CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man was shot today in north Clarksville, and police are asking the public to avoid the area. At about 12:45 p.m., police were called to a shooting on Wild Fern Lane, off of Tobacco Road, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. They found a man who had been shot in the side. He was flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Nashville, and his status has not been released.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO