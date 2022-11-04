With all of Houston still basking in the Astros World Series victory, one Houston-area doughnut shop wants to keep the celebration going a little longer. Voodoo Doughnut will give away free Astros-themed sprinkle cakes on Wednesday, November 9.Really, the deal couldn't be simpler. The doughnuts will be available from 6 am until midnight at all three of Voodoo's Houston-area locations — Washington Avenue, Montrose, and Cypress. Limit one per customer."When your local team wins the World Series, you go big,” Voodoo Doughnut CEO Chris Schultz said in a statement. “The Astros have given the city of Houston something to celebrate and with the popularity of our Astros sprinkle cake promotion throughout the playoffs, we knew this was going to be a sweet way to join the festivities.”As Schultz notes, Voodoo had been selling the sprinkle cakes for 50 cents throughout the Astros playoff run. It's a classic cake doughnut topped with white icing and blue and orange sprinkles.Although no purchase is required to claim the offer, Voodoo is probably hoping customers pick up another treat or two from the cult-favorite, Portland-based chain. Signature items include the bacon maple bar, the dirt, and the Voodoo Doll with raspberry jelly filling.

