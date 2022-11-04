Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Related
wabi.tv
Free veterans’ resources at AYCC Friday
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Alfond Youth and Community Center in Waterville is holding a Veteran’s Appreciation Week before Friday’s Veterans Day holiday. All week long, veterans will be able to use the equipment and resources at the center for free. The YMCA also offers a 15 percent...
wabi.tv
Maine Discovery Museum getting exhibit update
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve visited the Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor recently, you may have noticed something is missing. Over the last month, the long-standing river exhibit has been demolished to make way for a new and improved one. We’re told it took a lot of wear...
wabi.tv
Bangor Community Connector offers free Election Day rides
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor voters in need of a ride Tuesday have a free option courtesy of the Community Connector. Election Day is a free fare day. Bus drivers will take riders to and from the Cross Insurance Center to vote. The City says you just have to inform...
wabi.tv
Windswept Gardens hosts indoor craft fair
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Over the weekend Windswept Gardens welcomed in the public for their Harvest Fest. While the weather in November is traditionally frightful. Inside the greenhouse it was certainly delightful. “And now we know why Frosty melted!” said vendor Laura Scott of the warmth inside the greenhouse.
wabi.tv
Challenger Learning Center hosts annual potato drive
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year!. You can stock up on your potatoes and help your community, in one sweep. The Challenger Learning Center in Bangor is hosting their Annual Spud Drive. The drive supports them and the Salvation Army of Bangor. $25 gets you a...
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Tank
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Tank, a 3-year-old mixed breed. For more information, click here.
wabi.tv
17th annual Rock and Gem Show in Brewer this weekend
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Saturday marked the start of the 17th Annual Rock and Gem Show. Hosted by the Penobscot Mineral and Lapidary Club, this is the show’s second consecutive year since COVID-19 put the event out of commission in 2020. The show features over 20 vendors, the majority...
wabi.tv
Bangor faces plow driver shortage
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been a nice run of mild weather, but here in Maine we know the snow will be here eventually. In Bangor, the only question is - who will plow it?. The city’s public works department is down 13 people from its 40-person plow team. They would like to make at least five hires to get the deficit down to eight, which is what it was last year when they were able to make it work.
wabi.tv
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Bennoch Rd in Alton
ALTON, Maine (WABI) - A portion of the Bennoch Rd near Alton Grocery Store is closed due to a wildland fire. Old Town Public Safety tells us that the road is expected to be closed for a few hours while putting out the fire. The fire was caused by a...
wabi.tv
Rockland police grappling with a juvenile crime wave
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland is dealing with a rash of crimes committed by juveniles. Close to 100 calls in just the last three months. Like the town of Fairfield, Rockland police say there is growing concern in part due to current legal constraints. “Rockland is not the only place...
wabi.tv
Officials investigating body found in Parkman
PARKMAN, Maine (WABI) - Officials are responding after a body was found in Parkman Sunday. The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office tells us the death is not considered suspicious. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.
wabi.tv
Breezy & Warm This Afternoon, Much Cooler Air On The Way
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will cross the state today. Showers associated with the front have exited the state and we will see plenty of sunshine statewide for the remainder of the day. Colder air will gradually move in behind the front as the day progresses. Highs will reach the 60s to low 70s for highs through early afternoon then gradually fall to the 40s north and 50s elsewhere by late afternoon and early evening. Record highs will still be possible today before the colder air arrives. Winds will turn to the west/northwest this afternoon with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible. Skies will be clear tonight. The northwest wind will remain gusty through the overnight with gusts to 30 MPH possible. As the colder air continues to move in, temperatures will drop back to the 30s for overnight lows, feeling colder with the wind factored in.
Comments / 0