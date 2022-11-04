It sure feels good to watch Louisville football winning again, doesn’t it?. As we get closer to the early signing period and some of the more well-known names amongst the Louisville football fan base begin to commit (either to Louisville or elsewhere), we need to start taking a look at some of the other prospects the staff could look to add to #FlyVille23. Here are three under-the-radar names that fans should keep an eye on (and show some love to).

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO