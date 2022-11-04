ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

FOX Carolina

Prisma Health eliminates positions following issues from pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health confirmed that positions at the company were recently eliminated because of the negative pressures that the pandemic put on operations and finances. Officials said 55 executive and management positions were removed from their workforce of nearly 29,000. “Across the country, many healthcare organizations...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Union County mourns passing of fire chief

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union County officials announced the passing of fire coordinator Dennis Merrifield. According to Merrifield’s daughter, he was 59 years old when he passed on Nov. 6. Dennis Merrifield served in the fire service for more than thirty-six years in Florida (Ft. Myers, Bayshore, Estero), in Georgia (Statesboro, Barrow County), and most recently in South Carolina (Union County) as Director of Emergency Services and Fire Chief Coordinator.
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate bakery makes list of Oprah’s Favorite Things

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg bakery with a rich backstory made the annual list of Oprah’s Favorite Things. This is the fourth time the business has been mentioned. The sweet potato cake, a new flavor from Caroline’s Cakes, earned a spot under the ‘food gifts’ section. Caroline’s...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville faith groups join together in fight for justice and equity

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 200 people gathered inside Westminster Presbyterian Church’s sanctuary. But, it wasn’t for church service, it was a large community meeting. Nearly 20 different church congregations gathered to form the organization GOAL—which stands for Greenville Organized for Accountable Leadership. It’s the first...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

FBI conducts training exercise in Greenville County

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were training outside homes near a Greenville County subdivision on Monday. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large number of FBI agents in the 1600 block of West Georgia Road. Nearby residents said agents have been on...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Man dies in hospital following crash in Spartanburg Co.

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man has died following a crash in Chesnee overnight. 31-year-old Willie Justin Harris was taken to the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center just before 1 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. The coroner said Harris was involved...
CHESNEE, SC
FOX Carolina

Veterans celebrated at SC Veterans Upstate Salute

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As we approach Veterans Day, celebrations for the men and women who have served this country are already beginning. The SC Upstate Veterans Salute took over Fluor Field on Sunday, an event organizers say is one of the largest for veterans in the state each year.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

FBI agents conduct training exercise in Simpsonville

Evening anchor Justin Dougherty speaks with Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham on what he would do if elected governor of South Carolina. The Beaver Blood Moon eclipse will appear early Tuesday morning. It begins around 3am and reaches totality around 5am. During totality, it will appear red. Four Legged Friends: Noodle.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

2 new bloodhound-tracking K9s join Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office wants to introduce two of their newest K-9 deputies, Lily and Tank. Lily and Tank are bloodhound-tracking canines, according to the agency. Using the odor image as a reference, Lily and Tank will be trained to track a human’s trail, comprised of scents including breath, sweat vapor, and skin rafts for the sheriff’s office.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Investigation underway after house fire in Union County

LOCKHART, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Lockhart Fire Department responded to a house fire that happened Saturday night in Union County. According to the department, the call came in at around 8:43 p.m. regarding a house fire on Mt. Tabor Church Road. Officials said that no one was hurt and...
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.

HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday in Honea Path. According to deputies, 45-year-old David Alley was seen along Highway 252 on November 4. If anyone has information about his whereabouts, submit a tip anonymously...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Crash kills 1, injures several others in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead and several others are hurt after a crash Tuesday morning. Troopers said a Lexus was heading north on Highway 28 while two Chevy pickups were heading south around 7:13 a.m. The three vehicles collided, the driver of the Chevy pickup truck tugging a boat.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Seneca man accused of kidnapping, tying up woman with phone charger

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Seneca man was recently charged for allegedly kidnapping a woman over the weekend. Deputies said they responded to a house on Beverly Drive on Saturday night after someone called 911 but quickly hung up. When deputies...
SENECA, SC
FOX Carolina

Man arrested on multiple charges including breaking into 4 vehicles

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -– The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on multiple charges after breaking into four vehicles in October. Deputies said following an investigation 30-year-old Nyah Binghi Tafari Adderley was charged with breaking into a 2018 Subaru Outback, a 2019 Toyota Highlander, a 2015 Honda CRV and a 2010 Toyota Corolla at South Cove County Park on Oct. 15.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find missing endangered man last seen leaving hospital

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police have found a missing endangered man with dementia and he is safe at home. Police say 77-year-old James Waters left Spartanburg Medical Center in his silver 2020 Honda CRV with license number 229903W at around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 7.
SPARTANBURG, SC

