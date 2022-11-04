Read full article on original website
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros HatersMae A.Houston, TX
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
Festive new Italian restaurant serves up fresh fare, made-from-scatch pastas, and upscale vibe inn River Oaks
River Oaks has a new destination for pizza, pasta, and other festive Italian fare. Zanti Cucina Italiana is now open in the River Oaks Shopping Center (1958 W Gray St.). Founded in The Woodlands in 2019 by owner Santiago Peláez and executive chef Stefano Ferrero, the new River Oaks location represents an evolution of the concept that’s been upgraded for to suit its ritzy address. The almost 9,000-square-foot restaurant features design elements imported from Italy, including tiles and chandeliers. Courtesy of Zanti Cucina ItalianaA look inside the new Zanti. ...
Houstonians score a ton of fun at CultureMap's first-ever Tailgate party
Houston’s biggest sports fans partied overtime at CultureMap's newest signature event, The Tailgate.Recently held at Silver Street Studios, the celebration of all things sports attracted a crowd ready to have some game day fun.And they certainly didn't go hungry. Past Tastemaker Awards winners and nominees brought snacks galore, from Thai sausage to pizza bites to brisket sliders and more. Guests could vote for their favorite munchies via QR code, leading to d’Alba Craft Kitchen & Cocktails taking home the trophy for their Falcon Lakes Bolognese. J-Bar-M Barbecue’s cochinita pibil sausage wraps also earned raves. Drool over a full list of...
Hot new Korean steakhouse sizzles in the Heights with tableside-grilled meats and classic fare
Houston’s newest Korean steakhouse has opened in the Heights. Karne began its soft opening this week ahead of its grand opening November 11.Located in a recently constructed building at 2805 White Oak Dr., Karne is the latest project from Houston restaurateur Jason Cho. Known for his Korean fried chicken restaurant Dak & Bop and as the franchisee for the Galleria-area location of Korean coffee shop Tom N Toms, Cho partnered with chef Yurum “KP” Nam to open Karne. Nam brings extensive experience to his role, including acclaimed restaurants The Modern and Gramercy Tavern, as well as Zusik, a Korean restaurant...
One-of-a-kind Marilyn Monroe necklace dazzles in exclusive 2-day event at posh Post Oak jeweler
Although Marilyn Monroe famously sang that diamonds are a "girl's best friend" in the 1953 hit Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, her nicest and reportedly most sentimental piece of jewelry was a pearl necklace. Legendary baseball player Joe DiMaggio gifted her the necklace during their 10-day honeymoon in Japan, later saying it was "the happiest time" of their short marriage. Monroe, who primarily wore costume jewelry, loved the necklace so much that she wore it to the Santa Monica, California courthouse along with white gloves and a black coat when she divorced DiMaggio just nine months later.The famous 16-inch strand of cultured...
Edgy Portland doughnut chain entices Houston Astros fans with sweet World Series giveaway
With all of Houston still basking in the Astros World Series victory, one Houston-area doughnut shop wants to keep the celebration going a little longer. Voodoo Doughnut will give away free Astros-themed sprinkle cakes on Wednesday, November 9.Really, the deal couldn't be simpler. The doughnuts will be available from 6 am until midnight at all three of Voodoo's Houston-area locations — Washington Avenue, Montrose, and Cypress. Limit one per customer."When your local team wins the World Series, you go big,” Voodoo Doughnut CEO Chris Schultz said in a statement. “The Astros have given the city of Houston something to celebrate and with the popularity of our Astros sprinkle cake promotion throughout the playoffs, we knew this was going to be a sweet way to join the festivities.”As Schultz notes, Voodoo had been selling the sprinkle cakes for 50 cents throughout the Astros playoff run. It's a classic cake doughnut topped with white icing and blue and orange sprinkles.Although no purchase is required to claim the offer, Voodoo is probably hoping customers pick up another treat or two from the cult-favorite, Portland-based chain. Signature items include the bacon maple bar, the dirt, and the Voodoo Doll with raspberry jelly filling.
Bustling Lower Heights mixed-use development adds breakfast, healthy fare, spas, and more
A Heights-area mixed-use development is expanding with new restaurant and retail tenants. Gulf Coast Commercial Group has signed the new arrivals to the Lower Heights District, the 24-acre, Kroger and Home Depot-anchored development that's located just south of the Heights near the intersection of Studemont and I-10 . Leading the list is Flat Top Grill, which is scheduled to open in December. Part of the Dallas-based Mongolian Concepts Restaurant Group (Genghis Grill), the restaurant provides diners with the ability to build-their-own meals from more than 80 ingredients, including vegetables, scratch-made sauces, proteins, and spices. The flexible menu caters to those seeking...
Pop rock powerhouse Paramore heads to Houston on new North American arena tour
Houston fans of alterna-emo-pop group Paramore and their radio-ready hooks can catch the trio next year during a just-announced stadium tour. The act famous for anthemic singles such as "Ain't It Fun," "Misery Business," and "Still Into You" will hit Toyota Center on July 11, 2023, with Foals and The Linda Lindas as openers. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 am Friday, November 11 at ToyotaCenter.com. To protect tickets from mass-purchasing scalpers, the tour is partnering with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform on two presales; those interested can register for both presales here now through Monday,...
New Southern-inspired restaurant and bar rocks Houston with live music, classic fare, and more
A group of Houston hospitality veterans are putting a fresh spin on one of the Richmond Strip’s most iconic destinations. Rockhouse Southern Kitchen will open next year in the former Billy Blues/Diablo Loco space at 6025 Richmond Ave. The partners behind the Warwick, a Southern-inspired restaurant that opened earlier this year in the former Houston’s space on Westheimer, have once again teamed up to create Rockhouse. They include Prospect Park co-owner Rob Wright, Bar 5015 owner Steve Rogers, Slowpokers co-owner Mazen Baltagi, and local attorney Kurt Agomuo. Collectively, the group has operated everything from coffee shops to steakhouses and brings...
9 best November food and drink events in Houston — from Butcher's Ball to Tokyo Night Festival
Fall festival season is in full swing, and, of course Houston hospitality professionals are participating in a number of fun events, many of which raise money for worthy causes. From bar takeovers to sommelier competitions to Tokyo-inspired street festival, the next month offers plenty of food-focused opportunities to experience something different. Below are nine of our favorites: Licorería Limantour Bar Takeover at Julep, November 1Houston’s James Beard Award-winning cocktail bar will celebrate Dia de los Muertos by welcoming Licorería Limantour co-owner Benjamin Padrón and bar manager Eduardo Nava for a one night only takeover event. Recently named the No. 4 bar in...
Magnificent Memorial-area mansion shatters record as most expensive home sold in Houston
Houston is no stranger to multi-million dollar home sales. Driving through River Oaks, Hunter's Creek, or West U means passing home after home with seven-figure price tags. But, 120 Carnarvon Dr. is special. Tucked into the beautifully wooded acres behind the tony Houstonian Club and Spa, the home dubbed The Manor on Carnarvon recently sold for more than $20 million, setting a record for the most-expensive single-family home sale in MLS in Houston history.Sworn to secrecy, representatives from listing firm Douglas Elliman Realty couldn't disclose the actual sale price to CultureMap. Suffice it to say, as it was once listed...
Here's what to know about the Houston Astros World Series championship downtown parade
The Houston Astros have clinched their second World Series title in five years and since the Saturday, November 5 win, nearly all of Houston has been celebrating. Now, tens of thousands are expected to scream for the team on Monday, November 7 at the official World Series Parade downtown.Fans can catch the 1.7-mile parade starting at noon at Preston Street and Smith Street and will run to Tuam Street and Smith Street.City officials ask attendees to arrive early and to take advantage of ridesharing agencies, Houston METRO, or even carpool. To that end, METRO rides will be free all day...
Houston cozies up as a top winter travel destination for warm-weather lovers
For Texans, winter in the Lone Star State brings a long-awaited respite from six months of unbearable heat. We're pretty content to finally leave the house without a double (or triple) layer of SPF. But for tourists, winter in Texas brings respite from the opposite problem: colder climates where locals actually experience things like rain and snow. A recent WalletHub study shows Texas taking three of the top 10 "best winter vacation destinations for warm-weather lovers," with Houston landing at No. 7.Specifically, Houston scores top marks for lowest travel costs (No. 1) and most attractions (No. 9). Comparing around 70...
Generous ghouls raise nearly $1M at Houston SPCA's annual Howl-O-Ween Ball
This year’s Howl-O-Ween Ball was a spooktacular event for Houston SPCA, raising $915,000 to help support the rescue and protection organization’s lifesaving work.A sell-out crowd of more than 350 gathered at the large, open-air Equine Rescue Arena on the Houston SPCA's Campus for All Animals for the event, which was co-chaired by longtime supporter and board member Zane Carruth, along with Cheryl Byington, a rescue dog mom and fierce animal lover.The elegantly decorated soiree by Bergner & Johnson was filled with gauzy ghosts, candelabras, and pumpkins for the cocktail hour, where elegantly costumed guests bid on items that included a...
12 best November performances no Houston theater fan should miss
While some Halloween spirit remains in November — including ghost stories (4th Wall Theatre), friendly sea monsters (the Alley) and possible zombies (Rec Room) — it’s beginning to look a lot like holiday shows for much of this month.Look for a brand-new Christmas Carol, holiday cabaret, Christmas Motown, Panto and our favorite Nutty prince. Those whose plans are to Bah Humbug until December can stay in a holiday-free zone with some blue men, singing queens, farcical French servants, and the Catastrophic gang.Blue Man Group from Performing Arts Houston (November 5 and 6)If you’re already feeling a bit blue as...
Bustling Medical Center Starbucks joins Upper Kirby outpost as second to unionize
Another Houston-area Starbucks plans to join the growing movement of unionized coffee shops. Workers at the 6400 Fannin St. location announced their intentions via a letter distributed by Starbucks Workers United.In the letter, which is signed by nine employees “and those who wish to remain anonymous,” they note that their decision to organize is based on a high rate of employee turnover at the store, which the authors attribute to labor cuts, insufficient wage increases, and other “unaddressed partner concerns.”“We understand these are not issues unique to our store or our store’s management, but rather problems that exist on...
Sneak peek of Houston's new live fire steakhouse, plus the latest food news
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Sambrooks Management Group founder Michael Sambrooks and executive chef Louis Maldonado join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to preview Andiron, the company's new live fire steakhouse that will open in December in the historic Star Engraving building on Allen Parkway.The conversation begins with Maldonado, who competed on the New Orleans season of Top Chef and was named People magazine's sexiest chef in 2018, discussing the roots of his culinary career and his decision to move to Houston to work at Andiron. Sambrooks talks about the decision to open a steakhouse and...
Houston Astros wives and Mattress Mack lead our week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Houston Astros wives dish on their favorite game day foods, styles, and superstitions. Kara McCullers, Kat Pressly, and Janelise Maldonado shared their game day rituals.2. Mattress Mack explains f-bomb-laden exchange with Philadelphia fan. The viral clip showed a different side of the usually good-natured store owner.3. Texas' Big Bend named one of the world's must-see destinations for 2023. The park welcomed a record 581,000 visitors in 2021.4. Houston's beloved Jewish bakery opens in Tanglewood with fave treats and coffee drinks. It's the bakery's first new location since 2014. 5. Barstool Sports founder-internet celeb Dave Portnoy tears into 2 Houston pies for famed One Bite Reviews. One restaurant earned a strong 7.8 score, while the other left Portnoy shaking his head.
Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña gets flashy grill treatment from local celeb jeweler
Red-hot Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña is having his best week ever. Fresh off a World Series title in his rookie year — one that saw him replace the dearly departed Carlos Correa — Peña was just named the 2022 World Series MVP.Peña, a 23-year-old phenom who's a heartthrob receiving total random marriage proposals, is also about to flash his winning smile with the help of a local celeb designer. Johnny Dang, a jeweler who regularly outfits stars and rappers with diamond good and grillz, welcomed the Astros star to be fitted for a custom grill of his own...
All the unforgettable scenes from the Houston Astros downtown championship parade
Photo by Marco Torres/@MarcoFromHoustonBeloved Astros manager Dusty Baker carries the trophy with pride. Photo by Steven DevadanamAlex Bregman chatted with the media before the parade. Photo by Marco Torres/@MarcoFromHoustonWorld Series MVP Jeremy Peña said he was on "Cloud 9." Photo by Marco Torres/@MarcoFromHoustonFramber Valdez holds court. Photo by Marco Torres/@MarcoFromHoustonMattress Mack enters Minute Maid. Photo by Steven DevadanamFans Lee, Candace, and little Luna hit the...
Where to shop in Houston right now: 14 must-hit spots for November
Welp, Halloween is officially over. It is time to trade the pumpkins for turkeys and (gulp, dare we say it) Christmas trees. This month's shopping guide is perfect for those who can't wait to put an extra jingle in their step or enjoy checking off to-do lists. It is a mix of luxury, practical and convenient shopping options – perfect for early Christmas purchases or just enjoying Houston's retail abundance. Anea Hill the buzzy River Oaks District hosts famed designer and Bachelor alum AshLee Frazier in a three-month shopping experience showcasing her brand ANEA HILL. Guests can shop ANEA HILL...
