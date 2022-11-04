ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was formerly the nation’s largest swing state, with voters in even the once Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade County embracing a governor who framed his candidacy as a battle against what he characterized as the “woke agenda” of liberals. “We fight the woke in the Legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die,” DeSantis told elated supporters during his victory speech, telling the crowd in closing, “I have only begun to fight.” In the lead-up to the election, DeSantis harnessed the power of incumbency to assemble media, often on short notice and far outside major markets, for news conferences where he would spend significant time honing critiques of Democratic President Joe Biden, liberal policies and the mainstream media, delivered before cheering crowds.
FLORIDA STATE
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defeats Beto O'Rourke to win third term, multiple outlets project

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has defeated Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in his bid for a third term, according to projections from multiple outlets news outlets Tuesday night. With unofficial and incomplete returns reported by the Texas Secretary of States Office at 9:30 p.m., Abbott was leading by 55.7 % to 43%. ABC News, NBC News and Fox News projected victory for the incumbent. Abbott had not yet declared victory and O'Rourke had not conceded. ...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Vermont votes to be 1st state to enshrine abortion rights in state constitution

Vermont on Tuesday became the first state to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure on Election Day. More than 133,000 voters backed the ballot measure to enshrine abortion rights, making up about 72 percent of the votes counted so far, according to unofficial results from the Vermont Secretary of State’s office.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy