Election results: Pennsylvania governor

WGAL News 8 is your home for updated Pennsylvania election results - on air and online. Check back frequently for the latest midterm election results. On this page, we have vote totals for Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, including an interactive map showing how the state is voting and a look at the national balance of power for governors. If you don't see the interactive maps and balance of power breakdowns, go to this page.
PA Gov. Quietly Signs $2 Billion Energy Tax Credit Package

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) has quietly signed a $2 billion tax credit package for the energy industry. Credit: Karl Hendon (Getty Images) Wolf, 73, has served as the Keystone State's governor since 2015. Last week, he signed House Bill 1059 into law, benefitting the hydrogen production, milk processing, and biomedical research industries.
‘It’s going to come down to every single vote,’ Fetterman says at Harrisburg campaign stop

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman sat down with state Rep. Patty Kim, D-Dauphin, for a discussion with voters Sunday morning in Harrisburg, talking about his stroke, policy decisions, and what he described as the “stark choice” between himself and Republican nominee Mehmet Oz. The post ‘It’s going to come down to every single vote,’ Fetterman says at Harrisburg campaign stop appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Centre County polls to be monitored by DOJ

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Justice Department announced its plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. Among those that will be monitored is 5 Pennsylvania counties, including Centre County. The other 4 that will be monitored are Berks County, […]
The colonel’s brigade: If Doug Mastriano wins this election, he’ll have a grassroots army to thank

According to conventional wisdom, Doug Mastriano should be the leader of a lost cause in this year’s Pennsylvania governor’s race. He’s been outspent by a 30-1 margin on television advertising - still the medium by which most casual voters are reached. He was left at the altar by most major Republican political action committees and their big-pocketed donors.
Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pennsylvania

Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
As midterms near, clergy in Pennsylvania and other states preach politics and civics lessons

“God is greater than parties. If we catch some of that spirit, perhaps we can begin to heal the deep divisions that beset our nation and our world.”. Across America, faith leaders have squeezed in some final messages about the midterm elections during their worship services this weekend. Some passionately took stands on divisive issues such as immigration and abortion; others pleaded for an easing of the political polarization fracturing their communities and their nation.
Pennsylvania voters ‘a little bit nervous’ ahead of close midterms elections

Candidates from both parties are making one last final push for undecided voters’ support as a new NBC News’ poll signals that enthusiasm for the midterm elections across the country remains high. NBC News’ Maura Barrett explains what to expect in the last full day of campaigning in Pennsylvania, where the states’ Senate and governor races are neck and neck. Nov. 7, 2022.
Early voting wraps up in Delaware with one county outpacing the rest

Early voting is completed in Delaware, and the state Department of Elections is pleased with the numbers. The final numbers are not in yet, with some ballots still being scanned as of early Monday afternoon, but one county was head-and-shoulders above the rest. "Based on the numbers we do have...
Pa. Gov. candidate Josh Shapiro talks campaign, issues, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania governor's race is a highly watched contest both locally and nationally. CBS3 talked to Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro about several key issues facing the commonwealth, particularly Philadelphia.It's the final push to get out the vote in Pennsylvania, with Shapiro setting out on a dizzying bus tour, crisscrossing the state."Over the next week we're gonna be hitting 21 counties rural, urban, suburban communities," the Pennsylvania attorney general said. "We're starting in Erie and we'll be closing this out in my hometown of Abington."CBS3 spoke with Shapiro about his mobile campaign strategy. A recent CBS News poll...
