SARS-CoV-2 Omicron's newest subvariant BQ.1.1 shows extraordinary immune evasion potential against vaccine sera

By Neha Mathur, Aimee Molineux
News-Medical.net
 4 days ago
Comments / 121

Frank Hurst
3d ago

idk bout this stuff but I was deadly sick Thursday night like I was kicked around like a government mule with 103.7 temp felt better next #worstfeelingofmylife

Reply(4)
9
cmmn senz
3d ago

ok?? that's very similar to the other corona viruses that are seasonal we've been dealing with over the yes so that doesn't surprise me

Reply
8
Gen Michalak
3d ago

So sick of getting sick!!! All bs vaccines. Done! Government is doing us all in. Prayers! Healing prayers are needed& a change in politicians… what happened to honesty & truth. Lies all lies are being fed

Reply(2)
13
