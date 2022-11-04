Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Nov. 3
Officer initiated activity at W Wilson Av, Ridgecrest. (Hundred block.) W/A 22450(a) cvc. . Disposition:. Occurred on N Shelby Ct. Service Class: VOIP Female HBD/wants to go to rehab/advised to call non. emergency line. . Disposition: Log Note Only. 00:39 WARRANT SERVICE 2211030003. Occurred at City Of Ridgecrest on W...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
PW director, deputy city manager may merge
The Ridgecrest City Council at its meeting Nov. 2 will consider creating a deputy city manager/ public works director position. The new position would combine the current job descriptions of the two existing positions according to a staff report. The creation of the new position would also "allow for the...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
RADM Keith Hash speaks to the China Lake Alliance
RADM Keith Hash spoke to the China Lake Alliance on Nov. 3, 2022 at the SpringHill Suites in Ridgecrest. Hash is the Commander for Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, which includes both China Lake and Point Mugu. See the DI next week for more on what he had to say.
sierrawave.net
PRESS RELEASE – INYO COUNTY YOUTH MUSCLE THEIR WAY INTO NATIONAL AWARENESS EFFORT
Approximately 100 students in Independence and Bishop will soon be wrapping up a physical fitness challenge meant to raise awareness about mental health and substance abuse challenges faced by U.S. veterans when they return from the battlefield. For the second year in a row, Inyo County Veterans Service Officer Gordon...
Snow and ice delays and closures for some Kern County schools
Some schools across Kern County are experiencing delayed starts due to the weather on Thursday, November 3rd.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
City to merge public works director and deputy city manager, Strand hints Reed to be offered job
The city will be merging the positions of public works director and deputy city manager, according to a decision by the Ridgecrest City Council Wednesday. The vote was unanimous from the four council members present. Council Member Peggy Breeden was absent. City Manager Ron Strand described the new post as...
Multiple KCSO units at mobile home park in Tehachapi
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators have been called for an unspecified situation in Tehachapi Thursday night. Sheriff’s deputies and emergency crews were called to the the Willow Springs Estates mobile home park on East Tehachapi Boulevard at around 7 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted the large […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
The Weston Column: Halloween night in Ridgecrest (and the days before)
As I write this November 1, I know it's all over but I want to linger with the memories a little longer. Halloween this year was special. For me at any rate. The last three years if nothing else have made me appreciate that nothing is to be taken for granted in this life. I intend to enjoy each holiday and event to its fullest.
Origin of mysterious herd of wild horses in Tehachapi mountains leaves locals stumped
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve lived in Kern County long enough you are likely adept at extolling our beautiful sights and rich history for newcomers and outsiders. But even if you’ve lived here most of your life, like I have, there’s a piece of our history hiding in the hills in Tehachapi, you’ve likely […]
Dry and warmer weather on the way
Cold temperatures will continue to dominate the forecast through the next 24 hours, especially across the San Joaquin Valley and Kern Desert. In the last 48 hours Bakersfield picked up .27″ on the rain gauge, and Tehachapi .64″, plus at least an inch of snow. Freezing temps across the Mojave desert will be possible Friday […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
PHOTO GALLERY: Ridgecrest does Halloween!
Ridgecrest had a great time on Halloween and the week before! Here is a look back at some of the things that went on.
2 killed in crash in Mojave identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Boron residents who died in a collision on Highway 14 at Backus Road in Mojave Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office, Jaiden William Moore, 21, was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle and Alyssa Rene Miller, 22, was a […]
Bakersfield Now
Deputy-involved shooting at Tehachapi mobile home park leaves one dead
------------ A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Tehachapi Thursday night. Kern County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at around 6:39 p.m. to Willow Springs Mobile Home Park on Tehachapi Boulevard for a domestic disturbance. Deputies and the Tehachapi Police Department responded.
Freeze warning issued for Mojave Desert
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Mojave Desert is placed on a freeze warning from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the City of Tehachapi. City organizers said temperatures are expected to reach as low as 28 to 30 degrees. Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and crops […]
2 arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary: RPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgecrest Police Department arrested two people on suspicion of residential burglary and possession of stolen property, according to a post on the Ridgecrest Police Department Facebook. Ridgecrest police officers were contacted by the victim on Oct. 28 who reported that two men broke into his residence and stole firearms, clothing […]
sierrawave.net
Dennis Mattinson, Weather Weekend 11-04-2022, 11-06-2022
Zonal flow with weak ridging in place today thru most of Saturday. As such dry weather and temperatures near normal then. Then a large-scale trough (with origins in Siberia) will park itself off the PNW coast Sunday and remain in place thru least Tuesday, moving inland Wednesday. A series atmospheric impulses will rotate around the base of this trough and impact Inyo and Mono County starting late Saturday thru Wednesday of next week. Stay tuned to Monday’s forecast for updates…DMATT.
Meth-using driver found not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter, convicted on lesser charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Thursday found a man who admitted using methamphetamine before getting behind the wheel not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter in a crash that killed a tow truck driver helping a stranded motorist. Jurors instead convicted Grant Miller, 50, of the lesser charge of vehicular manslaughter while […]
