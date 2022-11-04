Read full article on original website
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Zendesk to lay off 5% of staff, including employees at San Francisco HQ
It's been a rough year for the software company.
Housing costs in major cities have surged in recent years with residents of many cities experiencing 20- to nearly 50% increases in both rent and home prices. Even in a downturn, there’s not much escape for anyone who needs a place to live.
sfbayview.com
Trouble selling Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island condos
According to D6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, rumors of San Francisco’s death are greatly exaggerated. Housing is in trouble nationwide. Kick this up a notch in the City and County of San Francisco. The formerly popular city itself is in jeopardy. You can watch more of Dorsey’s Coffee at this...
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood to Look at $40 Million High Diversion Organics Operating Facility
On Tuesday, the City of Brentwood could begin the first step in a multi-year process towards developing a high diversion organics operating facility. The city council will take up the item on Tuesday where they will be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding with Anergia Services to investigate the facility to assist the city meet requirements to the organic waste disposal as required with SB 1383.
The Bay Area cities with the most poorly maintained streets and roads
Streets in one Bay Area city are deteriorating faster than they can be maintained. As it stands, not much can be done to change it.
Rainfall adds up to impressive totals across SF Bay Area
Heavy rain soaked the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
Legendary San Francisco Italian restaurant Original Joe's plans East Bay expansion
Perhaps San Francisco's most legendary Italian American eatery is expanding to the East Bay.
State of emergency declared in school payroll fiasco; teachers union files complaint
Following 10 months of ongoing payroll errors that have affected more than 3,000 educators and staffers, San Francisco’s teachers union and the school district each chose Monday morning to make a big move. The United Educators of San Francisco today filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge with the California...
NBC Bay Area
Powerball Jackpot Just Shy of $2 Billion, Attracts Many Bay Area Players
The Powerball is just shy of $2 billion Monday and it’s attracting those who won’t normally play the game. Many bought tickets at a 76 gas station in San Leandro after someone won $1.1 million over the weekend. Those who bought tickets Monday hoped lightning would strike the...
Dozens of San Jose commission seats are empty
San Jose commissions play a significant role in city government, giving residents an official capacity to provide input on local policies and decisions. But with dozens of vacancies, some worry those voices are missing. San Jose’s 25 active commissions need 289 commissioners, and 59 seats are vacant. This means one...
svvoice.com
Sunnyvale Announces 2022 Community Award Winners
Sunnyvale paid tribute to one of the city’s biggest advocates for bicycle and pedestrian safety this year. Ari Feinsmith was the recipient of the City’s top honor, the Mayor’s Award of Excellence (individual). Feinsmith has dedicated much of his time in Sunnyvale to making the streets safer...
NBC Bay Area
Lone $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner in California; SF Player Wins Over $1 Million
The Bay Area did not have a billion-dollar winner in the Powerball draw, but someone in San Francisco came away with more than $1 million after matching five numbers, according to the California Lottery. A lone jackpot ticket in the $2.04 billion Powerball draw was sold in the Southern California...
Oakland launches low interest loan program to convert unpermitted dwellings
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – The City of Oakland on Friday announced the launching of a low interest loan program to help convert un-permitted accessory dwellings into legal units.The Accessory Dwelling Unit Loan Program will provide financing and technical assistance to low-income homeowners to convert an existing un-permitted secondary unit into a legal Accessory Dwelling Unit or Junior Accessory Dwelling Unit, city officials said.The program is designed to help ensure units that were developed outside of the required permitting process are safe, legal and continue to provide flexible housing options for tenants and family members, officials said.Participants can receive a deferred payment loan of up to $100,000 and guidance with the design, bidding, permitting and construction process.To be eligible, a property must be owner-occupied and a single-family residence that is in an Oakland "Opportunity Zone" in West Oakland along the Interstate Highway 880 corridor.Some properties in East Oakland will also be eligible.To qualify, household income must be at or below 80% of the area median for Alameda County, which currently is $87,700 for a two-person household and $109,000 for a four-person household.For more information, visit the city of Oakland's website.
‘It’s super-low turnout’: Early returns suggest many voters may sit out Tuesday’s election
Early voting numbers in parts of the Bay Area seem to indicate that turnout for Tuesday’s general election could be on the low side, but some officials expect a last-minute boost from in-person voters. With less than 24 hours before people are allowed to vote in person, only about...
thecomeback.com
Stanford president drops bombshell conference realignment news
Pac-12 realignment negotiations are already underway, according to Stanford president Marc Tessier-Lavigne. While nothing is imminent on the issue, Tessier-Lavigne obviously speaks with authority and says negotiations are ongoing at Faculty Senate meetings. “There is a lot that’s happening behind closed doors right now,” Tessier-Lavigne told the Stanford Daily. “I...
svvoice.com
Santa Clara ComicCon Returns to Central Park Library
The line stretched from the front of the Santa Clara Central Park Library and down the side as adults, teens and kids all anxiously awaited the return of Santa Clara ComicCon. After a COVID-length hiatus, the popular event was back on Oct. 22 and better than ever. Fans were excited about the return.
SFist
Sunday Links: $1.1M Powerball Ticket Sold in Bay Area
While no one won the $1.6B Powerball jackpot yet, a winning $1.1M ticket was sold in San Leandro. The winning ticket matched all five numbers and was sold at a 76 station located at 15199 Washington Avenue; Monday night's Powerball drawing is now set at $1.9B — $300M more than the previous record-breaking jackpot. [ABC7]
postnewsgroup.com
As Oakland Rent Strike at 3rd Avenue Building Continues, Management Hires Armed Guards
Since tenants living in the ReNew on Merritt building on 1130 3rd Ave. in Oakland started collectively withholding rent, management has hired armed guards. Rent-striking tenants say they are facing “harassment,” while management has said they hired the armed guards due to “threats” from tenants. Alexandra...
Expulsions rising in East San Jose schools
Expulsions are on the rise in one of San Jose’s largest school districts, another symptom of post-pandemic education. The East Side Union High School District had an uptick in expulsions last school year. As schools contend with the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on student behavior, the district is ensuring students who face expulsion have clear paths to reentry, officials said at a recent board meeting.
SFMTA announces opening schedule for Central Subway project
The long-awaited project's full-service will begin in January. You can check out the Central Subway later this month when it makes its debut with free, weekend-only service between the four new stations.
