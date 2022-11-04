Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Prisma Health eliminates positions following issues from pandemic
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health confirmed that positions at the company were recently eliminated because of the negative pressures that the pandemic put on operations and finances. Officials said 55 executive and management positions were removed from their workforce of nearly 29,000. “Across the country, many healthcare organizations...
FOX Carolina
Greenville postpones opening of Ice on Main after unexpected warm temperatures
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that Ice on Main will open later this year after unseasonably warm temperatures impacted the ice. Greenville explained the situation in a post they shared on Facebook. According to officials, anyone with tickets for the canceled dates will get a refund.
FOX Carolina
Union County mourns passing of fire chief
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union County officials announced the passing of fire coordinator Dennis Merrifield. According to Merrifield’s daughter, he was 59 years old when he passed on Nov. 6. Dennis Merrifield served in the fire service for more than thirty-six years in Florida (Ft. Myers, Bayshore, Estero), in Georgia (Statesboro, Barrow County), and most recently in South Carolina (Union County) as Director of Emergency Services and Fire Chief Coordinator.
FOX Carolina
Upstate bakery makes list of Oprah’s Favorite Things
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg bakery with a rich backstory made the annual list of Oprah’s Favorite Things. This is the fourth time the business has been mentioned. The sweet potato cake, a new flavor from Caroline’s Cakes, earned a spot under the ‘food gifts’ section. Caroline’s...
FOX Carolina
Greenville faith groups join together in fight for justice and equity
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 200 people gathered inside Westminster Presbyterian Church’s sanctuary. But, it wasn’t for church service, it was a large community meeting. Nearly 20 different church congregations gathered to form the organization GOAL—which stands for Greenville Organized for Accountable Leadership. It’s the first...
FOX Carolina
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Union County
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Fire Department says they’re responding to a house fire on Mt. Tabor Rd. Officials say there’s no further details at this time, but stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
FOX Carolina
FBI conducts training exercise in Greenville County
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were training outside homes near a Greenville County subdivision on Monday. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large number of FBI agents in the 1600 block of West Georgia Road. Nearby residents said agents have been on...
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Man dies in hospital following crash in Spartanburg Co.
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man has died following a crash in Chesnee overnight. 31-year-old Willie Justin Harris was taken to the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center just before 1 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. The coroner said Harris was involved...
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. deputies investigating after $4000 worth clothing items stolen from flea market
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than $4000 worth of tie-dye hoodies and shirts were stolen from a flea market in October. Deputies say between Oct. 23 and Oct. 28 a multitude of miscellaneous clothing items were stolen from a unit...
FOX Carolina
Veterans celebrated at SC Veterans Upstate Salute
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As we approach Veterans Day, celebrations for the men and women who have served this country are already beginning. The SC Upstate Veterans Salute took over Fluor Field on Sunday, an event organizers say is one of the largest for veterans in the state each year.
FOX Carolina
FBI agents conduct training exercise in Simpsonville
Evening anchor Justin Dougherty speaks with Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham on what he would do if elected governor of South Carolina. The Beaver Blood Moon eclipse will appear early Tuesday morning. It begins around 3am and reaches totality around 5am. During totality, it will appear red. Four Legged Friends: Noodle.
FOX Carolina
2 new bloodhound-tracking K9s join Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office wants to introduce two of their newest K-9 deputies, Lily and Tank. Lily and Tank are bloodhound-tracking canines, according to the agency. Using the odor image as a reference, Lily and Tank will be trained to track a human’s trail, comprised of scents including breath, sweat vapor, and skin rafts for the sheriff’s office.
FOX Carolina
Investigation underway after house fire in Union County
LOCKHART, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Lockhart Fire Department responded to a house fire that happened Saturday night in Union County. According to the department, the call came in at around 8:43 p.m. regarding a house fire on Mt. Tabor Church Road. Officials said that no one was hurt and...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for possibly armed and dangerous suspect in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a suspect near Jordan Crest Court that could be armed and dangerous. Officials said deputies were trying to serve a warrant when the suspect ran off. Deputies described the suspect, Devonte Finley, as a...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.
HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday in Honea Path. According to deputies, 45-year-old David Alley was seen along Highway 252 on November 4. If anyone has information about his whereabouts, submit a tip anonymously...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Crash kills 1, injures several others in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead and several others are hurt after a crash Tuesday morning. Troopers said a Lexus was heading north on Highway 28 while two Chevy pickups were heading south around 7:13 a.m. The three vehicles collided, the driver of the Chevy pickup truck tugging a boat.
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. woman charged for allegedly kidnapping man who owed her money
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Fair Play woman was recently charged for allegedly kidnapping a man and forcing him to pay back a loan he took from her. Deputies said the suspect, 48-year-old Virginia Lea Driver, was charged with Kidnapping and...
FOX Carolina
Seneca man accused of kidnapping, tying up woman with phone charger
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Seneca man was recently charged for allegedly kidnapping a woman over the weekend. Deputies said they responded to a house on Beverly Drive on Saturday night after someone called 911 but quickly hung up. When deputies...
FOX Carolina
Man arrested on multiple charges including breaking into 4 vehicles
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -– The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on multiple charges after breaking into four vehicles in October. Deputies said following an investigation 30-year-old Nyah Binghi Tafari Adderley was charged with breaking into a 2018 Subaru Outback, a 2019 Toyota Highlander, a 2015 Honda CRV and a 2010 Toyota Corolla at South Cove County Park on Oct. 15.
FOX Carolina
Police find missing endangered man last seen leaving hospital
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police have found a missing endangered man with dementia and he is safe at home. Police say 77-year-old James Waters left Spartanburg Medical Center in his silver 2020 Honda CRV with license number 229903W at around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 7.
Comments / 0