Results: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer defeats Republican Joe Pinion in his fight to retain Democratic control of Congress' upper chamber
Sen. Chuck Schumer, the long-time lawmaker from New York, will keep the Senate majority leader mantle if Democrats maintain control.
Results: Republican incumbent Sen. Tim Scott defeats Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews in South Carolina's US Senate election
Sen. Tim Scott is routinely mentioned among those who could run for president, or be considered for VP, in 2024.
2022 election live updates: Abbott wins governor's race in Texas; Beto O'Rourke takes another loss
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was formerly the nation’s largest swing state, with voters in even the once Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade County embracing a governor who framed his candidacy as a battle against what he characterized as the “woke agenda” of liberals. “We fight the woke in the Legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die,” DeSantis told elated supporters during his victory speech, telling the crowd in closing, “I have only begun to fight.” In the lead-up to the election, DeSantis harnessed the power of incumbency to assemble media, often on short notice and far outside major markets, for news conferences where he would spend significant time honing critiques of Democratic President Joe Biden, liberal policies and the mainstream media, delivered before cheering crowds.
Results: Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defeats Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in Texas
The race involved many culture-war issues that were national themes, including access to abortion and guns.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defeats Beto O'Rourke to win third term, multiple outlets project
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has defeated Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in his bid for a third term, according to projections from multiple outlets news outlets Tuesday night. With unofficial and incomplete returns reported by the Texas Secretary of States Office at 9:30 p.m., Abbott was leading by 55.7 % to 43%. ABC News, NBC News and Fox News projected victory for the incumbent. Abbott had not yet declared victory and O'Rourke had not conceded. ...
Pennsylvania governor: Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro defeats GOP challenger Doug Mastriano
Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro will defeat Republican challenger Doug Mastriano for the Pennsylvania governor race, Fox News can project.
Vermont votes to be 1st state to enshrine abortion rights in state constitution
Vermont on Tuesday became the first state to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure on Election Day. More than 133,000 voters backed the ballot measure to enshrine abortion rights, making up about 72 percent of the votes counted so far, according to unofficial results from the Vermont Secretary of State’s office.
