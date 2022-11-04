Read full article on original website
Related
This Woman Says Her Driver Broke Into Her Apartment In The Middle Of The Night, And It Should Not Be Taken Lightly
"I was shocked and completely horrified. My sense of security was completely taken away from me. If my bedroom door was not locked that night, I don’t know what would’ve happened."
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected
Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
San Diego Channel
Reports: Meta planning significant layoffs
Facebook's parent company Meta is reportedly set to perform significant and historic layoffs as early as this week. CNN Business reported that the cuts could affect thousands of employees, citing a report from the Wall Street Journal. The large-scale layoffs were reported by citing people familiar with the situation, and...
Comments / 0