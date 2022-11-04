Read full article on original website
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville women set to step back into spotlight with Monday's opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville women's basketball team has not been in the spotlight this preseason. Focus has been on the men's program, new coach Kenny Payne and the end of its NCAA saga. Fans are getting excited about football again, with a four-game winning streak to talk about.
How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Clemson Tigers
The Cardinals head back on the road in hopes of extending their four-game win streak against the No. 12 Tigers.
Louisville QB Malik Cunningham to Play Through Hand Injury at Clemson
The redshirt senior suffered an injury to his non-throwing hand in last weekend's win over James Madison.
Final Thoughts and Observations on Louisville vs. James Madison
The Cardinals' second half effort powered them to a decisive victory over the Dukes, ensuring a bowl berth in the process.
stateoflouisville.com
Three 2023 under the radar recruits to watch for Louisville football
It sure feels good to watch Louisville football winning again, doesn’t it?. As we get closer to the early signing period and some of the more well-known names amongst the Louisville football fan base begin to commit (either to Louisville or elsewhere), we need to start taking a look at some of the other prospects the staff could look to add to #FlyVille23. Here are three under-the-radar names that fans should keep an eye on (and show some love to).
Louisville Opens as Road Underdog vs. Clemson
The Cardinals head back on the road in hopes of extending their four-game win streak against the No. 12 Tigers.
Clemson vs. Louisville picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of ACC rivals meet up in Death Valley as Clemson welcomes Louisville in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. Louisville comes in behind a four-game win streak that includes a dominant performance against Wake in which the Cardinals forced eight takeaways including two pick-sixes ...
Louisville QB Malik Cunningham on Winning Streak: 'We Found Our Swagger'
Riding a four-game winning streak, the Cardinals are now brimming with confidence after seemingly being dead in the water just over a month ago.
Wave 3
Cards Win Fourth Straight, Become Bowl Eligible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big second half fuels the University of Louisville to a 34-10 victory over James Madison. The Cards were coming off the biggest win of the Scott Satterfield era last week over Wake Forest as they looked to extend their win streak to four straight as they hosted James Madison. The Cards rocking the gray uniforms on Saturday night. First quarter, UofL trailing 3-0 when Malik Cunningham hits Trinity grad, Isaac Martin who makes the juggling catch for the score. This game was tied at 10 at the half.
Here are the six Louisville natives getting a 'Hometown Hero' banner in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six of Louisville most famous natives will soon have a banner hung up in their honor as part of the Hometown Heroes 2.0 "Class of 2023." Mike Sheehy, president of the Greater Louisville Pride Foundation (GLPF), said each nominee is chosen for being nationally, and sometimes internationally, recognized for achieving remarkable success in their fields.
wdrb.com
What If We Never Changed the Clocks in Kentuckiana
Daylight Saving Time starting and ending always sparks debate about changing clocks and the necessity of a time change. This time of year we "fall back" and "gain an hour." You can't actually lose or gain an hour, though, it's just a matter of how we measure time and daylight during the changing seasons. That may sound fine as we continue to adjust to our new times this week, but would would that actually look like in November? February?
wdrb.com
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
wdrb.com
Pro-life, pro-choice supporters seeing 'ugly behavior' days leading up to Amendment 2 vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Passions are running high just days before the 2022 midterm elections as Kentucky voters are deciding on a constitutional amendment in the state centered on abortion. Political signs lining streets have become a hallmark of election season, and this year is no different. As Election Day...
WLKY.com
Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
WHAS 11
Catholic High School Takeover!
Choosing the right high school for your teenager can be a daunting task for any family. With so many great schools to choose from the in the Louisville Metro area, we take you to 8 of them under the Archdiocese. Each one is so unique in their own way from...
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Looking great the next few days (though a few showers for Southern KY possible today) with highs in the 70s and pushing 80 in some areas mid-week. Next Wed-Thu: potential for a rain to snow setup, something to watch.
WLKY.com
Krispy Kreme offering free Election Day doughnut: How to get one in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There is a sweet incentive coming from one of America's most popular doughnut shops in an effort to get out the vote. Krispy Kreme is giving away a free original glazed doughnut to all customers at its participating shops across the United States today. No purchase...
Oakland City University bus catches fire outside of Louisville
(WEHT) - An Oakland City University bus carrying the men's soccer team to a game caught fire just north of Louisville on Friday.
Only U.S. House seat held by Kentucky Democrats up for grabs
The retirement of Kentucky's only Democrat in Congress put the state's most competitive House seat up for grabs Tuesday.
