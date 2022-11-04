ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
San Diego Channel

Reports: Meta planning significant layoffs

Facebook's parent company Meta is reportedly set to perform significant and historic layoffs as early as this week. CNN Business reported that the cuts could affect thousands of employees, citing a report from the Wall Street Journal. The large-scale layoffs were reported by citing people familiar with the situation, and...

