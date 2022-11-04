Read full article on original website
Big Pharma will eventually control this market. No 'locals' will be able to profit from it...."tis reserved for the big boys..". Wait and see. Mexican Cartels silently involved? They already control most 'grow farms' in California. Just saying...beware!
Marijuana is on the ballot in 5 states
Marijuana Will Be Legal in Half the U.S. If These Ballot Measures Pass in the 2022 Midterms
States exempt from federal gun laws
Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana
These 5 States Could Legalize Recreational Pot Use in the Midterms
Is recreational marijuana on the ballot in Ohio this November?
North Dakota among five states with cannabis legalization ballot measures
Cannabis Faces Tougher Battle on the Ballot in Five States Tuesday
Legalizing Recreational Marijuana in Maryland Up to Voters
