading into the season with his size, mobility and rare arm but c’mon. The Vols averaged more than 330 yards per game passing heading into their battle against Kentucky and Levis threw for 98 yards and 3 picks in the loss to the Vols. Anthony Richardson from Florida put up 453 yards against the Vols and he’s not close to a first rounder in my mind. Heck, some dude named Dresser Winn threw for 301 and he plays for Tennessee-Martin. I have no idea what Kiper is thinking here but I am not buying the Levis hype anymore and I did for awhile.

Tennessee defensive lineman/linebacker Byron Young (6) sacks Kentucky quarterback Will Levis during Tennessee's game against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

© Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

3. Mike Locksley needs more respect.

Farrell’s take: FACT

Betcha didn’t know Maryland was 6-2 did you? And they should be ranked as their losses are a close one to No. 5 Michigan and a close loss to Purdue. They don’t have great wins, as their best win is either SMU or Michigan State, but Locksley has done a great job of winning games they should win and playing well against everyone. A few more losses are likely with Ohio State and Penn State on the schedule but 8-4 would sure look nice and it could happen.

Oct 8, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley stands with his team before taking the field against the Purdue Boilermakers at SECU Stadium.

© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Farrell Sports

