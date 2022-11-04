Read full article on original website
City Of Duluth Plans Raleigh Street Reconstruction Project For 2023
The City of Duluth is making plans for a reconstruction project on one of the busier "feeder" streets in West Duluth. During the 2023 road construction season, crews will work to make necessary improvements to Raleigh Street - between Grand Avenue/Highway 23 and 59th Avenue West. Looking at the task...
WNMT AM 650
Highway 53 Bridge Demolition To Begin
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The bridges on Highway 53 through Lincoln Park in Duluth will be demolished as part of the Twin Ports Interchange project. Beginning Monday, those in the Lincoln Park neighborhood can expect to hear some noise during the demolition mostly between the hours of 7 a-m and 7 p-m.
Southbound Lanes Of Garfield Avenue In Duluth To Close November 11-14
A temporary closure will have big consequences for some drivers this upcoming weekend. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting Twin Ports drivers about the closure of the southbound lanes of Garfield Avenue - November 11 through November 14. The closure will mean that Superior-bound traffic will have...
WDIO-TV
Duluth police: Level III predatory offender moving to West Duluth
On November 8, Duluth police sent out a notice to the public about a Level III predatory offender moving into West Duluth. According to the release, 80-year-old Daniel Harry Peria is now living on the 5600 block of Grand Avenue. According to the fact sheet sent by the Duluth Police...
Registration Is Still Open For Duluth’s 2022 Gobble Gallop Run/Walk Events
A great annual tradition is ready to once again hit the street in downtown Duluth! The Gobble Gallop 5K Run/Walk is back and registration is open now. I've run every Gobble Gallop, including virtually during the pandemic, and I remember the first one had hundreds of runners and now it's grown to a huge event that involves thousands of runners participating in the 5K, a 1 mile race and a kids event.
MNDOT Plans I-35 Bridge Replacements South Of Duluth In Hinckley
A series of four separate but geographically-connected I-35 bridge projects will impact traffic south of Duluth near Hinckley for a three year stretch, starting next summer. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working to get the details out ahead of time to minimize unplanned disruptions. The work will occur on...
Vote Now And Help Duluth’s Bentleyville Earn National Holiday Lights Honor
The Bentleyville "Tour Of Lights" will open for the 2022 season on Saturday, November 19, when Santa himself skydives into the popular attraction at 4:55 p.m. It's a great Northland holiday tradition and one that has earned national recognition. Even though they're not yet open to the public, USA TODAY...
Minnesota Man Found Drunk & Asleep Behind The Wheel In Courthouse Parking Lot
Don't drive drunk, find a sober ride home. That's the message from the Pine County Sheriff's Office after a man was recently arrested after being found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle parked at the county courthouse. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, the man was found recently by a deputy on routine patrol last week.
Helicopter Tours Now Being Booked For 2022 Bentleyville “Tour of Lights” In Duluth
The Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" will soon be open for the 2022 season and while hundreds of thousands of people walk through the attraction each year, there is a unique and breathtaking way for you to see it all, as well as the city of Duluth. Bentleyville Helicopter Tours are...
Spooky Abandoned Art Found Near Duluth’s Lakewalk
Art abandonment is the act or hobby of working on a piece of art and leaving it somewhere for someone else to find. One spooky piece of art was found recently near the Lakewalk. Art abandonment has been sweeping the nation for a few years, but I haven't seen or...
Duluth Named One of the ‘Most Magical Christmas Towns’ in America
We're all familiar with the aesthetic of a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie. It's a cute little town, that is meticulously decorated for the holidays. They're filled with lots of locally owned establishments where old high school flames get rekindled thanks to a secret hot cocoa recipe and the spirit of Christmas. Or something like that.
boreal.org
Strong fall storm on track
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 9, 2022. A strong fall storm is on track to affect the Northland from through Saturday, although most of the precipitation will occur today into Friday morning. This will be a messy system, bringing rain, snow, gusty winds, thunderstorms, and potentially freezing rain. One of the primary concerns with this system will be the potential for heavy snow accumulations in far north-central Minnesota. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of northeast Minnesota from Thursday morning to late Friday afternoon. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast later this week and stay tuned for additional updates!
mprnews.org
Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota from winds
Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power after multiple outages were reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday. Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in...
FOX 21 Online
Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives
VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
FOX 21 Online
Lake Superior Zoo Welcomes Second Baby Chinese Goral
DULUTH, Minn.–The Lake Superior Zoo is welcoming a newborn to their crew: a baby Chinese Goral. Baby Tyrone was born in the beginning of September and now he’s ready to play! The species resembles a small goat or deer and can be found in the wild of Vietnam, Laos, and China.
myklgr.com
Moose Lake man sentenced in Redwood County court for robbery in Milroy
A Moose Lake man, Sabyn Anthony Polfliet-Welvaert, age 22, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for several thefts near Milroy. According to court documents, on the morning of Sept. 19, 2020, Redwood County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a Milroy residence on a report of several thefts. The victims stated a number of items had been taken from their vehicles, including a checkbook, laptop computer, ThinkPad, purse, lunchbox, and a sweatshirt.
KEYC
Two teens arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two teens are arrested following a brief foot pursuit in North Mankato Thursday morning. According to a release from North Mankato Police, they were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Owatonna that was traveling toward the Mankato area on Highway 169 around 7:30 Thursday morning. Officers and a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent found the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Highway 169 with two males inside. According to police, as they approached, the driver fled in reverse, crashing into a parked car. Both occupants then fled on food but were captured a short time later with out incident.
Bong Center In Superior Hosts Free Thanksgiving Meals For Military, Veterans + Active
It's a way to give back and say thanks to those who put their lives on the line for our freedom. For the fifth year in a row, the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior will host a free Thanksgiving meal to all active military, veterans, and their families.
Lake Superior Zoo Introduces New Baby Goral
This is the cute content that we need as winter starts to creep up on us! The Lake Superior Zoo just announced the birth of a baby animal, expanding their already sweet pack of animals. Back in August, a baby monkey was born at the Lake Superior Zoo. The monkey...
City of Duluth Launches GetGreen App To Encourage Local Climate Change Behaviors
Living in a nature-rich part of the country like we do in the Northland, doing all we can to protect the environment just seems to come naturally. But there's always room for improvement. That's the impetus behind the launch of a new app that's tailored specifically towards Twin Ports residents.
B105
