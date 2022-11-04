ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

B105

City Of Duluth Plans Raleigh Street Reconstruction Project For 2023

The City of Duluth is making plans for a reconstruction project on one of the busier "feeder" streets in West Duluth. During the 2023 road construction season, crews will work to make necessary improvements to Raleigh Street - between Grand Avenue/Highway 23 and 59th Avenue West. Looking at the task...
DULUTH, MN
WNMT AM 650

Highway 53 Bridge Demolition To Begin

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The bridges on Highway 53 through Lincoln Park in Duluth will be demolished as part of the Twin Ports Interchange project. Beginning Monday, those in the Lincoln Park neighborhood can expect to hear some noise during the demolition mostly between the hours of 7 a-m and 7 p-m.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Southbound Lanes Of Garfield Avenue In Duluth To Close November 11-14

A temporary closure will have big consequences for some drivers this upcoming weekend. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting Twin Ports drivers about the closure of the southbound lanes of Garfield Avenue - November 11 through November 14. The closure will mean that Superior-bound traffic will have...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth police: Level III predatory offender moving to West Duluth

On November 8, Duluth police sent out a notice to the public about a Level III predatory offender moving into West Duluth. According to the release, 80-year-old Daniel Harry Peria is now living on the 5600 block of Grand Avenue. According to the fact sheet sent by the Duluth Police...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Registration Is Still Open For Duluth’s 2022 Gobble Gallop Run/Walk Events

A great annual tradition is ready to once again hit the street in downtown Duluth! The Gobble Gallop 5K Run/Walk is back and registration is open now. I've run every Gobble Gallop, including virtually during the pandemic, and I remember the first one had hundreds of runners and now it's grown to a huge event that involves thousands of runners participating in the 5K, a 1 mile race and a kids event.
DULUTH, MN
B105

MNDOT Plans I-35 Bridge Replacements South Of Duluth In Hinckley

A series of four separate but geographically-connected I-35 bridge projects will impact traffic south of Duluth near Hinckley for a three year stretch, starting next summer. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working to get the details out ahead of time to minimize unplanned disruptions. The work will occur on...
HINCKLEY, MN
MIX 108

Spooky Abandoned Art Found Near Duluth’s Lakewalk

Art abandonment is the act or hobby of working on a piece of art and leaving it somewhere for someone else to find. One spooky piece of art was found recently near the Lakewalk. Art abandonment has been sweeping the nation for a few years, but I haven't seen or...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Strong fall storm on track

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 9, 2022. A strong fall storm is on track to affect the Northland from through Saturday, although most of the precipitation will occur today into Friday morning. This will be a messy system, bringing rain, snow, gusty winds, thunderstorms, and potentially freezing rain. One of the primary concerns with this system will be the potential for heavy snow accumulations in far north-central Minnesota. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of northeast Minnesota from Thursday morning to late Friday afternoon. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast later this week and stay tuned for additional updates!
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota from winds

Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power after multiple outages were reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday. Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives

VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
BEMIDJI, MN
FOX 21 Online

Lake Superior Zoo Welcomes Second Baby Chinese Goral

DULUTH, Minn.–The Lake Superior Zoo is welcoming a newborn to their crew: a baby Chinese Goral. Baby Tyrone was born in the beginning of September and now he’s ready to play! The species resembles a small goat or deer and can be found in the wild of Vietnam, Laos, and China.
DULUTH, MN
myklgr.com

Moose Lake man sentenced in Redwood County court for robbery in Milroy

A Moose Lake man, Sabyn Anthony Polfliet-Welvaert, age 22, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for several thefts near Milroy. According to court documents, on the morning of Sept. 19, 2020, Redwood County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a Milroy residence on a report of several thefts. The victims stated a number of items had been taken from their vehicles, including a checkbook, laptop computer, ThinkPad, purse, lunchbox, and a sweatshirt.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Two teens arrested after fleeing police in stolen car

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two teens are arrested following a brief foot pursuit in North Mankato Thursday morning. According to a release from North Mankato Police, they were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Owatonna that was traveling toward the Mankato area on Highway 169 around 7:30 Thursday morning. Officers and a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent found the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Highway 169 with two males inside. According to police, as they approached, the driver fled in reverse, crashing into a parked car. Both occupants then fled on food but were captured a short time later with out incident.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
B105

