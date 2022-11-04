Read full article on original website
Election results: Pennsylvania governor
WGAL News 8 is your home for updated Pennsylvania election results - on air and online. Check back frequently for the latest midterm election results. On this page, we have vote totals for Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, including an interactive map showing how the state is voting and a look at the national balance of power for governors. If you don't see the interactive maps and balance of power breakdowns, go to this page.
Former Pa. governors ask candidates Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro to accept results of Nov. 8 election
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
Matt Cartwright vs. Jim Bognet | Election Day updates for PA Congress, 8th District
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Incumbent Matt Cartwright (D) and Jim Bognet (R) are running in the general election in Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District on November 8, 2022. Rep. Cartwright voted just after 8 a.m. at the Greenwood Hose Company in Moosic. Cartwright pointed to his position on the House Appropriations...
LIVE UPDATES: Voters hit the polls in Western Pennsylvania for 2022 midterm election
Channel 11 is your election headquarters and we have everything you need to know before heading to the polls on Tuesday for the midterm elections. We will have coverage on-air and online, as well as live updates below. Download our WPXI News app for updates throughout the day, as well as alerts when results start to come in.
All eyes on Pennsylvania as Democrats hope to retain control of the Senate
A voter celebrates the arrival of Election Day at the Bryn Athyn Borough Hall polling station in Huntingdon Valley, Pa.Win McNamee / Getty Images. The hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania is one of the most closely watched matchups, and one of the most expensive.
PA Gov. Quietly Signs $2 Billion Energy Tax Credit Package
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) has quietly signed a $2 billion tax credit package for the energy industry. Credit: Karl Hendon (Getty Images) Wolf, 73, has served as the Keystone State's governor since 2015. Last week, he signed House Bill 1059 into law, benefitting the hydrogen production, milk processing, and biomedical research industries.
How Disputes Over Vote Certification Could Play Out in Pennsylvania Counties After 2022 Election
HARRISBURG, Pa. — When polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, a nearly three-week process to finalize and certify results will begin, a period in which candidates could lodge objections to certain votes and spark protracted legal fights that would draw out a normally routine process. (Pictured above:...
‘It’s going to come down to every single vote,’ Fetterman says at Harrisburg campaign stop
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman sat down with state Rep. Patty Kim, D-Dauphin, for a discussion with voters Sunday morning in Harrisburg, talking about his stroke, policy decisions, and what he described as the “stark choice” between himself and Republican nominee Mehmet Oz. The post ‘It’s going to come down to every single vote,’ Fetterman says at Harrisburg campaign stop appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Where do Pennsylvania polls stand ahead of Election Day?
Lots of money, lots of time, and lots of attention have all been focused on purple Pennsylvania, and it all comes down to Nov. 8.
Confusion persists around incorrectly dated and undated mail-in ballots
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We’re just hours away from polls opening across Pennsylvania. “All the volunteers that come out to the polls to run a smooth election, they’re ready to go," said Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino. But, a surprise weekend request from the Pennsylvania Department of State...
Sen. Doug Mastriano makes closing case for governor in take-no-prisoners speech at Harrisburg church
HARRISBURG - A fiesty, fiery Doug Mastriano emptied his rhetorical guns at a Harrisburg church Friday night, opening the last weekend of his unorthodox run for governor of Pennsylvania with a take-no-prisoners speech made remarkable by new levels of spite aimed at his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro. In a rally...
Centre County polls to be monitored by DOJ
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Justice Department announced its plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. Among those that will be monitored is 5 Pennsylvania counties, including Centre County. The other 4 that will be monitored are Berks County, […]
The colonel’s brigade: If Doug Mastriano wins this election, he’ll have a grassroots army to thank
According to conventional wisdom, Doug Mastriano should be the leader of a lost cause in this year’s Pennsylvania governor’s race. He’s been outspent by a 30-1 margin on television advertising - still the medium by which most casual voters are reached. He was left at the altar by most major Republican political action committees and their big-pocketed donors.
Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pennsylvania
Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
Dem gubernatorial candidate Shapiro vows Pennsylvania will 'never be a right-to-work state'
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running as the Democratic nominee for governor, told a crowd Friday that Pennsylvania will "never be a 'right-to-work' state."
As midterms near, clergy in Pennsylvania and other states preach politics and civics lessons
“God is greater than parties. If we catch some of that spirit, perhaps we can begin to heal the deep divisions that beset our nation and our world.”. Across America, faith leaders have squeezed in some final messages about the midterm elections during their worship services this weekend. Some passionately took stands on divisive issues such as immigration and abortion; others pleaded for an easing of the political polarization fracturing their communities and their nation.
Pennsylvania voters ‘a little bit nervous’ ahead of close midterms elections
Candidates from both parties are making one last final push for undecided voters’ support as a new NBC News’ poll signals that enthusiasm for the midterm elections across the country remains high. NBC News’ Maura Barrett explains what to expect in the last full day of campaigning in Pennsylvania, where the states’ Senate and governor races are neck and neck. Nov. 7, 2022.
Early voting wraps up in Delaware with one county outpacing the rest
Early voting is completed in Delaware, and the state Department of Elections is pleased with the numbers. The final numbers are not in yet, with some ballots still being scanned as of early Monday afternoon, but one county was head-and-shoulders above the rest. "Based on the numbers we do have...
Three candidates face off in race for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District
(WHTM) — The race is on in the Midstate for the 10th Congressional District. The district includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York Counties. Republican incumbent Scott Perry is running for reelection. He is being challenged by Democrat and Harrisburg city councilwoman Shamaine Daniels, and a third candidate is looking for votes as well.
Pa. Gov. candidate Josh Shapiro talks campaign, issues, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania governor's race is a highly watched contest both locally and nationally. CBS3 talked to Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro about several key issues facing the commonwealth, particularly Philadelphia.It's the final push to get out the vote in Pennsylvania, with Shapiro setting out on a dizzying bus tour, crisscrossing the state."Over the next week we're gonna be hitting 21 counties rural, urban, suburban communities," the Pennsylvania attorney general said. "We're starting in Erie and we'll be closing this out in my hometown of Abington."CBS3 spoke with Shapiro about his mobile campaign strategy. A recent CBS News poll...
