WSMV
Two pedestrians injured in hit-and-run crash in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are looking for the driver who struck two pedestrians and then sped off on Tuesday afternoon. According to CPD, someone driving a white Chrysler 300 hit two pedestrians on Lafayette Road, between Orleans Drive and Darlene Drive, around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, then drove away.
Man flown to hospital after shooting in Clarksville neighborhood; police investigating
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the side in an area neighborhood Monday.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reports Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville man told police someone took over $39,000 from him between October 31st and Monday. Hopkinsville Police say someone took $39,800 from the man’s account with a money transfer without his consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as fraudulent use of a...
fox17.com
THP looking for suspect who fled from trooper during I-65 arrest
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is looking for a 26-year-old man they said fled from a trooper Sunday during an arrest on Interstate 65. THP says Sedric Stevenson was handcuffed on I-65 in Robertson County when he fled on foot. The trooper was attempting to put Stevenson in his patrol car at the time. The arresting officer chased after Stevenson but couldn't find him.
Metro police search for woman allegedly posing as rideshare driver, drugging passengers to steal wallets
Metro's Central Precinct detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who they believe may be posing as a rideshare driver, allegedly drugging passengers and stealing their wallets.
One person shot in Clarksville flown to hospital
An unidentified male was shot Monday afternoon in Clarksville and taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
whopam.com
HPD investigating North Main St. storage facility burglary
Over $25,000 worth of property was stolen out of a storage building in a burglary on North Main Street in Hopkinsville. The victim tells Hopkinsville police that force was used to get inside the building in the 1600 block of North Main sometime between October 30 and Sunday afternoon, with the unknown suspect taking a chainsaw and other various tools and building materials.
mainstreetclarksville.com
I-24 West site of multiple wrecks last week, with one fatality reported
Interstate 24, north of Nashville, experienced multiple wrecks in the first week of November in and near Montgomery County, with one resulting in a fatality. In Robertson County, at Exit 19, on Thursday, Nov. 3, shortly before 3 p.m., Clarksville resident Khandra Smalley, 59, was killed when the Honda Passport she was driving left the westbound lane of the interstate and struck a tree, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Man critically injured in shooting, crash near Tobacco Road in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man was shot today in north Clarksville, and police are asking the public to avoid the area. At about 12:45 p.m., police were called to a shooting on Wild Fern Lane, off of Tobacco Road, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. They found a man who had been shot in the side. He was flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Nashville, and his status has not been released.
17-year-old reported missing from Cheatham County
Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl from Cheatham County who has not been seen since last week.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hazel Street Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Hazel Street in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was turning into an apartment complex and made a wide turn crossing into the opposite lane of traffic and was hit by a truck behind the SUV. The driver of the...
Bounty hunters go to wrong house for man already in custody
A Goodlettsville family was frightened to death after men in tactical gear with flashlights and radios climbed over their back yard fence and banged on the couple's door.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in South Nashville
A shooting investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.
whopam.com
Home, vehicle hit by gunfire on Greenville Road
A home and two vehicles were hit by gunfire early Monday morning in a shooting incident on Greenville Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says the shots were fired from a southbound vehicle and two bullets struck a home in the 2200 block of Greenville Road just before 3:30 a.m.
Nashville Police Looking for Suspect in Fatal Hit and Run Case
November 4, 2022 – The public’s assistance is being sought in locating suspected hit and run driver, James Webster, 17, who is wanted for the June 26 two-car collision in the intersection of 40th Avenue North and Albion Street that claimed the life of Lasundra Rice, 41, who was the front seat passenger in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu being driven by her husband, Petrie Rice, 40, both of Nashville.
wnky.com
BGPD investigating shooting death on Spring Hollow Avenue; 1 arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says one man is dead following a shooting Sunday morning. BGPD officer Andrew Kilbourne says authorities received a call around 7:19 a.m. to respond to Spring Hollow Avenue. Kilbourne says the caller said their neighbor had been shot after the victim walked to their house and told them about his gunshot injuries.
whopam.com
HPD investigating theft of motorcycle
Hopkinsville police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle from a home on South Main Street. The victim told officers his 1996 Harley Davidson FLS Series bike was stolen sometime between October 28 and Saturday afternoon in the 300 block of South Main, with no suspects named on the report.
WSMV
Nashville man charged with murder found dead in jail cell
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - An inmate in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia, 20, of Nashville, was found unresponsive while detention deputies were doing...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Police Department hires 6 new officers
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Mayor Joe Pitts and Police Chief David Crockarell on Monday welcomed six new officers to the Clarksville Police Department. They are scheduled to attend the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy on Jan. 8. Until then they will be going through in-house training with the CPD training division.
Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center
An inmate was found dead Sunday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.
